Monsters: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story: How real film-makers elevate this Netflix series

OPINION: Netflix isn't short of "real-life" recreations of the deeds of serial killers.

There are nights when it looks like my homepage hasn't got room for much else. But Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is at least a partial break with the familiar Netflix recipe.

The usual serial killer cash-in on Netflix is a mix of newsreel, security camera and home movie archive, edited together with a few recreated moments – endlessly returned to – and a male voice laying on the hyperbolic narration to tell us what to think about it all.

But Monster was more ambitious from the beginning. This is a 10-part series, with a running time of around eight hours. The writers and creators have the time to explore more than just the media-facing surface of the case.

YouTube The real Jeffrey Dahmer speaks about his life and gruesome killing spree in 2015.

Different episodes shift the focus, with Jeffrey Dahmer only a sidebar in his own biopic, at times. The sixth episode – Silenced – is devoted to the life and family of Tony Hughes, who became the 12th man Dahmer murdered. Hughes' life, growing up gay, Black and deaf within a tough inner-city community must have been inexpressibly challenging. Yet Hughes was an outgoing, popular and family-focused man holding down a regular retail job who was widely loved in the neighbourhood. Dahmer ended Hughes' life, but the episode humanises and eulogises Hughes with real compassion.

Silenced director Paris Barclay is a respected TV veteran, with credits in notable series across three decades. Barclay was also the first openly gay President of the Director's Guild of America. Barclay was also entrusted with the haunting final episode, God of Forgiveness, God of Vengeance. He rewarded the makers with an insightful piece on the role of faith in the community, and of the crises that the families of the men Dahmer murdered endured.

Supplied Evan Peters headlines Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story which offers proof that intelligent, compassionate and proven filmmakers can still rescue the true crime genre from its own worst instincts.

The battle these people had to retain their faith, even after Dahmer had stolen their sons, is beautifully well-told.

Other episodes are directed by Jennifer Lynch, daughter of David. She began her career with the immensely troubled and widely reviled Boxing Helena (1993), which is maybe more in need of a reevaluation than any film I can think of. After a long hiatus, Lynch has reemerged as a serious and respected director of top-shelf American TV.

The eighth episode – Lionel – is another standout. Veteran Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water) gives a towering performance as Jeffrey Dahmer's father throughout the show, but this episode is devoted completely to his story and collapse. Lionel was directed by Gregg Araki, who was a leading light in the New Queer cinema movement of the 1990s and early 2000s. His 2004 feature Mysterious Skin, starring a young Joseph Gordon-Levitt, is an absolute gem.

Oh yes – 1980s kids – that really is Molly Ringwald, playing Dahmer's step-mother.

Supplied Molly Ringwald and Richard Jenkins play wife and husband in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Monster represents a huge step forward for the genre – and especially the way that serial killer narratives have been handled by Netflix in the past. A year back I was impressed by the British series Ripper, which outlined the Yorkshire Ripper case, but almost exclusively from the perspectives of the families of the murdered women and the exhausted police officers.

Monster – in its very best episodes, does something similar. It's not perfect. Sensationalism and mythologising still overwhelm the show a few times too often. But Monster is maybe a sign the makers of true-crime are learning that exploitation ages badly, fast. And that intelligent, compassionate and proven filmmakers can still rescue this genre from its own worst instincts.

