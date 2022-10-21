The Peripheral: Chloe Grace Moretz helps sell Prime Video's slick cyberpunk thriller

REVIEW: While Hollywood has purloined his “cyberpunk” ideas and tropes for many a sci-fi movie over the past three decades – The Matrix, Elysium and Blade Runner 2049 three high-profile, prime examples –there have been very few attempts to adapt the godfather of the literary sub-genre’s own works.

It could be that their ideas are a little too complex and difficult to bring to life, or simply that the disastrous 1995 take on Johnny Mnemonic was enough of a cautionary tale.

However, Gibson is now finally getting the series treatment he richly deserves in the form of an eight-part adaptation of his 2014 novel The Peripheral (which begins screening on Prime Video on October 21).

Mainly set in the small Blue Ridge Mountains-backdropped North Carolina town of Clanton in 2032, it’s the story of Flynne Fisher (Chloe Grace Mortez, in her first headlining TV role), a young woman struggling to make ends meet and care for her sick mother.

By day, she’s a 3-D print-shop worker, a dead-end role her best friend Billy Ann (Adelind Horan) thinks is clearly beneath her. “Your skills and personality are being sadly wasted in this den of imbecility,” she chides, “Especially when you have a far more lucrative opportunity at your virtual fingertips.”

She’s talking about Flynne’s moonlighting gig as a gamer-for-hire. Her brother Burton (Jack Reynor) is the one who negotiates the contracts and clients, but it’s clear Flynne has the real in-game skills, using her innovative thinking to defeat her rivals.

Supplied Chloe Grace Moretz plays The Peripheral’s Flynne Fisher.

However, there’s a tension between the siblings, as we join the action. She’s suspicious he’s been stealing their mother’s pills, he promises her that he has something big in the works that will solve all their money problems.

But when a mysterious package from Colombia shows up for him at her work, she’s far more alarmed than intrigued. “What kind of company is this from,” Flynn queries, especially after her co-workers are convinced a cartel must be involved. “The kind that’s registered in Bogota,” Burton deadpans.

To her relief, it’s not drugs, but, as he describes it, “cutting-edge VR”. The “clients” want him to Beta test it for money that will “put them in the clear, for once”.

Waving away her initial reticence, Burton assures her they’ll be paid for “time on the clock” and that the focus is on “achieving and exploring – your fortes”.

From the instant Flynne dons the state-of-the-art headset though, it’s clear this is going to be virtual experience like no other. The immersive environment appears to be a futuristic London, but in contrast to most sims, “I can feel things – everything”. Then there’s that voice in her head, telling her what to do and how she’s going to “earn her keep”, starting with crashing a company party at Buckingham Palace.

After a seemingly successful first night comes the news that they’re keen to have her back – and up her fee. Flynne, however, is most definitely unprepared for the nightmare that awaits her and the repercussions it might have in the real world.

With its Paper Girls-meets-The Tomorrow War-esque conceit, The Peripheral does run the danger of feeling a little too formulaic, especially given its Prime Video home.

But it’s lifted by terrific performances from the always reliable Mortez (Shadow in the Cloud), displaying the same chutzpah and kick-ass attitude that helped make Roseanne Liang’s airborne horror such a rollicking good time, and the Chris Pratt-esque Reynor (Midsommar).

Director Vincenzo Natali (Cube, TV’s Hannibal) keeps the tension and audience intrigue high, point-of-view shots making us feel just as immersed as Flynne does in her futuristic surroundings, while he and showrunner Scott B. Smith (A Simple Plan, The Burnt Orange Heresy) make the 2032 action both believable and memorably good-humoured (Flynne’s crush on the local cop is the source of much banter).

Supplied The Peripheral is based on the 2014 novel of the same name by William Gibson.

Mark Korven’s (The Lighthouse, The Black Phone) moody soundtrack adds much to the atmosphere of foreboding, while some of the visceral delights on offer are most definitely not for the faint-hearted.

The jury’s still out on whether this tale of two time periods will consistently compel and not become overly convoluted, but The Peripheral is certainly off to an extremely promising start.

The Peripheral begins streaming on Prime Video on October 21.