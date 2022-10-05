Don't Worry Darling, Barbarian, Netflix's Wendell & Wild among October's must see movies

In movies arriving this month, Florence Pugh takes on the patriarchy, stop-motion animation is back and discover the horror that was one of the surprise hits of the US summer.

With most of the major “fall” film festivals out of the way (Venice, Toronto, Telluride), Kiwi viewers will now start to see awards season contenders available to watch on screens large and small over the next few months.

That doesn’t mean there isn’t room for a few genre pics and popcorn movies at cinemas this month, particularly with a certain spooky day looming at the end of it. For true horror fans, there’s Michael Myers returning for “allegedly” the final time in Halloween Ends (October 13), while the animated Little Monsters (October 20) offers lighter thrills.

School holiday entertainment also comes in the form of the Shawn Mendes-starring Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (October 6), while serial Kiwi Olympian Dame Valerie Adams is the subject of new documentary More Than Gold (October 20) and Frozen is the latest Disney feature to get the Reo treatment (October 27).

Supplied Barbarian, Wendell & Wild and Don’t Worry Darling are among the most hotly anticipated movies headed to a screen near you this month.

For those who prefer to do their viewing at home, Netflix has Stephen King-inspired horror Mr Harrigan’s Phone (October 5), Halloween comedy The Curse of Bridge Hollow (October 14) and star-studded fantasy The School For Good and Evil (October 19), while Prime Video’s line-up includes Liam Neeson thriller Memory (October 7), Disney+ has Romeo & Juliet-inspired rom-com Rosaline (October 14), Shudder boasts found footage horror anthology V/H/S 99 (October 20) and Neon’s new rental titles include US rural romance A Love Song (October 19) and country music horror Torn Hearts (October 26).

However, after looking through the schedules, Stuff to Watch has come up with this list of the 12 movies we believe are most worth checking out (and where you can watch them), as well as one so bad, it might have to be seen to be believed.

Supplied Felix Kammerer stars in the latest adaptation of Erich Maria Remarque’s famous anti-war novel All Quiet on the Western Front.

All Quiet on the Western Front (October 28, Netflix)

Germany’s submission for the Best International Feature section of next year’s Academy Awards, this adaptation of the famous 1929 anti-war novel of the same name by Erich Maria Remarque debuted to rave reviews at the recent Toronto International Film Festival. Patrick Melrose and Your Honor helmer Edward Berger directs a cast that includes Daniel Bruhl, Albrecht Schuch and Felix Kammerer.

“A skilfully made picture with a high tolerance for muck, it’s a visceral experience, albeit a less punishing one than some other modern war films,” wrote The Hollywood Reporter’s John DeFore.

Supplied Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington team up for Amsterdam.

Amsterdam (October 6, Cinemas)

Writer-director David O.Russell’s (American Hustle, Silver Linings Playbook) first feature in seven years is a 1930s-set dramedy about three friends who witness a murder, are framed for it and then uncover one of the most outrageous plots in American history.

The truly impressive assembled ensemble includes Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, John David Washington, Anya-Taylor Joy, Chris Rock, Zoe Saldana, Michael Shannon, Robert De Niro, Mike Myers and Taylor Swift.

Supplied In Barbarian, Georgina Campbell’s Tess Marshall finds her accommodation is not exactly what she expected.

Barbarian (October 27, Cinemas)

One of the surprise hits of the late North American summer, Georgina Campbell, Bill Skargard and Justin Long join forces for this creepy tale about a woman staying at an Airbnb who discovers that the house she has rented is not what it seems.

“Scary, funny, brutal, smart, and perverse – this is the stuff that future classic horror midnighters are made of,” wrote Austin Chronicle’s Trace Sauveur.

Supplied Dwayne Johnson is Black Adam

Black Adam (October 20, Cinemas)

Heavily teased for the past couple of years (including a bizarre cameo at the end of animated-feature DC League of Super-Pets), Dwayne Johnson finally joins the DC Extended Universe as a nemesis for Shazam!. Sharing his powers from the same ancient wizard, he was imprisoned for 5000 years and is now out to cause havoc.

Pierce Brosnan also features in the movie directed by horror and Liam Neeson-led action-thriller specialist Jaume Collet-Serra.

Supplied Luke Macfarlane stars opposite Billy Eichner in Bros.

Bros (October 27, Cinemas)

Heavily marketed as the first gay romantic comedy from a major studio featuring an entirely LGBTQ principal cast (although allies Debra Messing and Kristin Chenoweth also have roles to play), this follows the fortunes of Billy Eichner’s n "out and proud but also scared and self-doubting" New York museum curator who is hired to write a rom-com and meets Luke Macfarlane’s “macho” lawyer along the way.

“Eichner is unafraid to walk a tightrope between representation and irreverence, affection and agitation, when it comes to cracking open gay life in the name of cracking people up. Funny is funny,” wrote Rolling Stone’s David Fear.

Supplied Former Game of Thrones’ star Bella Ramsey headlines Catherine Called Birdy.

Catherine Called Birdy (October 7, Prime Video)

Girls’ Lena Dunham wrote and directed this adaptation of Karen Cushman’s 1994 novel of the same name. Set in the Medieval English village of Stonebridge, it follows the fortunes of young teen Lady Catherine (Bella Ramsey), as she attempts to ward off a series of potential suitors in a series of increasingly ingenious ways. The cast also includes Andrew Scott, Joe Alwyn and Billie Piper.

“It lures you in with comedy, wit and irreverence and, before you know it, you’re reaching for the tissues and wondering when you came to care so much about the father-daughter relationship,” wrote Associated Press’ Lindsey Bahr.

In Don’t Worry Darling, Florence Pugh’s Alice finds herself feeling increasingly trapped in her supposedly idyllic surroundings.

Don’t Worry Darling (October 6, Cinemas)

Florence Pugh, Harry Styles and Chris Pine team up for Olivia Wilde’s much talked about (mainly due personality clashes, production “difficulties” and a troubled press tour) adult thriller about a 1950s housewife living in a utopian experimental community who begins to worry that her husband’s glamorous company could be hiding some truly disturbing secrets.

“Pugh is phenomenal, throwing everything she has into her role and carrying large chunks of the film more or less single-handedly,” wrote The Observer’s Wendy Ide.

Supplied Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain both don scrubs for The Good Nurse.

The Good Nurse (October 26, Netflix)

Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne headline this impressive true crime drama about an ICU nurse and solo mum with a life-threatening medical condition who strikes up a friendship with her latest colleague.

At first, Redmayne’s Charles Cullen seems like a consummate professional and empathetic caregiver, but when the mysterious death of a patient leads to a hospital cover up and a police investigation, Chastain’s Amy Loughren starts to do her own digging – and is horrified by what she discovers.

Stepping into the director’s chair, Danish screenwriter Tobias Lindholm (Another Round, The Hunt) does a terrific job of ensuring a taut, gripping watch.

Supplied Lesley Manville dreams of Dior in Mrs Harris Goes to Paris.

Mrs Harris Goes to Paris (October 20, Cinemas)

Recently best known for playing more troubled characters in much darker movie and TV fare like Let Him Go and Sherwood, Lesley Manville is a delightful revelation in this dramedy about a 1950s widowed London cleaning lady who falls madly in love with a couture Dior dress and decides that she must have one of her own.

An adaptation of American writer Paul Gallico’s 1958 novel Flowers for Mrs Harris (the first of a series of four focused on the same character), it also features Isabelle Huppert, Jason Isaacs and Anna Chancellor.

Supplied Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke plays brothers in Raymond and Ray.

Raymond and Ray (October 21, Apple TV+)

Ewan McGregor stars alongside Ethan Hawke in this tale of long-estranged half-brothers who reunite to bury their father.

While neither of them had the greatest relationship with their Pa, much to their annoyance, they discover everyone they meet found him to be charismatic. Even worse, while he’s left them next to nothing financially, there is one “exhausting and aggravating final request”.

“A winning delve into contemporary masculinity and all its quirks that is as tenderly observed as it is laugh-out-loud funny,” wrote Hollywood Reporter’s Michael Rechtshaffen.

Supplied Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele are among the vocal talent on display in Wendell & Wild.

Wendell & Wild (October 28, Netflix)

Henry Selick’s first feature-length stop-motion animation production since 2009’s Coraline, this Jordan Peele-backed fantasy is the story of two scheming demon brothers who enlist the aid of a troubled 13-year-old girl to summon them to the Land of the Living.

As well as Peele and his regular collaborator Keegan-Michael Key, the vocal cast also features Lyric Ross, Angela Bassett, James Hong, Ving Rhames and Maxine Peake.

Supplied Viola Davis stars as General Nanisca in The Woman King.

The Woman King (October 27, Cinemas)

Viola Davis produces and stars in this epic historical drama about the Agojie, the all-female warrior unit that protected the West African kingdom of Dahomey during the 17th to 19th centuries. Davis plays General Nanisca, who is charged with training the next generation to fight their enemies.

“If you're someone who loves action movies that use "true events" as an entry to a deeper narrative about surviving trauma, defying misogyny and overcoming personal torment in the face, along with all the ass-kicking, then The Woman King is a masterpiece,” wrote Salon.com’s Melanie McFarland.

The one to avoid:

Death Pursuit arrives on Neon and other rental services on October 5.

Death Pursuit (October 5, Neon and other rental services)

Former footballer and Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels star Vinnie Jones headlines this crime thriller (known in some countries as Bullet Proof) about a psychotic drug lord who pursues a cantankerous thief who made off with both his money and his beautiful wife.

“Although the gobs of fisticuffs and gunfire that punctuate the plot are so generic they might as well have been designed by a video game algorithm, and the acting is merely adequate at best, the script credited to Cooper Bibaud, Danny Mac and Clayton has a bit of snap and crackle, with the odd genuinely wry one-liner and semi-clever gag,” wrote The Guardian’s Leslie Felperin.

“The excessively choppy editing, however, represents a major irritant – as does the over-insistent score that punctuates and underscores the action throughout with lots of urgent drumming and horn parps.”