The Night of the 12th: The French crime thriller that will haunt you for days

The Night of the 12th will begin screening in select cinemas from October 27.

The Night of the 12th (M, 114mins) Directed by Dominik Moll ****

The warning comes amongst the opening title cards.

“Each year, the French police conduct more than 800 murder investigations,” we’re told. “Twenty per cent remain unsolved – this film relates to one of those.”

A work of fiction based on real-life events, French writer-director Dominik Moll’s (Harry, He’s Here to Helpl) chilly and chilling police procedural offers plenty of appeal to fans of Scandi-noir and British crime dramas like Happy Valley or Ragdoll.

The setting is the French alpine city of Grenoble. The same evening (October 12, 2016) the crime squad bid farewell to their beloved retiring captain, Clara Royer (Lula Cotton-Frapier) was attacked and set alight while walking home from a party.

Supplied Yohan Vives (Bastien Bouillon) and Marceau (Bouli Lanners) are the investigating officers at the heart of The Night of the 12th.

READ MORE:

* Decision to Leave: Korea's maestro returns with provocative, evocative thriller

* All Quiet on the Western Front: The stunning Netflix movie you need to see on the biggest screen possible

* The Good Nurse: Into true crime thrillers? You're going to love Netflix's latest



As Yohan Vives (Bastien Bouillon) and his new team struggle to piece together why Clara was killed in such a seemingly premeditated way – and who could have committed such a callous crime – he becomes increasingly frustrated, haunted and obsessed. Every potential suspect they dig up seems to have a solid alibi, while what the media attention brings out of woodwork only serves to cloud and distract.

“Not one solid lead, no evidence and not even a decent printer,” Vives laments, increasingly convinced that Clara “deserved better” than their bungling efforts.

Supplied In the end, The Night of the 12th stays with you because of its downbeat focus and “no-easy-answers” approach.

Yes, The Night of the 12th is arguably not just about the investigation of a single crime. In adapting a case from French author Pauline Guena’s year-long look at Versailles crime unit (published in 2020 as 18.3 – A year at the Judicial Police), Moll and regular screenwriting collaborator Gilles Marchand focus just as much on the lives of those charged with uncovering the truth. While the insular Vives internalises his frustrations, using bike rides as an emotional release valve, his investigating partner Marceau (Bouli Lanners) spirals, the trauma of his disintegrating marriage spilling over into his less-than-measured interview approach.

Away from the interrogation rooms, crime scenes and office, the investigating pair’s sometimes fractious relationship (especially after a depressed Marceau moves in with Vives) also produces Night’s rare moments of levity, as they discuss toilet etiquette and the perils of “wayward aiming”.

In the end though, Night stays with you because of its downbeat focus and “no-easy-answers” approach. Upset at Vives’ line of questioning regarding Royer’s sex life, one of her friends hits back. “You want to know why she was killed? Because she was a girl.”

Coupled with a later meditation that “most crimes are committed by men and most cops are men” and Night becomes a surprisingly thought-provoking tale that will stay with you for days afterwards.

In French with English subtitles, The Night of the 12th begins streaming in select cinemas on October 27.