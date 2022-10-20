Endangered: The Neon documentary that left me feeling chilled to the bone

Endangered is now available to stream on Neon.

Endangered

This documentary hits close to home, as it follows a group of journalists living and working in countries where the freedom of the press is under attack.

When I first read the description of this documentary, I thought we may see journalists with their bullet-proof “Press” vests and helmets, reporting from the middle of a war-zone.

However, this is happening in Miami, Mexico, Tulsa and Brazil – and these are only the areas the journalists starring in the documentary are covering, they are not the only areas where media faces the growing opposition to the news.

The documentary shows the journalists taking risks to their personal safety just so they can do their job, and come up against people that harass, intimidate and sometimes hurt them.

Endangered left me feeling chilled to the bone, but empowered by journalists risking their lives for the truth.

SUPPLIED Season six of The Good Doctor is now available to stream on Neon.

The Good Doctor

Now in its sixth season, this series tells the story of Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon who lives with savant syndrome, a rare condition found in people with various developmental disorders, giving them amazing abilities and talents.

Murphy, who is played by Freddie Highmore, works at the fictional San Jose St Bonaventure Hospital, where his hiring caused upset amongst the hospital’s board members.

Throughout the six seasons, we see Murphy grow from a boy wonder into a respected and important surgeon, using his savant syndrome to help patients other surgeons may not be able to.

This theme is something that has garnered criticism throughout the show’s run, with a review from The Hollywood Reporter arguing the show “presents a belief that autistic individuals only possess savant abilities”.

Criticism aside, if medical drama is your thing, The Good Doctor is certainly worth the watch, and the full six seasons are ready and waiting for you to binge now.

Supplied This 2009 film starring Meryl Streep, Alec Baldwin and Steve Martin would have been almost forgotten if it hadn't been for the lush, romantic garden Streep plants in the film.

It's Complicated

With a stellar cast like the line-up for this 2009 film, it’s hard see how it can’t be incredible – which it is, if you’re looking for a light, funny comedy starring the beloved Meryl Streep.

In It’s Complicated, Jane Adler (Meryl Streep) starts to fall back in love with her ex-husband, who she divorced 10 years ago and has three adult children with.

In a tale as old as time, Jake Adler (Alec Baldwin) has remarried, to a much younger woman, who also happens to be the woman he cheated on Jane with a decade before.

After attending one of their son’s graduations together, Jane and Jake fall into an affair, whilst Jane has started seeing the man remodelling her house – Adam (Steve Martin – providing further evidence of the stellar cast).

It’s Complicated does what it says on the box – tells the story of a complicated, awkward and hilarious relationship, while also celebrating love and sex of an older generation, instead of leaving the passion to the under 25-year-olds.

SoHo Lennie James stars in Save Me Too.

Save Me

This two-season British television series introduces the viewer to Nelson “Nelly” Rowe (Lenny James), who is living life as a playboy, having numerous affairs with other women, while also having a long-term girlfriend.

However, his carefree live is suddenly turned upside one night when the police burst into his apartment and accuse him of kidnapping his 13-year-old daughter Jody (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness), who he has not seen in a decade.

Nelly then embarks on the journey of trying to find his estranged teenage daughter, while also proving his innocence and mending broken relationships along the way.