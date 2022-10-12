How an 'incredible' real-life feat gave Netflix's Derry Girls its happy ending

The third and final season of Derry Girls is now available to stream on Netflix.

WARNING: Contains spoilers regarding the final season of Derry Girls.

After three long, agonising years, the Derry Girls are finally back.

The nostalgic coming-of-age comedy, set in Northern Ireland in the 1990s, follows a group of Catholic schoolgirls (and one boy) whose adolescent high jinks unfold against the backdrop of "the Troubles”.

The last time we saw the gang – aspiring writer Erin (Saoirse-Monica Jackson), her space-cadet cousin Orla (Louisa Harland), studious Clare (Nicola Coughlan), party girl Michelle (Jamie-Lee O'Donnell) and her English cousin James (Dylan Llewellyn) – it was late 1995 and President Clinton was visiting Derry to deliver a hopeful speech about the ongoing peace process in Northern Ireland.

The third and final season, released on Netflix last week, largely shies away from history and leans into '90s nostalgia: There are pivotal episodes revolving around the Spice Girls and Fatboy Slim.

But the series finale, The Agreement, puts politics front and centre. It is set in the spring of 1998, as the people of Derry are preparing to vote in a historic referendum on the Good Friday Agreement, which would eventually bring peace to Northern Ireland, while Erin and Orla are celebrating an equally historic milestone: turning 18.

Edinburgh Television Festival The Derry Girls finale was nominated for the TV Moment of the Year at the 2022 Edinburgh TV Awards.

Everyone in Derry is buzzing about the referendum and trying to understand what the agreement will mean. But the impending vote also stirs tension within the group after a surprising revelation about Michelle's family. In a poignant montage set to – what else? – Dreams by the Cranberries, the people of Derry go to the polls to make history; meanwhile, Orla and Erin celebrate their birthdays with help from The Commitments star Bronagh Gallagher. A brief coda, set in present-day New York, features a surprise cameo by a certain first daughter.

The Times spoke to creator Lisa McGee, whose experiences growing up in Derry in the '90s inspired the series, about her memories of the referendum and where she thinks the Derry girls might be today.

Supplied Louisa Harland plays Orla on Derry Girls.

You have said all along that you imagined the series ending with the Good Friday Agreement. Tell me about why this seemed liked the natural conclusion for this story.

I always felt it was a three-[season] show. I wanted to show Northern Ireland growing up as the kids were growing up. That vote was probably the most mature decision the people of Northern Ireland ever made. I just thought there was a real opportunity to make that coincide with them all turning 18. I'm a little bit tricksy with the timeline. It doesn't completely add up if you examine it. But I thought it worth trying to get both those things to collide – their first vote and their first taste of real responsibility.

Because for a lot of the series, these characters are sheltered from it. This is the first time they've gone, "God, maybe we need to be the generation that changes this”. Also, just around me (while writing) there was just a lot of gloom and depressing news. I remember thinking, "We did this incredible thing once”. I thought about how miraculous that vote was. I just really wanted to celebrate it.

Erin is conflicted about how to vote and asks Granda Joe what he thinks about the referendum and he gives this beautiful speech, saying he hopes the Troubles will one day be a "ghost story" she'll tell to her children. What inspired that?

For a long time, I didn't want to write about the Troubles, and then I realised you can't really separate that from our experience. It's in our DNA. We are still haunted by it. The show has made me think about stuff that was always in the ether for me. It probably came out of me thinking how things are now – that mostly, it's worked out. That speech is also an older person saying, "It's not about me, it's about you”. Young people now are surrounded by older people just telling them: "Well, you know, in my day it was better." This was an older person saying, "I've done my bit, now you do yours”, which I liked.

Supplied A nostalgic coming-of-age comedy, set in Northern Ireland in the 1990s, Derry Girls follows a group of Catholic schoolgirls (and one boy) whose adolescent high jinks unfold against the backdrop of "the Troubles”.

How did you play with the timeline?

In order to keep them under 16 while the Troubles were still going and 18 when the Good Friday Agreement happens, you're sort of stretching time, then speeding it up. It doesn't make sense if you examine it, but I need to make sense of it in my head, or I couldn't write it. So I like to think of it as Erin looking back on her life – and it's a wee bit blurry.

Sometimes it has to be a certain year, Troubles-wise, for these stories to work. But I want to do a quote from Pulp Fiction, which maybe won't come out in Northern Ireland until the next year. If it's good enough, you just have to go for it.

Do you think about where the girls are now? Presumably Erin is a writer – maybe in TV?

I like to say she's a novelist, just to give her that little bit of distance. I think James makes documentaries about the Troubles. I think Michelle's a DJ and on the side she's a bookie. And Clare's like a top barrister somewhere really cut-throat. And I think Orla is the coach for the equivalent of the Mighty Ducks, just making a really crappy team into world champions. I've probably overthought what they're all doing.

