The Midnight Club: Netflix's smart, thoughtful and compassionate teen horror

REVIEW: Writer, director and showrunner Mike Flanagan is becoming one of those filmmakers who deserve their own adjective. Except "Flanaganian" is too unwieldy to fly, so he'll probably be spared that fate.

Flanagan is especially good at horrors set among groups – families, villages, or a hospice full of teenagers, in the case of The Midnight Club – and then spending as much time and ink exploring and amplifying the relationships between the people, as he does revealing any malevolent outside force.

Flanagan – as a screenwriter – is at his best working in a similar furrow to Stephen King – who he has adapted before now. His stories are location specific – and, eventually, we might realise it was the location that was the source of the terrors the characters are experiencing.

Flanagan's breakthrough into this signature style was The Haunting of Hill House. His debut Absentia was a very strong piece of writing – a real psychological horror – that maybe needed a better budget and a more experienced director to really take off. And films immediately after that promising start – Gerald's Game especially – were never perfect. But The Haunting of Hill House was fully formed and terrific. I still think it is one of the best haunting-as-metaphor-for-psychological-illness series ever put on a screen. And The Midnight Club – although it is a teen-orientated story, chasing the Stranger Things fan-base – is a return to that form.

Netflix The Midnight Club is a return by Mike Flanagan to the form that produced the sublime The Haunting of Hill House.

The Midnight Club is set in a hospice for terminally-ill teenagers. There are eight patients at the Brightcliffe Home when18-year-old Ilonka (Iman Benson) arrives. All of them have months, maybe, to live. And every night, as Ilonka discovers, they gather at midnight in the library to tell stories and to "make new ghosts".

Author Christopher Pike wrote the novel in 1994 and it has been threatening to be made into a movie – at least – ever since.

Supplied As a nicely calibrated and, at times, beautifully well-written story of a group of teens surviving through an extraordinary time, The Midnight Club is bloody well done.

The set-up is an absolute gift to a film-maker and screenwriter. Having all of the key characters tell stories themselves allows Flanagan to branch off into other, unrelated tales, whenever The Midnight Club needs a boost. These stories will be allowed to reverberate and be revisited throughout the series. It's a rich mine of narrative gold and meta-commentary on the entire horror genre – and Flanagan exploits it well.

As with Hill House and Bly Manor, Brightcliffe is a palpable presence in the show, not just a setting. Mention is made early of the house having been home to a cult – and it seems like no spoiler to tell you that will play a part in where the story leads.

The cast are uniformly good. Flanagan has a brilliant eye for the right person for a role and for then getting the performance out of them his script needs. The absolute stand-out here is Ruth Codd, playing the feisty, nervy, seemingly fearless Anya.

Supplied A Nightmare on Elm Street veteran Heather Langenkamp has a key role to play in The Midnight Club.

The Midnight Club is a smart, thoughtful and compassionate swing at the genre. This is definitely a teen-horror and, if you are expecting it to turn into some R18 bloodbath or freak show, you might be underwhelmed. But as a nicely calibrated and at times beautifully well-written story of a group of teens surviving through an extraordinary time, it is bloody well done.

Flanagan has always put character ahead of events. It's an approach that adds depth and insight to a finished product, especially here.

The Midnight Club is now streaming on Netflix.