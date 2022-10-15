Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire: AMC+ show a vibrant, visceral new take

Interview with the Vampire is now available to stream on AMC+.

REVIEW: Television is putting right what Tom Cruise once got wrong for the second time this year.

Following Prime Video’s compelling Reacher do-over back in February, AMC+ has now delivered an engrossing and entertaining take on Anne Rice’s Interview with a Vampire that makes the languid and wan 1994 movie look positively pale and pallid in comparison.

This seven-part series makes you glad Rice managed to wrestle the rights back off Hollywood.

If she hadn’t, we might have had to endure Jared Leto as Lestat in a cynical cash-grabbing cinematic remake, Morbius a chilling warning and evidence as to what we might have expected had that come to fruition.

READ MORE:

* All the Moons: The powerful, poignant horror movie that will haunt you for days

* Farewell to the mother of vampires, Anne Rice

* Interview with the Vampire: When Anne Rice battled Hollywood for Cruise control



Instead, showrunner Rolin Jones (Weeds, 2020’s Perry Mason) cleverly both sticks to the 1976 source novel and updates it, immediately neatly sidestepping direct comparisons with Neil Jordan’s movie by placing its frame tale in our time.

Now struggling with Parkinson’s, the world-weary Daniel Molloy (a well-cast Eric Bogosian) is in a reflective mood when a package arrives from a source he never expected to hear from again.

Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) has sent him a box of cassette tapes – recordings of a conversation they had a long time ago. “I want to revisit the project youth prevented us from completing,” the accompanying note reads.

Supplied Jacob Anderson plays Louis de Pointe du Lac in Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire.

While intrigued enough to re-listen and make the journey to Louis’ Al-Sharif Tower penthouse apartment in Dubai, Molloy readily admits his reservations to his host.

“Things didn’t end well the last time, so forgive me if I’m a little nervous. You’ve got the tapes, why don’t you hire a transcriber? I’m not a puff portrait-er any more.”

While Louis dismisses such concerns, Molloy confesses how much he felt he made a hash of things during their last sit-down. “I ask all the wrong questions, there are contradictions I never follow up on. It’s not an interview – it’s a fever dream told to an idiot.”

Eventually though, he agrees to a do-over, providing he has the final edit – and that Louis accepts that Molloy is “an old man with all the triggers that come with it”.

The 1994 version of Interview with the Vampire is now available to stream on Neon.

And, from there, we’re transported back more than a century earlier to New Orleans’ red-light district Storyville – “20 blocks of drinking, gambling and gluttonous wh.....”.

It was there that Louis “operated and managed a diverse portfolio of enterprises” that, while lacking in “size and elegance, more than made up for in efficiency and reputation”.

His success had earned him a seat at a weekly power-broker poker game, a regular audience with Miss Lily (Najah Bradley) and the wrath of his god-fearing brother Paul (Steven G. Norfleet).

However, it’s another man who threatens to turn his world upside down.

Whether it’s outbidding him for Lily’s services, or crashing cards night, the mysterious Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) literally starts to get inside Louis’ head, the latter feeling both emasculated and full of admiration for his “rival”.

Increasingly falling under Lestat’s spell, Louis opens up to him, but is still wary. “You could be a lot of things in New Orelans, but an openly gay negro man was not one of them.”

It’s then that he learns the harsh lesson that Lestat gets what he wants – and most definitely should not be crossed.

Supplied Aussie actor Sam Reid brings just the right balance of mesmeric charisma and menace to Lestat.

While certainly not gratuitous, this Vampire appears at pains to make full use of all the freedoms a modern day streaming service allows.

There are scenes here that a ‘90s Hollywood blockbuster would never have even contemplated, as well as plenty of visceral treats for horror fans to feast their eyes on.

Louis feels a much stronger and well-rounded character here than in the film, while Aussie actor Reid (The Newsreader) brings just the right balance of mesmeric charisma and menace to Lestat.

I also particularly enjoyed the humour that’s shot through the story.

Part of the problem with Jordan’s film was just how pretentious and po-faced it all felt. Here, particularly in the interplay between Molloy and Louis, there’s a nice sense of self-awareness and cynicism.

“I’ve seen death over and over – it’s boring.” opines Louis.

“That’ll make a great blurb,” Molloy snaps back.

Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire is now available to stream on AMC+.