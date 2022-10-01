Exorcist: The Beginning: One of the most pointless prequels of all-time hits Netflix

Exorcist: The Beginning is now available to stream on Netflix.

Exorcist: The Beginning (16+, 113mins) Directed by Renny Harlin **

Generally regarded as one of the scariest movies ever committed to celluloid, The Exorcist was also extremely controversial.

Upon its release in 1973, the film caused mass hysteria, with screaming and fainting a common occurrence. But despite on-set tales of disaster and Christian evangelist Billy Graham claiming an actual demon was living in the reels of this movie, writer William Peter Blatty's tale of a young girl possessed by the demon, Pazuzu, became one of the highest-grossing R-rated films of all time.

Unsurprisingly, a sequel followed in 1977. Unsurprisingly, it was a disaster.

Supplied Stellan Skarsgard plays Lankester Merrin in Exorcist: The Beginning.

Blatty returned as director in 1990 to film a big-screen version of his novel, Legion. It was called The Exorcist III, even though the novel featured no exorcisms. Suffice to say these were added before it was released – and the film subsequently bombed.

Fourteen years later, after endless references and parodies in other movies and the release of the director's cut in 2000, The Exorcist franchise was exhumed with this truly awful and pointless prequel.

The year is 1949 and, scarred by the events of World War II, Lankester Merrin (Stellan Skarsgard) has given up the priesthood for the more tangible rewards of archaeology.

Supplied Exorcist: The Beginning’s promising premise quickly turns into a tepid retread of countless pseudo-religious horror movies – think Vatican conspiracies, mysterious power cuts and slamming doors.

Through a benefactor, he is persuaded to head to Kenya where a buried church has been discovered in the desert. Dated as existing long before Christianity came to Africa, the church terrifies the locals who believe it contains something evil.

When the lead archaeologist is sent packing with a dose of madness and a dozen people disappear, it seems their fears may be about to be realised.

Like its predecessors, the Beginning has been bedevilled by mishaps and meddling. Original director John Frankenheimer had to give up due to ill health and the producers lost faith in his replacement, Paul Schrader, after he delivered a character-driven period drama without any bloody violence.

Director Harlin (Die Hard 2, Cutthroat Island) clearly has followed the producers’ manifesto because bugs, buckets of blood and the Roman Catholic Big Book of Exorcisms are all front and centre. Unfortunately, all that succeeds in doing is turning a promising premise into a tepid retread of countless pseudo-religious horror movies – think Vatican conspiracies, mysterious power cuts and slamming doors.

Supplied Fourteen years later The Exorcist III, following endless references and parodies in other movies and the release of the original movie’s director's cut in 2000, The Exorcist franchise was exhumed with this truly awful and pointless prequel.

Harlin allegedly re-shot 90 per cent of Schrader's film, but the inclusion of crash zooms, obvious matt backdrops, Trevor Rabin's overblown score and dodgy computer-generated hyenas only add to the unholy mess on offer here.

Throw in a love interest, shower scene and a Nazi-inspired backstory, and it's Hollywood script-by- numbers time.

The only one to emerge with any credit is Skarsgard. A late replacement for Liam Neeson, he is a great match for the original's Merrin, fellow Swede Max Von Sydow.

