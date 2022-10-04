Kids Wired Differently: Having grown up in a neurodiverse family, new doco is a confronting watch

Kids Wired Differently: Sonia Gray looks at life through the lens of neurodivergent children.

Lyric Waiwiri-Smith is a lifestyle reporter who has grown up around neurodiversity.

OPINION: My older sister wasn’t diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) until she was 17.

Now 25-years-old, she always felt she was different to her schoolmates.

Like the children in Sonia Gray’s new documentary Kids Wired Differently, she felt she was often treated as an oddity rather than a person in the New Zealand school system.

TVNZ/Supplied Kids Wired Differently sees Sonia Gray, who has ADHD, explore life with a neurodiverse child.

Some kids were aware that her brain was wired uniquely, and saw her difference as more of a button to push than something to empathise with.

They would tease her mercilessly until she would explode, and then laugh at her for being uncontrollable and ‘weird’ – this would continue throughout her whole school life with very little intervention from the teachers.

READ MORE:

* Sonia Gray gets personal: Meet the brain behind the megawatt smile

* Auckland start-up teaching businesses the benefits of 'neurodiverse' workforce

* Saving our Einsteins: lessons needed in special education



It’s a feeling of stress, and sometimes doom, that can overtake you when you realise someone you love is living with a disorder that may be invisible at face value, but impacts everyday life – and the systems in place to take care of you prove to be no help at all.

Around the same time, my father also received two life-changing diagnoses, autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), but by this point he had made it into his mid-40s having no explanation as to why he found it so difficulty to modify his behaviours.

He needs things to be controlled and organised in his own specific way – once, when we went to the cinema together, he refused to eat the popcorn we were sharing because I mixed M&Ms into it.

I remember my paternal grandmother getting teary-eyed over the fact that dad had waited over four decades to be told he was autistic – it feels like an injustice to be without answers for so long, but also a lifeline to be told there’s sense behind your habits.

My father and sister are both neurodiverse, a term coined by sociologist Judy Singer in 1998, which describes a person living with a brain wired differently to what is societally considered to be normal, or neurotypical.

Longtime Lotto presenter Gray (who herself has ADHD) looks into the intricacies of life as the parent of a neurodivergent child in her new documentary Kids Wired Differently, shining light on a subject that is at once confronting and necessary.

Her daughter Inez, twin to Thandie, is one of the tens of thousands of Kiwis who is neurodivergent – over the years, she’s been diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), autism spectrum disorder (ASD), and obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD), amongst other diagnoses.

As a young child, Inez was “desperately unhappy” – she experienced “meltdowns” at home and in public, acted violent towards other kids, and even went missing after running away from school.

Of course, neurodiversity doesn’t manifest the same way in everyone – Gray also follows Theo, the autistic son of friends Nathan King and Rachel, as he struggles to fit into a school system that wasn’t built to support him.

TVNZ/Supplied Sonia Gray sits down with Nathan King and wife Rachel, whose son Theo is also neurodiverse.

His sometimes violent outbursts towards other classmates are disregarded as bad behaviour, and at 12-years-old he’s essentially given up on schooling.

She also talks with the parents of Samuel, a nine-year-old who is believed to have ADHD, who are struggling to have people understand that their energetic son is more than just “naughty.”

Kids Wired Differently is an emotional watch, especially as you see the toll this behaviour and the surrounding misunderstanding has on their parents (Rachel describes her son’s violence as feeling like “domestic violence”), but coming from a neurodiverse family, the struggles discussed hit close to home.

When I was 16 I discovered I had my own form of neurodiversity when I was diagnosed with emotional dysregulation.

I had irrational emotional responses and intense outbursts of anger and anxiety on a whim, causing immense stress to my friends and family.

Being given our diagnoses felt like the mist had finally cleared, but the damage of living without answers for so long had already been done.

My dad and sister have both made peace with their lives, and therapy and medication have helped make my outbursts almost non-existent, but knowing there is something neurologically different about you and our society isn’t educated or resourced enough to help you is a lonely feeling.

In one scene from Kids Wired Differently, Gray’s 12-year-old daughter Inez takes the audience through her bed making routine.

It’s a strict practise of getting the angles and mathematics of the bed spread and pillows perfect, and her mother says the routine once took “five hours.”

As Gray explains, Inez isn’t trying to be ‘disobedient,’ this is just the way she’s wired.

Kids Wired Differently, on TVNZ, is as essential to watch for families familiar with neurodiversity as those who without, to create a conversation about acceptance that is desperately needed in New Zealand.