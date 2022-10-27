Barbarian: A fiendishly plotted horror that will keep you on the edge of your seat

Barbarian (R16, 107mins) Directed by Zach Cregger ****

By the time Tess Marshall (Georgina Campbell) reaches her Detroit Airbnb, she just wants to curl up and go to sleep.

In town for a job interview as a researcher for a documentary film-maker, she hadn’t really put much thought into choosing her accommodation. But on this dark and stormy night, she’s quickly regretting agreeing to rent 476 Barbary Street.

It starts with the lockbox. In her haste to get out of the torrential rain, Tess initially gets the code wrong. Then, once she does get it open, there’s no key. With the property manager failing to answer the phone, Tess is about to give up and drive away when a kitchen light suddenly comes on – and she notices someone inside the house.

20th Century Studios Barbarian was a big hit when it debuted in the US in early September.

Banging on the door, after awkward introductions, she discovers the interloper is Keith (Bill Skarsgard), with what appears to be a legitimate booking through a different website. Despite her sensing danger in his every movement and word, Tess reluctantly agrees to his offer to share the property and her taking the only bed.

As they bond over jazz, varying approaches to duvet changing, the “idiots” who caused their “situation” and a bottle of wine, Tess finally relaxes enough to go to bed without locking her door. And although she wakes in the middle of the night to it being open and Keith having some kind of night terror, Tess gets up the next morning feeling refreshed and buoyant – even the shock of the state of the neighbourhood around her in the harsh light of day can’t throw her off her stride – a mood even more enhanced after the interview goes well.

Supplied Think your last Airbnb book was a nightmare? Just wait until you see what Tess Marshall (Georgina Campbell) encounters.

However, she’s put back on edge by both her potential new boss’ concern that she’s staying in Brightmoor and a close encounter with a raving neighbour as she returns to the house.

Recovering while on the toilet, Tess is further dismayed to find she’s out of loo paper, a search of every cupboard and cranny she can think of proving fruitless. That is, until she opens the door to the basement and spies a stockpile on the dryer. But before Tess can secure that bounty, the door creaks to a close. Now she’s locked in, left her cellphone in the lounge and has the front door key in her pocket. As she desperately tries to find an alternative way out, she instead discovers a secret door.

Supplied Barbarian’s premise might not be original, but its execution and ability to wrong-foot and misdirect the audience makes it a chilling crowd-pleaser

To say any more would be to ruin the “delights” of writer-director Zach Cregger’s fiendishly plotted debut solo feature. This is a movie where the jump scares start early, audience expectations are constantly being subverted and the action abruptly shifts just when you’re getting comfortable with where the story might be going.

As well as potentially three different stories in one, Cregger’s masterstroke is the tale’s duality. He’s described Barbarian himself as “a [David] Fincher movie on the top floor” and “a [Sam] Raimi movie under the house”, which really couldn’t be more apt.

Bulgaria does a terrific job of standing in for a dilapidated Detroit neighbourhood, while Broadchurch’s Campbell, It’s Skarsgard and Drag Me to Hell’s Justin Long are all excellent, the latter as a self-absorbed TV star whose career has hit a significant roadblock.

As a former member of comedy troupe The Whitest Kids U Know, Cregger knows how to inject levity into what could have been a rather bleak and troubling scenario, but he’s also careful to ensure the conceit remains grounded in reality for as long as possible, drawing the audience in, before lowering the boom in truly spectacular fashion.

The overall premise might not be the most original in Hollywood’s horror playbook, but Barbarian’s execution and ability to wrong-foot and misdirect the audience makes it a chilling crowdpleaser that’s well worth checking out.

Barbarian is now screening in select cinemas nationwide.