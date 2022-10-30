The Two Faces of January: High-class Patricia Highsmith adaptation hits Whakaata Māori

The Two Faces of January will screen on Whakaata Māori at 8.30pm on Sunday, October 30. It will also be available to stream on maoritelevision.com

The Two Faces of January (M, 141mins) Directed by Hossein Amini ****½

"I wouldn't trust him to mow my lawn."

And Chester MacFarland (Viggo Mortensen) has every right to be suspicious of fellow American Rydal Keener (Oscar Isaac).

After all, the former Yale economics student appears to have taken an unnatural interest in MacFarland and his third wife Colette (Kirsten Dunst) ever since they arrived in Athens.

Keen to show them the sights, he's also been instrumental in their financial negotiations with the locals, constantly converting US dollars into drachmas. But despite MacFarland's misgivings, they spend an enjoyable evening together and seemingly part ways without incident.

However, that's just when MacFarland's own less-than-spotless past suddenly threatens to catch up with him.

Supplied Viggo Mortensen plays Chester MacFarland in The Two Faces of January.

READ MORE:

* Werewolf By Night: Marvel mixes it up with a taut, atmospheric horror 'special'

* Duckrockers: Sione's Wedding prequel series a fitfully funny disappointment

* Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities: Netflix's horror anthology offers perfect Halloween viewing

* The Good Nurse: Into true crime thrillers? You're going to love Netflix's latest



From Strangers on a Train to The Talented Mr Ripley, Patricia Highsmith's novels have consistently made for compelling cinema and this 2014 take on The Two Faces of January is no exception.

Making his directorial debut, screenwriter Hossein Amini (Jude, Drive) displays a care and attention to mood, measured pacing and mise en scène that's rare these days.

Supplied A welcome throwback to Americans-in-European-peril classics like Charade and The Third Man, The Two Faces of January is a taut, tense and tricksy thriller worthy of your attention.

Handheld camerawork is used sparingly and to terrific effect, especially when MacFarland is three sheets to the wind. Likewise, Alberto Iglesias's (Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy) understated, yet evocative Hitchcockian score underpins the action, enveloping the viewer as we follow the tale's myriad twists and turns.

Yes, it helps immensely that Highsmith's story is full of duplicity, double-crossing and most importantly doubt. You're never quite sure who to trust, quite impressive in what is essentially a three-hander.

Which of course is also credit to the lead trio. Dunst (Melancholia) is an effective muse for both men while also holding her corner, while dynamite Danish actor Mortensen has proven his ability to excel with this kind of material before in the likes of A History of Violence and A Perfect Murder.

Supplied Kirsten Dunst plays Colette MacFarland in The Two Faces of January.

However, the real star turn here is Isaac. Virtually unrecognisable from his previous outing in Inside Llewyn Davis (set just a year earlier – 1961 – than this), he delivers a superbly nuanced and shaded performance, conveying intention and emotion with the merest pause or facial flicker.

A welcome throwback to Americans-in-European-peril classics like Charade and The Third Man, The Two Faces of January is a taut, tense and tricksy thriller worthy of your attention.

The Two Faces of January will screen on Whakaata Māori at 8.30pm on Sunday, October 30. It will also be available to stream on maoritelevision.com