The Good Nurse: Into true crime thrillers? You're going to love Netflix's latest

After screenings in select cinemas from October 20, The Good Nurse will debut on Netfiix on October 26.

The Good Nurse (M, 121mins) Directed by Tobias Lindholm ****

Charles Cullen’s (Eddie Redmayne) arrival might just be a life-saver for Amy Loughren (Jessica Chastain).

A New Jersey hospital ICU nurse, Amy’s dedication to her job is literally killing her. Long hours on physically and emotionally demanding night shifts are taking their toll, with her doctor advising her that if she keeps going the way she is, the solo mother-of-two’s life-threatening heart condition will only worsen.

And with the bills and stress are increasing, Amy has no choice but to keep working, it’s still months away from her having been at her present employment long enough to claim medical insurance.

So the news that the vastly experienced, highly-recommended Charles is joining her team feels like a god-send, especially when he not only seems like a calm, consummate professional and empathetic caregiver, but a terrific sounding board and confidante. Pretty soon, Charles is a regular fixture at her house, sharing meals and helping Amy’s kids rehearse their lines for the school play.

ITN Jessica Chastain has known Eddie Redmayne and his family for years, but this is the first time they've got to work together - on new Netflix thriller The Good Nurse.

READ MORE:

* Rosaline: Disney+'s witty riff on Romeo & Juliet a crowd-pleasing delight

* The Good Boss: Javier Bardem at his charismatic best in pitch-black workplace comedy

* Molly's Game: Sorkin's tale of A Few Good Men, one amazing woman hits Netflix

* Why Amazon's The Aeronauts is a harrowing, white-knuckle ride



However, Amy’s anxiety rises again when one of her long-term patients suddenly dies in mysterious circumstances. Even more strangely, it isn’t until seven weeks after her death that an investigation into what happened is launched and that’s only after the police turn up at the hospital.

To their frustration, the body has already been cremated and hospital management are being somewhat evasive about what exactly transpired. Convinced that something untoward has occurred, the officers turn to Amy for help. While equally suspicious that there’s been a cover-up, she can’t believe that Charles would have made the medication mistake they are suggesting.

But, when a second patient dies, apparently of an uncharted insulin “overdose”, Amy decides to do her own digging – and is horrified by what she discovers.

Supplied Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain team up for The Good Nurse.

Stepping into the director’s chair, Danish screenwriter Tobias Lindholm (Another Round, The Hunt) does a terrific job of turning this true crime tale, based on Charles Graeber’s 2013 book of the same name, into a taut, gripping watch.

Point-of-view shots and tight framing draw the viewer into this slow-burning, but truly compelling drama, one particular diner-set scene a masterclass in building tension.

So brilliant at bringing the nightmares of World War I and London’s swinging ‘60s to life in 1917 and Last Night in SoHo, Scottish screenwriter Krysty Wilson-Cairns here delivers an early noughties-set medical drama that evokes the memory of ER at its finest. Importantly, she and Lindholm initially take the time to establish the characters fully, which only makes the later stakes even higher – and more devastating.

Supplied Playing against type, Eddie Redmayne delivers a tightly controlled performance as Charles Cullen in The Good Nurse.

Of course, it helps immensely that they have two such terrific leads in Chastain (Zero Dark Thirty) and Redmayne (The Theory of Everything). The former is rapidly becoming one of the finest American actors of her generation, proving to be the natural successor to Meryl Streep in her ability to inhabit real-life characters large and small. Amy Loughren feels like Chastain’s Karen Silkwood.

Against her, the casting of Redmayne is a masterstroke. So charming and affable as the likes of Fantastic Beasts’ Newt Scamander or Les Miserables’ Marius, Charles Cullen initially seems as if he wouldn’t hurt a fly. But as the mask slips, Redmayne never lets things slide into histrionics. It’s a tightly controlled performance that may justifiably be rewarded in the coming months.

After previews in select cinemas from October 20, The Good Nurse will be available to stream on Netflix from the evening of October 26.