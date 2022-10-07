Well Groomed: Doco a wild look inside 'the superbowl of creative dog grooming'

Well Groomed is now available to stream on DocPlay.

Well Groomed (DocPlay)

A documentary about the type of people that competitively turn dogs into a blank art canvas for the creative dog grooming category could go one of two ways.

A light-hearted surface look at the process, the dogs and the people that groom them, or a look into any controversies, morals and answering the question: what on earth actually drives someone to do this?

This documentary is the former. There are plenty of cute dogs made to look ridiculous in bright dye, “bling” and, in one scene, a pretty creepy neon Jurassic Park theme. On a dog. And there are a handful of groomers aiming to win the Hershey Championship – the “superbowl of creative grooming”.

Thankfully, the dogs actually seem pretty relaxed while partaking in the creative grooming process – and this is also worth a watch for the sheer ridiculousness of it all. And for the people that are driven to make their dogs look that way. – Amberleigh Jack

Supplied Well Groomed is a light-hearted, surface look at the process, the dogs and the people that groom them.

Apple TV Beastie Boys Story is now streaming on Apple TV+.

Beastie Boys Story (Apple TV+)

My boyfriend may be the world’s biggest Beastie Boys fan.

Before dating him, I only knew the New York City group as the white dudes who made Sabotage – as it turns out, they have a lot more to their name than just a single beloved by skater boys.

Directed by their long-time collaborator Spike Jonze, Beastie Boys’ bandmates Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz provide an intimate look into the band’s music, legacy and the importance of creativity.

Diamond and Horovitz take a nostalgic look back on their band and friendship, spanning over 40 years, for a story that blends love and music. – Lyric Waiwiri-Smith

BBC Glastonbury: 50 Years and Counting is now available to stream on TVNZ+.

Glastonbury: 50 Years and Counting (TVNZ+)

While one of the biggest names in music festivals actually debuted in 1970, thanks to the recent pandemic cancelling gigs globally, the BBC’s 50-year celebration actually arrived two years later than planned.

This documentary dives into the festival’s rich history via both the music and UK social and political changes, from amusing anecdotes about Bowie and magic mushroom omelettes in the 1970s, through the Thatcher years, the riot police of the 1990s and major crowd issues that resulted in the festival’s “super fence” construction.

With interviews with artists like Billie Eilish, Chris Martin and Noel Gallagher, as well as live and pre-recorded clips giving as close to the festival experience you can get through a screen on the other side of the world, Glastonbury: 50 Years and Counting is a good look into the rich history and importance of one of the world’s most significant music festivals. – Amberleigh Jack

ITN The show has a reputation for pushing boundaries, but even its stars have their limits.

The Boys (Prime Video)

Sometimes, the meme cycle of a show is so all-consuming that you are forced to at last engage.

I put off diving into The Boys – the posters seemed so smug, and the superhero parody so dated. Then I came to love it as a razor-sharp, ultra-gory and abominably-black comedy.

Led by two New Zealand actors, Outrageous Fortune’s Anthony Starr and Dredd’s Karl Urban, the action-comedy is no more a ‘superhero show’ than Better Call Saul is a chicken-shop comedy. Three seasons in, it’s the most abundantly savvy political satire on TV: on a line-by-line basis, it has more zingers, more perfectly-crafted epistles of poison than even Veep. The show goes to some incredibly dark places - that is, it probes the modern American psyche. If you can handle reading the news right now, you can handle The Boys. – Jonny Mahon-Heap

All the Money in the World is now available to stream on ThreeNow.

All the Money in the World (Three Now)

Ridley Scott’s film shows the maxim that “truth is stranger than fiction” on two counts.

One, the story itself, the 1973 kidnapping of John Paul Getty III, the grandson of the world’s richest man – who famously refused to pay. Two, Scott’s judicious editing out of Kevin Spacey, whose allegations of sexual assault fell on the eve of the release – Spacey was removed from the completed film entirely and seamlessly replaced with Christopher Plummer – who ended up with an Oscar nomination for his role.

It’s a rollicking thriller through the worlds of oil tycoons, retired FBI agents and the moneyed masses of ‘70s Italy. Mostly, it’s a parable about how all the money in the world can’t keep you safe – even from the ones you love. – Jonny Mahon-Heap