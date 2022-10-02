Memory: Prime Video's lamentable, instantly forgettable Liam Neeson thriller

REVIEW: He’s the Kiwi responsible for reviving the James Bond franchise – twice.

But while director Martin Campbell has both GoldenEye and Casino Royale on his CV, he’s also been at the helm of such farragos as Green Lantern, Beyond Borders and No Escape. And while last year’s Michael Keaton and Maggie Q-starrer The Protege offered a potent reminder of his ability to deliver an above-average action movie, sadly his latest outing offers only predictable plotting and fitful thrills.

At least part of the problem of Memory (which begins streaming on Prime Video on Friday, October 7) lies with its leading man. Liam Neeson has been drawing from the “ageing, brooding hitman/criminal/government official” narrative well far too many times in the last few years (Blacklight, Honest Thief and The Marksman to name three from the 2020s alone) and even the most ardent fan of one of Northern Ireland’s finest exports will struggle to find something original or compelling about his Alex Lewis here.

Supplied Liam Neeson has been drawing from the “ageing, brooding hitman/criminal/government official” narrative well far too many times in the last few years, meaning Memory really offers nothing new.

Based on a near-20-year-old Belgian movie The Memory of a Killer, itself inspired by Jef Geeraerts’ 1985 book The Alzheimer’s Case, it sees the in-demand contract killer reluctantly drafted in for one last job in his brother’s home town of El Paso.

However, when he discovers the real reason for eliminating Ellis Van Camp (Scot Williams) is that he has footage of powerful businesswoman Davana Sealman’s (Monica Bellucci) son sexually assaulting a young teenager, who is also on Lewis’ proposed hit-list, he goes rogue.

Supplied Liam Neeson plays Alex Lewis in Memory.

“You don’t what you’re playing with,” he’s warned.

“Oh, yes I do. The girl stays alive – you’re answerable to me,” Neeson says in that most menacing of post-Taken tones.

Naturally, this being a grittier kind of D-grade action-thriller – and not aimed at mainstream multiplex audiences – they ignore him and she is disposed of off-screen. Cue rather obvious righteous revenge, aided by troubled FBI Child Exploitation Task Force Agent Vincent Serra (Guy Pearce) – who just happened to accidentally kill the girl’s sex-trafficking father and blow an 11-month investigation in the process – and hindered by the story’s occasional reminders that Lewis’ cognitive function is somewhat impaired (in a conceit that viewers will either find hilarious, or head-slappingly annoying, he writes reminders on his arms à la Christopher Nolan’s Memento which starred an actor by the name of Guy Pearce).

Supplied Even the presence of two-time James Bond movie veteran, Kiwi director Martin Campbell, left, can’t save the lamentable Memory.

Grim and grimy, if the Bond-style dispatching of a Lewis one-night-stand doesn’t appal, then the one-dimensional nature of all the female characters crafted by screenwriter Dario Scardapane (Netflix’s The Punisher TV series) really should.

Memory will begin streaming on Prime Video on October 7.