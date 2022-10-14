Home: Apple TV+'s delightful series showcases architectural innovation from across the globe

Home is now available to stream on Apple TV+

Home (Apple TV+)

A concrete factory in Iceland, a sustainable oasis in Australia and a thin, glass home in South America.

Home shares delightful architectural innovation from across the world, piquing the imagination of the mind and soothing the inner-artist within the viewer.

There’s just something satisfying about seeing a home you never could have imagined would exist, seeing concrete caves transformed into places of love, seeing how nature doesn’t have to be sacrificed for a gorgeous design. Home has it all.

- Lyric Waiwiri-Smith

SUPPLIED A Friend of the Family is now available to stream on TVNZ+.

A Friend of the Family (TVNZ+)

While the story of the Broberg family has been told multiple times, most recently through the harrowing documentary Abducted in Plain Sight, this is an impressive adaptation of the disturbing true crime story that seems too unbelievable to be real.

In the 1970s, Robert Berchtold befriended the Broberg family and abducted their 12-year-old daughter Jan. Only to kidnap her again two years later.

This drama series, starring Anna Paquin and Jake Lacy, delves into how Berchtold groomed and manipulated the Brobergs family but, perhaps most importantly, is done with collaboration with Jan and her mother.

In fact, the series begins with the now-grown-daughter on-screen introducing her story which, at a time where true crime is being accused of sensationalising and exploiting victims, gives A Friend of the Family another layer of legitimacy. – Amberleigh Jack

Supplied The Unknown Tour is now available to stream on DocPlay.

The Unknown Tour (DocPlay)

While success in the music industry is often defined by social media fame or major label success, this film, documenting 10,000 miles and countless street corners and open mic nights, highlights the soul, depth and raw talent of working musicians across the US.

Five friends buy an old RV, convert it into a recording studio and embark on a coast-to-coast tour of the US to find the unknown musicians. In the process, they create an album where hundreds of musicians, spanning genres from soul and jazz to hip hop and gospel, collaborate without ever meeting.

The Unknown Tour weaves music and the stories behind a huge number of buskers and working artists across America into an impressive documentary that highlights the magic of dive bars, street corners and the music heard there. – Amberleigh Jack

Girlfriends (AMC+)

Written by ITV veteran Kay Moller, Girlfriends follows the unhinged lives of middle-aged British women.

Starring Miranda Richardson, Zoe Wanamaker and Phyllis Logan, none of Girlfriends’ characters are perfect, nor their lives, but the show is a delightfully easy watch for those who just want to curl up on the couch with a biccy, a cup of tea and indulge in a delightfully messy soap opera. – Lyric Waiwiri-Smith