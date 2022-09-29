Gone by Saturday: Ten terrific movies leaving Netflix this week

A couple of '90s classics, a Tom Hanks tour de force and the actioner that gave the world Brangelina are among those you only have days left to catch.

While there are daily drops of new material on Netflix, everything from crazy reality shows to classic rom-coms, there’s also a constant churn of content dropping off the global streaming service.

So although you might think a movie or TV show will be available to watch on there forever, the truth is that’s very much not the case, some only available for a few months at a time.

Aiming to assist those keen to get the most out of their subscription, and in order to help with your viewing priorities, Stuff to Watch has come up with a list of 10 terrific movies that won’t be around come Saturday morning – so catch them while you can.

Supplied Cast Away, Heat and Mr and Mrs Smith are among the great movies you only have a few days left to catch on Netflix.

READ MORE:

* The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford: How a Kiwi-born director created a movie masterpiece

* Six superb Sidney Poitier movies (and where you can watch them right now)

* Gravity, Dial M for Murder, Life of Pi among the 10 best 3-D Movies of All-Time

* Twelve terrific Toronto Film Festival movies we can’t wait for Kiwi audiences to see



Supplied Tom Hanks spends a lot of time acting on his own in Cast Away.

Cast Away (2000)

Before Life of Pi's boy and his tiger, there was this adventure about a FedEx worker and his volleyball. Tom Hanks, Helen Hunt (in what was her third “female saviour” role of the year after What Women Want and Pay It Forward) and "Wilson" star.

“Hanks towers as a near-naked, near-biblical man. [Director Robert] Zemeckis tells his story with a control magnificent in what isn't shown as much as in what is," wrote Entertainment Weekly's Lisa Schwarzbaum.

supplied Dogtown and the Z Boys takes a look at the pioneering Zephyr skateboard team.

Dogtown and Z-Boys (2001)

Narrated by Fast Times at Ridgemont High’s Jeff Spicoli himself, Sean Penn, Stacy Peralta’s magnificent documentary takes a look at the pioneering Zephyr skateboard team, a handful of committed Californians who fought to keep the pastime alive in the mid-1970s and ended up creating a whole new wave of interest in both skate and surf culture.

"An improbably bountiful subject – kids on skateboards turning themselves into virtuoso artist-athletes – has been brought to life in a wonderful, unpretentious documentary," wrote the Wall St Journal's Joe Morgenstern.

Supplied Brad Pitt takes centre stage in Fight Club.

Fight Club (1999)

Based on Chuck Palahniuk’s novel, even more than 20 years on from its original release, this is not for the faint-hearted. Director David Fincher (Se7en) created a nightmarish world which was perfect for the globe’s pre-millennial tensions and now feels just as unsettling in these troubled and isolating times.

The late ‘90s answer to A Clockwork Orange, it originally seemed destined to cause the same controversy as Stanley Kubrick’s 1971 film. But while the graphic violence and extremely dark sense of humour leave the viewer exhausted as much as entertained, there’s a message in the madness – in 1999 it might have been a denouncement of consumerism, but now this feels like an unsettling, excoriating and quite brilliant examination of toxic masculinity.

Brad Pitt, Edward Norton, Helena Bonham-Carter and Meatloaf star.

Supplied Denzel Washington headlines Flight.

Flight (2013)

Inspired by a crash involving Alaskan Airlines Flight 261 in 2000, Robert Zemeckis' first foray into live action cinema in 13 years was this story of Captain Whip Whitaker (Denzel Washington), a veteran South Jet Air pilot, whose quick-thinking saved many of those aboard Flight 227.

Having lost vertical control, the plane was in a death-spiral until in an innovative and audacious piece of flying, Whitaker inverts the plane, allowing him to ultimately coast it to a crash-landing in clear ground. What they don't know is that the plane was potentially doomed as soon as the party-loving Whip slipped into the cockpit.

Features a terrific acting tour-de-force from Washington, some impressive visuals and a super support cast that includes Don Cheadle, John Goodman and Bruce Greenwood.

Supplied Val Kilmer’s Chris Shiherlis was a scene-stealer in Michael Mann’s Heat.

Heat (1995)

Michael Mann’s much loved crime drama is an extremely successful marriage of memorable characters, escalating tension and perfectly executed set pieces. Career criminal Neil McCauley (Robert DeNiro) battles to evade the clutches of Al Pacino’s LAPD lieutenant Vincent Hanna in what is a truly absorbing game of cat and mouse.

“The taciturn De Niro and the braying Pacino share a flawless scene over a cup of coffee, but the real honours go to Val Kilmer and Ashley Judd as a warring, loving couple,” wrote The New Yorker’s Anthony Lane.

Supplied Anne Hathaway and Jake Gyllenhaal’s characters get up close and personal in Love & Other Drugs.

Love & Other Drugs (2010)

Like director Ed Zwick's 1986 tale About Last Night, one of the most striking things about this 2010 late-90s tale is the nudity. The former buttoned-down Genovian princess Anne Hathaway bares plenty of flesh, matched by a buff-looking Jake Gyllenhaal.

However, this adaptation of Jamie Reid's 2005 book Hard Sell: The Evolution of a Viagra Salesman is no sex comedy, but rather a cross between Love Story and Up in the Air, as two "lost" souls try to find and hang onto one another despite their own hang-ups. The impressive supporting cast includes Oliver Platt, Hank Azaria and Judy Greer.

Supplied Owen Wilson and Jennifer Aniston teamed up for Marley & Me.

Marley & Me (2008)

Owen Wilson and Jennifer Aniston star in this beloved dramedy about a pair of South Florida journalists who introduce a labrador retriever into their lives.

As well as providing inspiration for a column, the high-spirited dog’s misadventures also help the couple deal with the ups and downs of marriage and parenthood.

"Wilson and Aniston demonstrate why they are gifted comic actors. They have a relationship that's not too sitcom-ish, not too sentimental, mostly smart and realistic" wrote the Chicago Sun-Times’ Roger Ebert.

Supplied Tom Cruise had a ball flying around Central Otago while shooting Mission: Impossible - Fallout.

Mission: Impossible - Fallout (2018)

Opening with a wedding in the shadow of Mitre Peak and ending with a thrilling, extended helicopter pursuit through the Southern Alps, there's a lot for Kiwis to cheer in the seemingly ageless action man Tom Cruise's sixth Mission.

Sure the plot may be old hat, stolen from any number of 1990s action-thrillers, but with so much double-crossing, dastardly deeds and breathtaking stunt work you'll hardly care as the near two-and-a-half hours flies by.

SUPPLIED Given its stars seeming antipathy towards each other today, it’s hard not to view Mr & Mrs Smith in a very different light now.

Mr & Mrs Smith (2005)

The action-comedy that brought Brangelina together. Pitt and Jolie play an ordinary suburban couple who are actually assassins working for competing organisations.

Given their recent post-marital travails, it’s hard not to view director Doug Liman’s movie in a very different light today. Weirdly, stories persist that this could have starred such odd-couple pairings Will Smith and Catherine Zeta-Jones or Johnny Depp and Cate Blanchett.

"A kicky, twisted thrill ride, with enough laughs to leaven what can be read, at heart, as a metaphor for the modern marriage, "wrote Washington Post's Michael O'Sullivan.

Supplied Heather Langenkamp wrestles with Robert Englund’s Freddy Krueger in A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors.

A Nightmare on Elm St 3: Dream Warriors (1987)

I know it’s a lesser sequel to a horror classic and the beginning of Freddy Krueger’s descent from figure of genuine fear to wisecracking comedy villain, but there’s a reason why director Chuck Russell’s visceral tale has gained something of a cult following over the past 35 years.

Laurence Fishburne and Patricia Arquette joined the series’ original scream queen Heather Langenkamp for a story set in a psychiatric hospital where the latest inpatient reveals she’s not only plagued by visions of the child killer, but that she also possesses the ability to pull others into her dreams.

“If you're in a mood to be horrified with style, this is the one to catch. You'll enjoy yourself, even while you're screaming,” wrote the Sydney Morning Herald’s Rob Lowing.