Why the casual drug use in Netflix's racy Heartbreak High reboot offers a good lesson

Heartbreak High is now available to stream on Netflix.

The taboos of teen sex, drinking and drug-abuse are explored in Netflix’s recent reboot of classic Aussie teen series Heartbreak High – but rather than pose a risk, they’re a great learning opportunity for parents, says the NZ Drug Foundation.

Netflix just renewed the global hit for a second season meaning there will be more gritty, after-school drug use in store.

Supplied New Zealander Rachel House, right, stars in Netflix’s new-generation take of Heartbreak High.

The show’s core trio smoke spliffs, drop MDMA tabs and binge-drink to the point of blackout – but, Sarah Helm, Executive Director of the New Zealand Drug Foundation, argues, the show is a great starting point for thorny conversations, allowing parents to ask the hard questions.

“While on the one hand, you could see the portrayal as normalising drugs,” Helm says, “shows like these do allow us to open up taboo health issues like sexuality and drug use, creating opportunities for conversations.

READ MORE:

* Cruel Summer: Amazon's sizzling, stylish new teen drama will keep you enthralled

* ‘Unwholesome’ reboot of Heartbreak High commissioned by Netflix

* Cannabis referendum: Teens overwhelmingly support legalising cannabis - but what could it mean for them?



“These shows, as creative works, give you a great opportunity to ask open questions like: ‘Have you ever experienced anything like that?,’ ‘What do you think you would do in that situation?,’ or ‘How could I best support you if you were facing that?’.”

Helm explains that new crop of teen shows such as Heartbreak High, Euphoria and Sex Education are complex – but overall they take more efforts to humanise, rather than glamorise, teen drug use.

“Another way of thinking about it is that they humanise drug use, showing some of the complex causes of addiction and experiences of people who use them.”

Supplied Zendaya and Hunter Schafer play a couple torn apart by addiction in HBO’s Euphoria

One of the show’s leads, Ca$h (former Home and Away star Will McDonald) is a teen drug delivery driver and our heroic lead trio Amerie (Ayesha Madon), Harper (Asher Yasbincek) and Darren (James Majoos) find stray spliffs and MDMA tablets – to their regular delight.

But Helm stresses that the show’s portrayal of Aussie teen drug habits are very different from the New Zealand norm due to differences in drug availability, lifestyles and cultures.

”While the stylised stories told about America [in the case of Euphoria] or Australia [in the case of Heartbreak High], do not reflect the reality on the ground in Aotearoa, some themes and topics depicted in these shows will resonate with young Kiwis.”

For example, party drugs like MDMA are seen as a familiar feature for the lead gang, but Helm says that the number of Kiwi teens who take them regularly is in the minority.

STEVEN SIEWERT/Sydney Morning Herald The new generation of Heartbreak High: Will McDonald, Ayesha Madon and James Majoos.

“We know that in New Zealand most young people will use alcohol, most will at least try cannabis and a much smaller group will choose to try or use other drugs. Most will have to navigate situations involving alcohol and other drugs and make decisions about them.”

Ca$h’s character struggles to break free from the drug gang, which uses him to distribute to the high school – but Helm advised that this plot-line would represent a "very uncommon experience” here.

As the most popular teen shows currently highlight stories of addiction and substance misuse, it’s important for parents to be calm when discussing these topics with their children, she believes.

“It's important that as adults, we keep calm and be open to having conversations about tough issues with the young people in our lives so that they feel comfortable to come to us when, or if, something arises for them.”

For just this purpose, the Drug Foundation has a guide for whānau to talk with their young people, which is available here.

Where to get help: