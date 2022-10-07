The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist: Netflix's fascinating look back at the celebrity-robbers

REVIEW: The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist dropped onto Netflix a few weeks back – and I've been kind of dodging it.

With tough dishes like Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and Andrew Dominik's Blonde to get through – and Blonde is a very hard watch – I was not that keen on yet another true crime story. Even one as essentially bloodless as this.

The Bling Ring have already been portrayed in Sofia Coppola's film of the same name. That movie told the true, but still kinda unbelievable story of how a group of LA teens and 20-somethings, all on the edges of celebrity and show business, used the internet and social media to track the movements of celebrities and then to rob their houses when they knew they would be out of the city.

Paris Hilton, Orlando Bloom, Lindsay Lohan and Megan Fox all became victims, losing thousands of dollars in cash and possessions. Hilton's house was burgled five times before the owner realised anything was missing. And even being a target of the gang could add to your personal fame. In an absolute coup, Coppola had Hilton and Kirsten Dunst appearing as themselves in the film.

A24 Hollywood made a drama inspired by and called The Bling Ring in 2013.

Anyway, here we are, eight years after the movie was released – and 14 years after The Bling Ring were active, this Channel 4 documentary series is crawling up the Netflix algorithm.

British TV and documentary veteran Miles Blayden-Ryall has a lot more interest in the society and the culture that made The Bling Ring possible, than he does in the actual crimes. All of the gang's members came from families who were involved in "the industry" – but none of them were getting rich or famous anytime soon.

Leader Rachel Lee was working as a model and dancer – and was obsessed with reality TV shows. The series actually functions pretty well as a brief history of the reality TV industry and a reminder of what a recent phenomenon it is. It was only in 2002 that The Osbournes debuted on American TV – and changed the way programmes would be made and celebrities would act forever.

Supplied Found guilty of several counts of residential burglary, Nicholas Prugo is one of those featured in The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist.

The Real Bling Ring isn't going to change how you feel about Hollywood, the entertainment industry or celeb' culture. But it does make some points about society's obsession with fame, labels and the appearance of wealth and success. The gang were all more excited about the labels they could wear, than they were about the cash they found. Dancing in Hilton's shoes was the absolute highlight of one young life at the time. In the show's most meta moments, the young criminals circle back to critique the Coppola movie and the actors who played them.

Over three episodes, The Real Bling Ring lays the story out and gets us into the present day lives and personas of everyone involved. What amazed me, I think, was how normal and even mostly likeable they all were – and of how little serious impact the crimes and their convictions seem to have had on them. These people didn't get away with no consequences at all. But, thinking about what the outcome might have been if a group of less-privileged and well-represented teenagers from Compton or Watts had been caught, is kind of sobering.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Paris Hilton was one of the celebrities targeted by The Bling Ring.

The show also avoids the obvious trap of minimising the effect the crimes had on the celebrity victims. These people felt as violated, unsafe and invaded as you or I would have. Even though they owned a lot more, y'know, stuff.

The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist is a story that could maybe only happen in Hollywood in the 21st century. But the show tells it pretty well.

The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist is now available to stream on Netflix.