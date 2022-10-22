Gone by November: Ten terrific movies leaving Netflix this month

From a tragedy involving Kiwis to a much-maligned Jane Campion feature and one of the great animated sequels, you'd better catch these while you can.

While there are daily drops of new material on Netflix, everything from crazy reality shows to classic rom-coms, there’s also a constant churn of content dropping off the global streaming service.

So although you might think a movie or TV show will be available to watch on there forever, the truth is that’s very much not the case, some only available for a few months at a time.

Aiming to assist those keen to get the most out of their subscription, and in order to help with your viewing priorities, Stuff to Watch has come up with a list of 10 terrific movies that won’t be around come November 1 – so catch them while you can.

Supplied Liesel Matthews is A Little Princess.

A Little Princess (1995)

Alfonso Curaon directs this charming and compelling family drama loosely based on Frances Hodgson Burnett’s beloved 1905 novel. Set during World War I, it’s the story of a previously privileged young girl who is relegated to life of servitude at her New York boarding school after news filters through that her father has been killed in combat.

“An astonishing work of studio artifice, A Little Princess is that rarest of creations, a children's film that plays equally well to kids and adults,” wrote Variety magazine’s Todd McCarthy.

Supplied Aussie Jason Clarke plays Kiwi mountaineer Rob Hall in Everest.

Everest (2015)

A thrilling action movie, an emotional rollercoaster and a fitting tribute to one of New Zealand's unsung heroes all rolled into one.

With its starry cast (vast enough to include virtual cameos from the likes of Keira Knightley and Robin Wright), and intimate stories set against an epic canvas, Everest feels like a 21st century version of the 1970s-era disaster movie, crossed with Touching the Void. We've come a long way from Vertical Limit and Cliffhanger in terms of mountaineering-set drama.

Even more impressively, Icelandic director Baltasar Kormakur and the team have managed to create a truly immersive experience that places the viewer in the middle of the chaos.

Sandra Bullock catches a glimpse of eternity as astronaut Ryan Stone in Gravity.

Gravity (2013)

Such a simple premise, such an effective execution.

Alfonso Cuaron's two-stars-in-space (Sandra Bullock, George Clooney) dazzles with its amazing imagery and ability to wring maximum emotion out of every scene as Bullock's emotionally and physically broken astronaut battles to stay alive and somehow make it back home. Stephen Price's score is stirring and chilling in equal measure.

Supplied Nick Frost’s PC Danny Butterman and Simon Pegg’s DC Nick Angel team up to tackle crime in Hot Fuzz.

Hot Fuzz (2007)

The second-part of Simon Pegg, Nick Frost and Edgar Wright's Three Cornetto's trilogy, this is a wonderful pastiche of both high-octane US action movies and British country cop dramas.

Pegg is Nicholas Angel, a cop-who-cried-wolf who uncovers a major conspiracy in the quiet village of Sandford that he's been ''demoted'' to, but now has trouble convincing anyone of his findings. The terrific supporting cast includes Martin Freeman, Timothy Dalton, Jim Broadbent and Bill Bailey.

Supplied How to Train Your Dragon 2 is an engaging and entertaining thrill-ride.

How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)

Opening out and darkening the original tale (adapted from Cressida Cowell's series of books), returning writer-director Dean DeBlois' second part of this beloved animated trilogy is also a rollicking self-contained adventure that skilfully manages not to overcomplicate a successfully simple premise.

Filled with engaging characters, witty dialogue, crisp animation and breathtaking aerial shots, this is not for the faint of heart adult, or easily frightened pre-schooler. However, for everyone else, it's an engaging and entertaining thrill-ride.

Supplied Mark Ruffalo starred opposite Meg Ryan in Jane Campion’s In the Cut.

In the Cut (2003)

For all her awards and critically lauded films, Jane Campion’s one true foray into Hollywood territory didn’t exactly receive a rapturous welcome.

Looking at it now, almost two decades on, it’s blasting by critics and loathing - particularly by American audiences - seems harsh. Sure it appears to follow a fairly well-worn path in terms of the stalker movies of the mid-to-late ‘90s , but it offers a fresh and frank depiction of female sexuality without Meg Ryan’s Frannie Avery simply becoming a femme fatale archetype.

This is a neo-noir, boasting provocative dialogue, what should now be seen as a prescient meditation on toxic masculinity and an attempt to make a kind of reverse Vertigo for an early 21st century audience.

Not all of it succeeds, Ryan and Mark Ruffalo’s chemistry isn’t always convincing, but Campion definitely does an effective job of making the viewer feel like the voyeur.

Supplied Daniel Day-Lewis was nominated for an Oscar for his In the Name of the Father performance.

In the Name of the Father (1993)

Daniel Day-Lewis heads a brilliant all-star cast, that also includes Emma Thompson, Pete Postlethwaite and Tom Wilkinson, in this based-on-act drama about a lawyer who fights to clear the names of a father and son convicted of a bombing via a coerced confession.

To prepare for the role of Gerry Conlon, Day-Lewis lost more than 50 pounds in weight and also spent three days and nights in a jail cell, which included deliberately being kept awake all night and a nine-hour "interrogation" by real Special Branch officers.

Supplied Hilary Swank gets into character as The Next Karate Kid’s Julie Pierce.

The Next Karate Kid (1994)

The film that gave the world Hilary Swank. She plays Julie Pierce, who becomes Mr Miyagi’s (Pat Morita) new protege when he notices the Boston teenager is struggling with anger issues as the result of her parents death in a car crash. While she attempts to look after an injured hawk, she discovers she’ll also have to learn to defend herself after she comes into conflict with a high school “security fraternity”. “Swank and Morita make a personable pair, enough so that we don't miss [original star Ralph] Macchio,” wrote South Florida Sun-Sentinel’s Candice Russell.

Supplied Michelle Rodriguez, Viola Davis and Elizabeth Debicki are Widows plotting revenge.

Widows (2018)

British director Steve McQueen (12 Years a Slave) and Gone Girl scribe Gillian Flynn give Lynda La Plante's pulpy premise (it started life as a mid-1980s ITV mini-series) about a group of women who take over their dead husbands’ decidedly dodgy business dealings, a sleek, modern-day makeover, but one that also contains plenty of grit.

Viola Davis (Fences) heads an impressive cast that also includes The Night Manager's Elizabeth Debicki, Fast and the Furious' Michelle Rodriguez and some bloke named Liam Neeson.

Supplied Infused with intrigue, innocence and intellect, it's hard not to get caught up in Your Name.

Your Name (2016)

This sci-fi infused anime is powerful and poignant. Writer-director Makato Shinkai manages to elegantly translate some of the "survivor guilt" and wounds from Japan's 2011 earthquakes into a compelling narrative involving two disparate teens who find their lives bound together by the arrival of a once-in-a-lifetime comet.

Yes, this body swap drama feels like a bit of melange of pop culture sci-fi ideas from the past few decades (think Frequency-meets-Quantum Leap by way of Freaky Friday, A Wrinkle in Time and City of Angels), but it's infused with such intrigue, innocence and intellect that it's hard not to be swept along for the ride.