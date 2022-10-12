Luckiest Girl Alive: #MeToo makeover helps lift Mila Kunis' Netflix flick to No.1

REVIEW: Luckiest Girl Alive is based on the novel by Jessica Knoll.

The book was published in 2015, to wide acclaim and terrific sales. Comparisons were made to Gone Girl and The Girl On The Train. And now, like those two smash hits, Luckiest Girl Alive has its own movie adaptation, via Netflix.

Luckiest Girl Alive was released two years before #MeToo spread across the internet like wildfire in October 2017. In hindsight, it was an almost eerily prescient story, with one woman eventually writing a piece that would inspire other victims of rape and assault to put their hands up in solidarity.

Or at least, that's how the makers of Luckiest Girl Alive have decided to reframe the ending of this movie. By setting the film in 2015 – ahead of #MeToo – Knoll's story has been rewritten to position her hero, Ani Fanelli, as the virtual leader of a revolution. Whereas in the book, Ani had simply decided to ditch her entitled prat of a fiancé and follow her dream of being a journalist.

And yet, that bit of rewriting seems forgivable. It does lend Luckiest Girl Alive a tear-jerking and fist pumping final few scenes that the film was maybe in need of. Because the journey there has been uneven, to say the least.

Supplied Mila Kunis plays Ani Fanelli Luckiest Girl Alive.

The narrative toggles between 2015 and 1999. In the present day, Ani (or Tifani, or Finny, depending on who she is with) is a successful, but under-appreciated writer and editor at a high-end woman's magazine. She has her eyes set on a position at The New York Times – which seems to be tantalisingly within reach. Ani is engaged to the lantern-jawed and dripping-with-old-money Luke Harrison (the fourth, no less) who she reckons could have his choice of anyone in New York, and yet who chose Ani, even though she was a scholarship kid without a dime to her name.

We quickly glean that back in 1999, many bad things happened. An over-abundance of early flashbacks hint at a sexual assault and also at a mass shooting. Whether these two outrages are connected and whether Ani was a victim, or a perpetrator of the shooting, is kept murky at first.

Supplied Luckiest Girl Alive might just be the film that allows Mila Kunis to recover some of her serious-actor trajectory.

After a jittery and overwritten first half hour, the script – by Knoll – and the direction, from British TV veteran Mike Barker (The Handmaid's Tale) eases off the exposition and voice-overs and settles more into the rhythms of a film you might actually want to watch. The writing and the dialogue insist on telling us a lot of stuff that a better-made film would leave for us to work out for ourselves, but that seems to be the Netflix way.

When a change of movie is only a thumb-click away, I guess Netflix aren't taking any chances on audiences becoming bored or confused by their product. The result is a slew of films like Luckiest Girl Alive, that sit somewhere between a big-screen drama and a made-for-TV hankie-fest. Luckiest Girl, at least leans towards the former.

Dominating nearly every moment of the film, Mila Kunis is superb as the adult Ani. The script gives her far too much to say when Kunis could be laying out so much of what is going on with gestures, glances and movement, but Kunis never becomes bogged down in the film. As she often is in her projects, Kunis is the very best thing in Luckiest Girl Alive by a mile.

Supplied Luckiest Girl Alive’s story is engrossing and horribly contemporary and the direction and performances – from Kunis especially – are more than solid.

If this is the film that allows Kunis to recover some of her serious-actor trajectory, which seems to have faltered after Black Swan, then I reckon that would be a great thing. Kunis is dynamite at comedy – and that is mostly where we have seen her in the last few years – but it would be a pity if that was all she was cast for.

Around Kunis, Jennifer Beals is electric as Ani's mentor and editor – and Connie Britton (Dirty John) finds some unexpected moments in a thinly-written role as Ani's mother. Chiara Aurelia is similarly excellent as the younger Ani. But the actor I really noticed was a young guy called Thomas Barbusca, playing Arthur, a school friend of Ani's in 1999. He looked to me like someone we should be hearing a lot more from, soon.

After a chaotic opening stanza, Luckiest Girl Alive has plenty going for it. The story is engrossing and horribly contemporary (it's hard not to notice the Brett Kavanaugh references tucked away here) and the direction and performances – from Kunis especially – are more than solid. Netflix has done a lot worse than this.

Luckiest Girl Alive is now streaming on Netflix.