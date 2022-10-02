Don't Worry Darling: A film of beautiful surfaces, great self-importance and no substance

Don't Worry Darling (R13, 122 mins) Directed by Olivia Wilde **½

We are in a very American Utopia, in a town called Victory.

The year seems to be 1957, or thereabouts. Low-slung mid-century bungalows, line palm tree-fringed cul-de-sacs. Modernist furniture and azure swimming pools abound. And pretty wives greet their groomed husbands home from work every evening with a freshly mixed drink and a lingering kiss.

But we know, because the soundtrack is too full of discord and menace for it not to be the case, that there is something wrong here. Even if this vision of an American suburb ever did exist, it was never within an isolated community way out in the desert, with no sign of a city nearby.

Florence Pugh and Harry Styles are the couple who director Olivia Wilde (Booksmart) and writer Katie Silberman will focus on to tell their story. Pugh's Alice and Styles' Jack seem like the perfect Victory people. She is popular with the other wives and cooks a mean pot roast. He is a handsome young thruster, a few rungs up the corporate ladder and a clear favourite of his boss, the mysterious and all-powerful Frank.

That none of the wives – or we – are ever allowed to know what the men do at work, is only the first and most obvious of the red flags Wilde is waving.

The Stepford Wives – via – The Truman Show design and tone are obvious pointers to where the story is headed. A yarn like this needs to pile unease upon unease, until we are desperate for the answer as to what is going on – and ready to be shocked when it arrives.

Don't Worry Darling plays more like an unfinished edit of a screenplay that needed a serious rethink.

Wilde throws plenty of David Lynch and Dario Argento-inflected imagery at the screen, but the repetition and pointlessness of it becomes numbing. Where the film needs to be inexorably building to a bloody climax, Don't Worry Darling instead plays one similar scene after another, establishing, re-establishing and then belabouring the set-up.

At around the one-hour mark, I was mentally shuffling the possible explanations for Alice and Jack's entrapment in this clearly not-real world.

And I had decided that "they're really robots!!!" or "it's Nazis!!!" would be my favourite of all possible outcomes. When the actual answer arrived, all I could think was it contained the possibility of a good film, but that Don't Worry Darling was not it.

The idea that underpins Don't Worry Darling could have yielded a tough and provocative gender-wars thriller that tore across the screen. But by choosing to shape the material as a mystery, not a thriller, the writer and Wilde have squandered the potential. This is a film in which the real plot only turns up for the last half-hour or so. And by that time, I wasn't worried, darling. I was nearly asleep.

In the leads, Pugh is reliably excellent and Styles is OK. Styles doesn't do anything wrong, or fall over the furniture. But neither is there any of the crackle around him that we expect of a real star. Chris Pine is likewise fine as the Machiavellian Frank, despite seeming a bit too young and pleasant to really make the role his own.

Don't Worry Darling is a film of beautiful surfaces and great self-importance. But the script doesn't have the substance or the structure to support it.

At one hour long and with more dark edges, this could have been a better-than-average episode of Black Mirror. But as it is, Don't Worry Darling plays more like an unfinished edit of a screenplay that needed a serious rethink.

After previews in select cinemas this weekend, Don’t Worry Darling opens nationwide on October 8.