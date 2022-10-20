Black Adam: The Rock's solid, but even he can't save DC's lacklustre blockbuster

Black Adam (M, 125 mins) Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra **½

In an office in Burbank, there must be a flowchart that shows how all these DC movies were supposed to connect – and become a "universe".

And, maybe, they still could. There have been a couple of pretty great origin-myth movies in the last five years, which seemed to be mostly facing in the same direction. The first Wonder Woman, Aquaman and Shazam! films were all fine. And Justice League wasn't completely irredeemable. But the wait between instalments is lengthy – and when a new movie arrives, it asks more questions than it answers.

Black Adam is the latest out of the DC starting box. We are told in an interminable preamble that 5000 years ago, in a north-African empire, someone did something awful to somebody else and that – nope, you don't care and neither did I.

Any superhero movie that needs five minutes of narration up front that includes the line "there is a prophecy", has pretty much lost me immediately. All we need to know is that a long time ago some idiot buried Dwayne Johnson in a cave and now someone in the present day has dug him up.

There's an evil dictatorship above ground that must be defeated and you know – because this ain't your first rodeo – that another super-being might turn up to give Johnson a bit of a test towards the end.

The real problem with Black Adam, is that no one – except Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Adam, arguably, are written as people.

Johnson – as Adam – is the film's one undeniable asset. It's nice to see Pierce Brosnan get a payday here – and support players Aldis Hodge, Sarah Shahi (The L Word) and Noah Centineo are all fine in underwritten roles – but it's The Rock we came to see.

Johnson plays Adam – the name is never explained – like a hungover Superman. He can mostly do all Soopy's stuff, but he seems kind of grumpy and misanthropic about it. I guess 5000 years in a hole in the ground could do that to you.

The real problem with Black Adam, is that no one – except Adam, arguably, are written as people. These are characters who barely exist if they're not fighting something, turning up as villains, or spurious comic-relief. Even Brosnan seems lost, trying to locate a personality in among the quips and retorts that pass for dialogue here.

Sarah Shahi, left, and Pierce Brosnan play Adrianna Tomaz and Kent Nelson in Black Adam.

The set pieces are as fine as you would expect, with the trademark DC murkiness suiting the sandy setting. Director Jaume Collet-Serra (Jungle Cruise) is a safe pair of hands at a stunt sequence, or a jump scare, but there's not much on his CV to suggest much else.

Maybe, in another few years, we will get to see how Adam links up with Superman and co. – and by then DC will have found a writer who understands the difference between a speech-bubble in a comic book and line of dialogue in a movie script. But I wouldn't bet on it.

