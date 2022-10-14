What every Kiwi household should know about Netflix's lower-cost, ad-supported option

Netflix has announced a plan for a lower-cost service that will include advertising, although New Zealand is not currently one of the countries listed for its introduction.

ANALYSIS: Having to tighten up your household budget? Concerned about the rising cost of subscribing to your favourite streaming service? You’re not alone – and clearly some of the big players know it.

Aiming to stem the rising tide of those cancelling their accounts, Netflix announced on Friday (New Zealand time) that it was bringing forward its plans to introduce a lower-cost option to early next month. However, it comes with a catch – you’ll have to put up with between four and five minutes of ads an hour.

Kiwis though won’t immediately weigh up the pros and cons of the conundrum, we’re not currently on the list of 11 countries where it will be offered, but it may be only a matter of time – and logistics, especially as other global players like Disney+ have already announced their intentions to do something similar.

To help with the inevitable family and flatmate debate, Stuff to Watch has come up with this quick guide to how the streaming landscape may change in the near future.

READ MORE:

* ‘Dahmer’ becomes Netflix’s second most-watched series ever

* Luckiest Girl Alive: #MeToo makeover helps lift Mila Kunis' Netflix flick to No.1

* How an 'incredible' real-life feat gave Netflix's Derry Girls its happy ending

* The Mole: Netflix's rebooted reality show revives memories of one of NZ's worst



Jenny Kane/AP Aiming to stem the rising tide of those cancelling their accounts, Netflix has announced that it is bringing forward its plans to introduce an ad-supported, lower-cost option to early next month. However, New Zealand is not one of the 12 countries listed.

So what have Netflix announced today?

From November 1, Netflix will offer a cheaper, ad-supported service in 12 countries, including our great mates in Australia. Those across the ditch could pay as little $A7 a month instead of $A12 for the currently most basic service, but would have to cope with 15 to 30-second ads totalling around four to five minutes per hour (essentially similar to viewing something here on TVNZ+ or ThreeNow).

These might play before or during shows or films, with Netflix promising they wouldn’t accept political, smoking or gun ads. Interestingly, Netflix also said that 5 to 10% of its movies and TV shows would not appear on that “tier” of service, at least initially, due to licencing restrictions, and downloading content would not be an option.

Supplied Would you like fries with that? If you want Netflix for a lower-cost, you may have to put up with ads in the middle of your favourite shows or movies.

So why isn’t the service being offered to Kiwis – after all, aren’t we just an extension of their Australian operation?

True, but as the Peaky Blinders debacle (where New Zealand fans are still waiting for the final season to screen here) has shown, there definitely are differences. A New Zealand delay is likely to do with finding suitable advertising to play here (ads for retirement villages and life insurance might work for TVNZ and Prime, but they aren’t for all audiences).

Netflix co-founder and CEO Reed Hastings said as recently as April he had been against "the complexity of advertising" and the New Zealand market and our rules and regulations may be a step too far – at the moment.

Netflix haven’t said exactly what kind of advertising it would be (only what it won’t), but in making the announcement and that they are teaming up with Microsoft to implement it, there’s a definite sense that it will be individually targeted.

Surely they aren’t alone in doing this – are they?

Nope. Disney+ announced back in March that they would be introducing an ad-supported, lower-cost version of their US service in December, however that won’t be rolled out internationally until next year. Available in Australia, but not here, Paramount+ has already introduced an ad-supported option in the US, as has HBO Max (which is looking to expand internationally in next year or two as contracts with the likes of Sky NZ lapse and of course they are part of the same organisation – Warner Discovery – as ThreeNow).

So this looks like it will inevitably be coming our way – are local companies worried about it?

Yes, chief executive of the Commercial Communications Council Simon Lendrum recently told the parliamentary select committee overseeing the Aotearoa New Zealand Public Media Bill (ANZPM) that it was a trend that will only continue, believing that the threat to organisations like TVNZ “was from platforms that we haven't even considered as available for advertisers. And those options just keep growing”.

But is anyone looking at doing anything different?

Well, TVNZ did have the bright idea last year that was kind of the reverse – offer a service that would allow you to skip ads – for a price. But given the growing cost-of-living-crisis and their focus on merging with RNZ, that would seem to be on the back burner for now.