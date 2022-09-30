Funny Face: Bring some joy into your life with this classic film, now on TVNZ+

Funny Face is now available to stream on TVNZ+.

Funny Face (TVNZ+)

Sometimes it’s true when they say movies aren’t like they used to be.

Funny Face is a visually gorgeous classic starring Audrey Hepburn and Fred Astaire, with so much care put into the set, acting, production, and script it makes this film feel delightfully over the top.

Astaire plays Dick Avery, a fashion photographer who believes Hepburn’s Jo Stockton, a shy bookstore clerk, could become a famous model.

In its extreme campiness, Funny Face may feel slightly dated, but it’s a joyful watch for anyone who loves to look at the world through rose-coloured glasses (fashionable and vintage ones, of course). – Lyric Waiwiri-Smith

Getty Images Audrey Hepburn stars in Funny Face.

Apple TV+ Defending Jacob stars Chris Evans, Michelle Dockery and Jaeden Martell.

Defending Jacob (Apple TV+)

This one-season crime-thriller, based on the novel of the same name, was released in 2020 and was one of the streaming platform’s big hits a year into launching, but, if you missed it in the midst of the global lockdown, it is worth revisiting.

Chris Evans plays the role of Andy Barber, district attorney and proud father of a seemingly good kid Jacob. But that good life is thrown into turmoil when his son is accused of murdering a classmate.

Andy’s determination to protect his son – who says he is innocent – is both understandable and completely frustrating to the viewer. As evidence and facts about the case emerge, those loyalties – and just how well a Dad can know his own son – come into question.

With eight episodes running for a total of just under seven hours, this is an easy weekend binge. It is well-worth hunting out the book afterwards, too. – Amberleigh Jack

CARGO FILM They Call Me Dr. Miami is now available to stream on DocPlay.

They Call Me Dr Miami (DocPlay)

Following the story of Dr. Michael Salzhauer, also known as Dr. Miami, this documentary is a fascinating and entertaining look at a plastic surgeon who turned his plastic surgery into viral Snapchat entertainment.

Famous for live-streaming procedures on the platform, Salzhauer is an over-the-top personality who raps from a throne, while raising a family in an orthodox Jewish household in private.

They Call Me Dr. Miami explores both sides of the doctor – the arrogant celebrity persona and the family man whose religion plays a massive role in home life.

Whether Salzhauer comes out as an egotistical surgeon who turned surgery into entertainment, a loving family man who simply plays a role for the public, or a mix of both, is ultimately left up to the viewer, but They Call Me Dr. Miami is a fascinating look into the world of plastic surgery in popular culture and the moral questions over how one man made the profession a social media sensation. – Amberleigh Jack

PRIME VIDEO Hunters is now streaming on Prime Video.

Hunters (Prime Video)

Al Pacino and Logan Lerman star opposite each other in this crime series about Nazi hunters.

Set in 1970s New York, a group of Nazi officials who escaped after WWII are found to be creating a Fourth Reich, while a the Hunters – a group of Holocaust survivors and skilled fighters – attempt to thwart their plans.

The show’s writers tell the story of the Holocaust with care and detail, while often fluffing out the show with fictionalised events (a quick Google search will show one of the most harrowing scenes in the first episode is completely made up).

Hunters is an interesting watch, exciting for those just wanting to sit back and watch the bad guys get their comeuppance. – Lyric Waiwiri-Smith