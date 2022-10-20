Black Adam review roundup: The Rock's new DC blockbuster 'a mess in a cape'

While it may feel like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s debut as a superhero character has been a long time coming, Black Adam may not have been worth the wait, if international reviews are anything to go by.

Over on review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes, the film has only a 55% positive critic rating, with the site’s “top critics” giving just a 33% approval rating. This means the latest DC blockbuster is on track to fall well short of other recent superhero films like 2019 blockbuster Avengers: Endgame, which earned a 96% critic approval rating, and this year’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which sits at 74%.

Supplied Black Adam premieres in New Zealand today (Thursday).

The film, based in the Middle East, focuses on DC anti-hero Black Adam, whose emergence from a 5000-year entombment calls for the Justice Society of America’s intervention.

With the film debuting in Aotearoa today (Thursday), Stuff to Watch has rounded up what the critics are saying about Johnson’s foray into the world of superhero movies.

READ MORE:

* The Batman sequel announced, Robert Pattinson to return

* How Noah Centineo is shedding his To All The Boys image

* Dwayne Johnson proves he doesn't miss leg day with jaw-dropping photo



‘Surrealist superhero comedy’

In a slightly favourable review, The Guardian praises Johnson’s casting in the role, saying his “massive bulk, planet-sized head and sly gift for deadpan humour all make him a great superhero”.

”It’s a shame that all these other DC-ensemble heroes crowding into the action are frankly not really in his class, although Viola Davis’s brief cameo as Task Force X chief Amanda Waller brings the menace.”

‘A morally muddy superhero flick’

Hollywood Reporter predicts some viewers will “have trouble finding escapist pleasure here, given the knotty global issues the movie raises but doesn’t fully process”, but describes Johnson as a “magnetic anti-hero”.

”This passion project serves the character well, setting him up for adventures one hopes will be less predictable than this one.”

‘Anti-entertaining’

The Wrap says, despite efforts to reignite the predictable superhero genre, Black Adam feels like “both too much and not enough” and the viewing experience is not helped by a “sludgy visual style that’s either distractingly artificial or dispiritingly gloomy, except when it manages to be both”.

”The premise of a superhero whose idea of conflict is to throw his opponents as far as he can offers some subversive chuckles the first two or three times, but it gets old quickly, as does pretty much everything Black Adam tosses at its audience.”

Vianney Le Caer Rolling Stone said while Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson seemed destined to play his latest role, not even that can save Black Adam.

’A mess in a cape’

The Rolling Stone highlighted Johnson as the only reason to see the “ho-hum” film, but, “not even the pleasure of watching Johnson enter into a blockbuster template he seemed destined to dominate can make up for how generic, flavourless and incoherent this is”.

”Even by DCEU’s dodgy standards, it’s a mess in a cape.”

’Shane on steroids’

In a generally positive review, Variety calls Johnson’s casting in the role as close to cheating by DC, with the actor being “built on an altogether different scale from everyone else in the DC universe”.

“Clearly, the film’s whole purpose is to give Black Adam a suitably grand introduction on the assumption that he’ll be pitted against a more deserving adversary soon enough.”

’God help us’

Even Johnson could not bring this film back for the Independent, with the review posing the question: “Why is Dwayne Johnson delivering every line here in an exhausting monotone?”

”There’s lots of vague references to power, destiny and fate, with Johnson delivering every line in the same exhausting monotone. There’s absolutely nothing of consequence.”

ITN Dwayne Johnson chats to Melissa Nathoo about his new DC superhero film Black Adam, and says he'll be the UK's new PM, "Prime Minister Rock".

’Plenty of enjoyable moments’

While it does point out Black Adam may fall a bit short in its story, Consequence gave a quite favourable review of the film.

”It does deliver plenty of enjoyable moments and a solid ensemble to back up Johnson. But perhaps the most exciting aspect of it is how it might shake up the rest of the franchise going forward.

‘Puny script’

Calling Black Adam out as a film that “isn’t nearly as cool as its poster” CNN highlights the issues around building superhero flicks around antiheroes.

”There’s simply no getting around the clunkiness of the dialogue, or the sense Black Adam overestimates the character’s appeal. Even a sequence during the closing credits hinting at a more dynamic follow-up doesn’t do as much as it should to fuel an appetite for an encore.”