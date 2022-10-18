I Know What You Did Last Summer at 25: A star-studded slasher that offered a few jumps, but was no Scream

I Know What You Did Last Summer is now available to stream on TVNZ+

I Know What You Did Last Summer (16+, 96mins) Directed by Jim Gillespie **½

REVIEW: It’s a tale as old as time (well, American Graffiti and The Last Picture Show at least).

Four high-school graduates are spending their last days of summer together before they head their separate ways.

Helen (Sarah Michelle Gellar) dreams of being an actress in New York, Ray (Ryan Phillippe) hopes to be a poet and study philosophy, Barry (Freddy Prinze Jr.) has his sights set on being an all-star quarterback, and Julie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) is beginning the path towards a career in the law.

It’s the night of July 4 and the quartet head down to the beach to celebrate Helen’s crowning as the queen of their home town, Southport, North Carolina’s Croaker Festival (which, being a fishing community, includes the opportunity to ride in a giant clam).

To entertain themselves, they begin a scary storytelling contest by the light of the flickering flame of the bonfire they’ve lit.

However, little do they know that their own nightmare is about to begin.

While driving home, none of them see the man in the middle of the road until it is too late to brake and avoid him.

Realising the blight on their prospective careers this may have, the foursome decide to dump the body into the sea, hoping its eventual discovery will determine the cause of death to be suicide or accidental drowning.

Supplied Jennifer Love Hewitt’s Julie finds her law career – and life – in jeopardy in I Know What You Did Last Summer.

But, as the body springs to life just as they dumping it, they begin to wonder if they’ve truly murdered him. Shocked and bewildered, the four friends vow never to talk about the incident again.

Twelve months on and our quartet have lost contact with one another, but on the anniversary of the incident, each of them begin receiving strange notes and narrowly avoid an attempt on their lives. As the messages warn them, someone knows what they did last summer.

Writer Kevin Williamson’s follow-up to his smash hit Scream aimed to recapture that movie’s success with its classy thrills and appealing cast, but this story lacks the same bite or cutting humour.

Fatally, it removed the nuance and edge from its source material, Lois Duncan’s 1973 novel of the same name, replacing it with a hook-wielding, sou’wester-sporting serial killer.

Part The Lost Boys, part Friday the 13th, I Know What You Did feels like a specific homage to the slasher movies of the 1980s – you know the ones where pretty teens make fatal errors about pre-marital sex and generally wind up dead.

Supplied Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe and Jennifer Love Hewitt teamed up for I Know What You Did Last Summer.

But, one of this film’s major problems is that it takes itself far too seriously. Trying too hard to both reference and emulate horror films past and be as scary as it can be without shutting out its target teen audience, it winds up not adequately doing either.

This was a movie in dire need of a horror master like Scream’s Wes Craven at the helm, not low-budget horror specialist Jim Gillespie (whose career stalled after this).

And while the combination of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Party of Five’s Sarah and the blokes who would go on to find fame in She’s All That and Cruel Intentions, still offers plenty of chemistry and visual appeal even 25 years on, this really does feel like it’s missing something, perhaps the result of being rushed out after the renewed interest in horror post-Scream.

I Know What You Did Last Summer is now available to stream on TVNZ+.