Stuff to Watch: Your guide to the week's best on Sky and free-to-air TV

Taskmaster UK (8.30pm, Wednesdays from October 5, TVNZ 2)

It might be now in its 14th regular season, but Britain’s best challenge show for comedians might just have put together a potentially best-ever line-up.

Joining Taskmaster Greg Davies and his erstwhile assistant Alex Horne this time around are comedy legends Dara Ó Briain and Sarah Millican, Guessable’s John Kearns, rising star Munya Chawawa and Scottish sensation Fern Brady.

Supplied Greg Davies and Alex Horne are back to put five more comedians through a series of crazy challenges on the 14th season of Taskmaster.

They can be expected to be put through their paces over the next 10 weeks, with the episode titles released already – The Chassis, the Wing, Enormous Hugeness and Dafty in the Middle – offering up just a hint of the madness to come.

READ MORE:

* Hunted Australia: TVNZ debuts 2022's most hilarious, gripping, chilling new reality competition

* You, Me & Anxiety: Robyn Malcolm, Todd Muller open up on powerful TVNZ documentary

* All Together Now: Eden's already canned British singing comp lacks an X Factor



Supplied Sonia Gray is the host of Kids Wired Differently.

Kids Wired Differently (8.45pm, Tuesday, October 4, TVNZ 1)

Lotto host and former Shortland Street villain Sonia Gray presents this latest instalment in the state broadcaster’s eight-pronged Documentary New Zealand series.

As well as meeting other families in crisis, she reveals the challenges she has faced in bringing up neurodiverse children in a world of obstacles. Among those Grey talks to are Popstars judge and Zed lead singer Nathan King and his wife Rachel, whose son was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder, Oppositional Defiant Disorder, Conduct Disorder and ADHD.

Wonderland (8.30pm, Fridays from October 7, Sky Arts)

Hotel Babylon and Victoria actor Anna Wilson-Jones narrates this new, four-part documentary which explores the remarkable 75-year period during which an unforgettable collection of classic children’s literature was created in Britain.

Combining biographical details, literary extracts and quotations, as well excerpts from cinematic versions of their tales, this promises to delve into the lives of authors including Kenneth Grahame, A.A. Milne, J.M. Barrie, Rudyard Kipling, Frances Hodgson Burnett, Lewis Carroll and Beatrix Potter – revealing the pain and tragedy they sometimes hid behind their words.

ANDREW CORNAGA/Photosport Lockie Ferguson and the rest of the Black Caps begin their journey towards T20 World Cup glory with a double-header against Pakistan and Bangladesh this weekend.

T20 Cricket: Black Caps v Pakistan (7pm, Saturday, October 8, TVNZ 1)

New Zealand’s men’s cricket team begin their preparation for the second T20 World Cup in 12 months with a tri-series against last year’s semi-finalists and their neighbours Bangladesh.

Having made the final in 2021, the Black Caps will be aiming to at least emulate that feat, although this year has proved to be far more challenging for them (they are currently ranked fifth amongst those nations regularly playing T20 Cricket).

They will certainly be put to the test this weekend, with Saturday’s game at Christchurch’s Hagley Oval against the fourth-ranked Pakistan followed up just 24 hours later by a clash with ninth-ranked Bangladesh at the same venue (which will also be broadcast live from 7pm on TVNZ 1).

Lost in Translation (8.35pm, Saturday, October 8, Bravo)

Bill Murray might have won all the plaudits for Sofia Coppola's Tokyo-set, 2003 romantic-dramedy, but it was Scarlett Johansson who successfully grounded the film. Her young college graduate Charlotte finds solace from her own relationship strains and disillusionment with life in hanging out with Murray's oddball, ageing movie actor.

A film famous for the final scene where Murray's Bob whispers something inaudible in Charlotte's ear.

“Very much a mood piece, the film's deft balance of humour and poignancy makes it both a pleasurable and melancholy experience,” wrote Variety magazine’s David Rooney.

Supplied RBG takes viewers inside the private life of beloved former US Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg

RBG (8.30pm, Monday, October 10, Whakaata Māori)

2018 portrait of the late US Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg (who died in 2020 aged 87). Described as an "absolute disgrace" by Donald Trump, she was revered by Americans for having changed the way the world is for US women, firstly as a lawyer and then as a judge.

A folk hero, she allowed this delightful documentary (made to mark her 25th anniversary on the Supreme Court) into her private life and let it enlighten her about her cult status thanks to her reputation as "the Notorious RBG" and comedian Kate McKinnon's parody of her on Saturday Night Live.