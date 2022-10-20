All Quiet on the Western Front: The stunning Netflix movie you need to see on the biggest screen possible

Now screening in select cinemas, All Quiet on the Western Front will debut on Netflix on October 28.

All Quiet on the Western Front (R16, 147mins) Directed by Edward Berger *****

Until relatively recently, World War I seemed rather underserved cinematically compared to its sequel.

Before the immersive and audacious double-bill of Sam Mendes’ 1917 and Peter Jackson’s They Shall Not Grow Old at the end of the last decade, the most memorable depiction of the war-to-end–all-wars to me was Peter Weir’s now four-decade-old Gallipoli (the bane of many a secondary school student). Compelling and heartbreaking at the same time, it was a coming-of-age story that featured searing imagery and an amazingly atmospheric soundtrack (that somehow mixed the anachronistic electronica of Jean Michel-Jarre and Tomaso Albinoni’s haunting Adagio in G-Minor to magnificent effect).

That same heady combination of visceral horrors and disquieting, often dissonant, audio accompaniment is at the heart of a stunning new adaptation of Erich Maria Remarque’s more than 90-year-old novel All Quiet on the Western Front. Somewhat incredibly, it’s only the third take on the beloved and controversial anti-war tale and the first production from the author’s native Germany (one of a number of countries to ban the book for the many years because of its sentiments).

The first version of All Quiet on the Western Front was released in 1930.

While making a few changes, most notably around the already very non-Hollywood ending, to heighten the tragedy and pointlessness of the conflict (as a title card notes, three million people lost their lives over a “front line” that barely moved over the course of four years), this All Quiet is still very much the traumatising experiences of young German soldier Paul Bäumer (Felix Kammerer).

When we first encounter him in 1917, he’s a fresh-faced, excited 17-year-old signing up with forged papers so he doesn’t get left behind by his trio of mates who believe that enlisting will help them “meet girls”.

Supplied Felix Kammerer plays Paul Bäumer in All Quiet on the Western Front.

But even as he receives his clearly second-hand uniform, uncertainly begins to creep in ,nerves that are well and truly jangled by the time his infantry regiment reaches their trench.

“You won’t survive until dawn Paul Bäumer,” his superior barks at him, after witnessing his young charge flailing around with his gas mask. As punishment, Bäumer is put on night watch, rapidly learning the ropes the hard way. Only narrowly avoiding that earlier “prophecy” coming true, a muddied and slightly bloodied Bäumer emerges from under a beam wondering what the hell he has signed up for.

Dividing the story into two time periods, the second being 18 months later in the last weeks of the conflict, director Edward Berger (Deutschland 83, Patrick Melrose, Your Honor) not only magnificently charts the physical and psychological toll of what Bäumer witnesses has on him, but also brilliantly juxtaposes flashes of action and violence with quiet contemplation and stillness. A scene with Bäumer trapped in a muddy hole with a soldier from the other side is both disquieting and entrancing, a desperate struggle for survival followed by deep regret.

Supplied A heady combination of haunting visceral horrors and a disquieting, often dissonant, audio accompaniment is at the heart of a stunning new adaptation of Erich Maria Remarque’s anti-war novel All Quiet on the Western Front.

Then there’s Volker Bertelmann’s incredible score, which mixes industrial electronica with more classical elements, reflecting what’s onscreen in a way that truly engages and envelops.

Germany’s entry for Best International Feature at next year’s Academy Awards, this is should now be considered the category frontrunner. Of all of Netflix’s new movies for 2022, this is the one you should seek out to watch on the biggest screen possible.

In German with English subtitles, All Quiet on the Western Front is currently screening in select cinemas before debuting on Netflix on October 28.