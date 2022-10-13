TVNZ to simulcast Jodie Whittaker's final Doctor Who appearance later this month

The Power of the Doctor will screen on TVNZ 2 at 7.30am on Monday, October 24 - at exactly the same time it debuts in the UK.

Kiwis and Brits will be able to see Jodie Whittaker’s last outing as The Doctor at the same time when the feature-length episode, made to the celebrate the BBC’s Centenary, airs later this month.

TVNZ 2 will broadcast the 90-minute Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor from 7.30am on October 24, simulcasting its debut on BBC 1 on the evening Sunday, October 23 (UK Time).

The episode will also air on TVNZ 2 later the same day at 5pm.

Supplied Jodie Whittaker from the Doctor Who Christmas Special 2021

The Power of the Doctor sees Whittaker, the first female to play the beloved Time Lord, depart from the show, as Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa prepares to takes over as the 14th incarnation of The Doctor.

Current showrunner Chris Chibnall, who has been in charge since Steven Moffat departed in 2016, will also be leaving the iconic British sci-fi show.

The BBC’s synopsis for the special teases a showdown between Whittaker and some of her most-famous enemies, the Daleks, the Cybermen and “her arch-nemesis, the Master”. Two former Doctor Who companions will also appear: the fifth Doctor’s Tegan (Janet Fielding) and the seventh Doctor’s Ace (Sophie Aldred).

Getty Seventh Doctor Sylvester McCoy’s main companion Ace (Sophie Aldred) returns to Tardis duty in The Power of the Doctor.

“Who is attacking a speeding bullet train on the edges of a distant galaxy? Why are seismologists going missing from 21st century Earth? Who is defacing some of history’s most iconic paintings?,” the show’s synopsis reads.

”Why is a Dalek trying to make contact with the Doctor? And just what hold does the mesmeric Rasputin have over Tsar Nicholas in 1916 Russia?

”The Doctor faces multiple threats ... and a battle to the death.”

Fans will be hoping to finally be get a first glance of Gawta as The Doctor during the episode’s seemingly inevitable regeneration scene, with his first full season set to air next year.

2023 will mark 60th years of Doctor Who, with special celebratory episodes currently being planned.The BBC have already confirmed 10tth Doctor David Tennant and companion Catherine Tate will make their return to the show next year.