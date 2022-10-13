A Question of Justice: Don't expect answers from Prime's fascinating, but flawed legal series

REVIEW: It’s called A Question of Justice, but you shouldn’t go into Prime’s new documentary series expecting easy answers.

A four-part series (debuting tonight at 8.30pm) aiming to tackle some of the most challenging legal conundrums facing New Zealand today, it’s certainly thorough, well-balanced and thought-provoking, but it’s also hampered by a clunky “investigative team” conceit and a disappointing lack of advocacy for how we should tackle the reformation of our criminal justice system – in the first episode at least.

While subsequent instalments will tackle provocative subjects like: why are Māori overrepresented at every stage of the criminal justice system? Should we have degrees of murder? And should we have specific hate laws?; this opening edition looks at whether murder victims and their families should have more rights.

Supplied Ximena Smith and Bryan Bruce are two of the four-pronged investigative team who feature on A Question of Justice.

As with each of the show’s proposed topics, the inherent issues with the law – as it currently stands – is explored via a recent high-profile criminal case. Here, it’s the investigation into, arrest, trial and conviction of Jesse Shane Kempson for the murder of British tourist Grace Millane in December 2018.

The 22-year-old’s disappearance sparked international attention and the discovery of her body in the Waitākere Ranges, a week after she went missing and a day after Kempson was charged, shocked the nation, sparking vigils, marches and plenty of politicised commentary.

Complicating things was the fact that while Kempson had name supression here, overseas publications quickly decided that didn’t apply to them – the internet rendering the court orders essentially useless.

And then, when it came time for the trial 11 months later, Millane’s family had the added despair of not only having to hear how Grace died, but also extensive details about her private life and sexual preferences, as the defence sought to establish that her death was an accident resulting from the “rough sex” she had consented to.

Supplied If only A Question of Justice didn’t have so many contrived-feeling “discussion” scenes, it would make for quite compelling viewing.

“It’s hard to come to this without some bias,” Moana Maniapoto, one of the quartet of Justice’s “investigators” admits early on. But, despite a bizarre initial set-up that posits her, Ximena Smith, Hikurangi Jackson and Bryan Bruce as a kind of Spotlight-esque team stomping around Auckland “discovering facts” that are pretty much in the public domain, they do eventually settle into a nice précis of what took place, via a combination of court footage, police evidence and, thankfully, the sparing use of the dreaded reconstructions.

Even though the scenes where the two more youthful members literally “check their notes”, Bruce and Maniapoto pontificate while marking up discussion points on the see-through board, or set up their interview footage feel horribly false and contrived, it’s clear they’ve put some thought into the range of views to canvas. Here those include Sophie Elliott’s father Gil (who details how it felt to have to listen to his deceased daughter’s private diary entries being read out in court), criminology lecturer Samantha Keene, Kempson’s criminal defence lawyer Ian Brookie, former newspaper editor Gavin Ellis and law professor Kris Gledhill.

They all deliver measured responses, raise interesting discussion points, but offer few real solutions. Keene rightly objects to the victim being the focus (and adopted name) of a trial like the one being discussed, Brookie is open to the idea of a victim’s advocate as part of the process, but wouldn’t want it impinging on the accused’s rights, while Ellis flatly refutes Brookie’s assertion that the media were more interested in “selling papers” than objectively covering the court case. Perhaps the most radical opinion comes from Gledhill, who suggests the media should either look at self-censorship around details of a victim’s private life, the court should impose greater restrictions around reporting, or we should simply “grow up” as a society.

“If none of us had this hang up about bondage, maybe it wouldn’t be viewed as so bad. There should be public education, so we don’t snigger and laugh about people’s sexual preferences.”

Supplied A Question of Justice’s all-too-brief concluding discussions never really get past the potential avenues to explore, if we were to consider changing the law regarding victims’ rights.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Justice’s foursome keep well away from that discussion, instead bringing together all that they’ve learned for an all-to-brief roundtable discussion of the issues, which never really gets past the potential avenues to explore if we were to consider changing the law regarding victims’ rights.

As a concept, A Question of Justice likewise demonstrates plenty of promise, but could do with losing some of the needless stylistic flourishes. As a Kiwi crime investigation show, TVNZ’s Cold Case still sets the gold standard.

A Question of Justice debuts at 8.30pm, tonight, Thursday, October 13 on Prime.