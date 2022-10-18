Mrs Harris Goes to Paris: Welcome to the feel-good movie of the year

Mrs Harris Goes to Paris (PG, 116mins) Directed by Anthony Fabian ****½

“It’s going to be my lucky day today.”

London cleaning lady Ada Harris (Lesley Manville) has always tried to look on the bright side, no matter what life has thrown at her.

The war might have ended 12 years ago, but she still holds out hope of her beloved Eddie walking through the door one day. It’s a belief that worries her best friend, Vi (Ellen Thomas). For some time, she’s been gently encouraging Ada to open the box the military sent her, so she can move on.

Finally, her persuasion pays off, its contents surprising no-one – a few personal items and a note saying that they were retrieved from a crash site near Warsaw in early March 1944. And, to Vi’s relief, Ada takes the news well. “He would have got to me if he could have – one way or another,” she consoles herself, before adding, “That’s it, then – footloose and fancy free.”

It’s while working at one of her regular clientele’s houses that Ada discovers a new passion – and inspiration: a Dior dress, about which Lady Dant (Anna Chancellor) says “nothing else matters” when she puts it on.

Entranced and smitten, Ada decides she’d like one of those for herself, but she’ll have to scrimp, save and take extra shifts if she’s ever to raise the more than £500 needed to take one home from the Paris-based designer.

An unexpected £150 victory on the football pools is a welcome boost, but a moment of over-exuberance at the dog track (spying a greyhound named Haute Couture, she places a £100 bet, despite being warned that he’s “a bag of bones that couldn’t win a game of marbles”) threatens to put her back to square one.

Supplied Go see Mrs Harris Goes to Paris for the gorgeous gowns, stay for the evocative storytelling, and leave with an uplift in your spirits and a spring in your step.

However, just as despair turns to anger at her own foolishness, that sudden change of fortune she’s always talked about comes to pass in the most unexpected of ways. Pretty soon she’s on a plane bound for the French capital, armed with a roll of banknotes that she plans to exchange for a Dior creation. As she says: “It’s not sewing – it’s making moonlight.”

It’s a trip, though, that will not go as expected, will take a little longer than she planned and will leave her and others irrevocably changed.

The first big-screen adaptation of Paul Gallico’s beloved 1958 novel (the first of four to star Mrs ’Arris), this is a warm and witty crowd-pleasing delight from start to finish. Filled with spectacular costumes, gorgeous production design, charming characters and storytelling that will take you on a rollercoaster of emotions, director Anthony Fabian (2008's Sam Neill and Sophie Okonedo starrer, Skin) most importantly gets the tone right, reflecting Ada Harris’ half-bucket-full approach to life, but not shying away from the setbacks and prejudices she has to endure.

Supplied Alba Baptista and Lesley Manville are the standouts of Mrs Harris Goes to Paris’ magnificently assembled ensemble.

Following in the footsteps of Gracie Fields and Angela Lansbury, who played the character in TV versions of the story in 1958 and 1992 respectively, Manville is a revelation, especially after her recent “harder” turns in the likes of Sherwood, Save Me Too, Phantom Thread and Let Him Go.

Known to her clients as the soul of discretion (“No-one would ever know that she's been but for the polish on my knobs,” Christian McKay’s playboy, Giles Newcombe, cheekily tells his latest muse), her Ada is a fiercely determined woman, whether it’s striving for a goal, or standing up for hers – or others’ – rights. Manville conveys the joy and pain in Ada’s life with equal aplomb, the emotional, hilarious and heartwarming centre of what is actually a magnificently assembled ensemble.

There’s the always compelling Isabelle Huppert as disapproving Dior director Claudine Colbert, Lambert Wilson as the charming Marquis de Chassagne, Jason Isaacs playing a roguish Irish bookie, and the delightful pairing of Ticket to Paradise’s Lucas Bravo and Warrior Nun’s Alba Baptista as Dior’s accountant and “face”, each with their own struggles to overcome. The latter is a true scene-stealer, a rising star who reminds one of the luminous Audrey Hepburn.

Go for the gorgeous gowns, stay for the evocative storytelling, and leave with an uplift in your spirits and a spring in your step.

Mrs Harris Goes to Paris begins screening in cinemas nationwide from October 19.