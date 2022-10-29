Duckrockers: Sione's Wedding prequel series a fitfully funny disappointment

REVIEW: It was the smash-hit Kiwi comedy that dominated cinemas in the autumn of 2006.

The film that successfully captured the unique Polynesian humour of the beloved stage troupe The Naked Samoans (who had already conquered the small screen with New Zealand’s sweet as answer to South Park – bro’Town).

A tale filled with recognisable characters, quotable dialogue and an irrepressible feel-good factor that made it perfect for repeat viewings (which unfortunately also made it a big piracy target, producers estimating the film lost more than NZ$500,000 in box-office revenue and DVD sales thanks to the actions of one employee at a post-production facility).

So beloved were the misadventures of Oscar Kightley’s tightly-wound Albert, Shimpal Lelisi’s good-time guy Sefa, Robbie Magasiva’s lothario Michael and Iaheto Ah Hi’s odd-body Stanley that a sequel, despite co-writer Kightley’s resistance, was inevitable. But even if 2012’s Unfinished Business never quite hit the same comedic heights and a proposed third Samoan-set movie has never materialised, a prequel fleshing out the backstory of how the infamous Duckrockers got their name certainly would be welcomed by most fans of the original.

Unfortunately, now that such a series is here, the result is a fitfully funny disappointment.

SUPPLIED Sione's Wedding was a smash-hit at the Kiwi box-office in 2006.

Written by Kightley and his Sione’s collaborator James Griffin, Duckrockers (which debuts on TVNZ 2 at 8.30pm on Wednesday, November 2, as well as on TVNZ+) reintroduces the quartet at the end of their fourth form studies in those heady, halcyon days of 1984.

To celebrate reaching an age of more challenges and responsibilities, Albert (Augustino Nansen Ieremia-Seulu), Michael (Duane Wichman Evans Jr), Sefa (Levi Nansen Ieremia-Seulu) and Stanley (Dalla Latogia Malo Halavaka) decide to follow the throngs to their first-ever free concert.

Aotea Square is packed for performances by Herbs, The Mockers and DD Smash, but when Albert accidentally drops the boys’ illicit bottle of Richmond Ale from their rooftop vantage point, it sparks a stoush on the ground that quickly escalates wildly out of control, riotous behaviour spilling out onto Queen Street itself.

Supplied Despite winning performances from its teenage cast, Duckrockers never truly catches alight, or is consistently hilarious.

Hurriedly exiting the scene as police start to intervene, our shaken and fretful foursome wonder just how long it will be before they’re hauled in for questioning. However, eager to avoid a career-blighting conviction, they immediately start brainstorming a solid alibi.

Unfortunately, when bailed up by Sergeant Heremaia (Jarod Rawiri), all they can think of is that they were performing at the local Bop championships.That means, in order to prove their innocence, they’re going to have to learn some dance moves – and fast.

There’s certainly some laughs to be mined out of ‘80s pop and youth culture and growing up Polynesian in Grey Lynn in that era and Griffin and Kightley nail the language and obsessions of that era.

Supplied Oscar Kightley plays Isaac, Augustino Nansen Ieremia-Seulu is Albert and Bella Kalolo-Suraj essays Aunt Mary on Duckrockers.

But, despite winning performances from its teenage cast, this never truly catches alight, or is consistently hilarious. Dave Fane’s scene-stealing Paul (aka “Bolo”) is weirdly transformed into a cynical Goth and the boys’ characters feel way less three-dimensional than the animated kids of bro’Town.

Perhaps Duckrockers’ biggest problem though is that it feels like it has arrived a little too late. With the likes of Young Sheldon, The Goldbergs, Everybody Hates Chris, Young Rock and Raised by Refugees already out there, the nostalgia comedy market is already rather crowded and this just simply doesn’t do enough to stand out (it also feels a little second-rate in comparison to something like We Are Lady Parts).

Credit to the writing team for not employing a modern-day frame tale or narrator and it was great to have the original cast cameoing throughout the eight-episode run, but Duckrockers just doesn’t quite capture the spirit and chutzpah of the original, brilliant Sione’s.

Duckrockers debuts on TVNZ 2 at 8.30pm on Wednesday, November 2. Episodes will also be available on TVNZ+.