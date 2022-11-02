Slash/Back: The sci-fi horror that offers a delightfully refreshing perspective

Slash/Back is now available to stream on Shudder.

Slash/Back (Shudder)

This fun sci-fi/horror is set in a remote area of Canada, where a quartet of young girls find themselves hunting down extraterrestrials.

With obvious references to John Carpenter’s The Thing, it may be easy to feel this film isn’t exactly offering something new, but the decision to focus the story on an Inuit community (the entire cast is Inuit as well) brings a delightfully refreshing perspective.

Off the semi-recent release of Disney+’s Native American-focused Prey, here’s hoping Slash/Back is a part of a wave of movies where Indigenous perspectives and peoples are put at the centre. – Lyric Waiwiri-Smith

Supplied Nalajoss Ellsworth plays Uki in Slash/Back.

DC Black Adam: Saviour or Destroyer takes a behind-the-scenes look at the latest DC blockbuster.

Black Adam: Saviour or Destroyer (ThreeNow)

If you can get past the annoying voiceover, this provides enough behind-the-scenes actor commentary about the new DC film to pique the interest of anyone on the fence about seeing the (disappointing, according to critics) newest film in the superhero genre.

Through interview snippets with the film’s star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and various other actors from the film, as well as preview footage, what this short feature gives is a look into the characters, The Rock’s real passion for this project and where Black Adam’s moral compass fits on the spectrum of good guys and bad guys, according to those closest to the film. – Amberleigh Jack

SUPPLIED Sione's Wedding was a smash-hit at the Kiwi box-office in 2006.

Sione’s Wedding (TVNZ+)

With the debut of Duckrockers this week, it’s well worth a revisit to the 2006 film that started it all.

The feature film debut for the comedy troupe The Naked Samoans (known at the time for the animated series bro’Town), Sione’s Wedding still holds up as a timeless comedy about wayward Polynesian party boys who are banned from their friend Sione’s wedding – unless they find girlfriends.

Starring Oscar Kightley, Shimpal Lelisi, Robbie Magasiva and Iaheto Ah Hi, Sione’s Wedding is a feel-good, romantic comedy that easily holds itself as worthy of a repeat watch today. – Amberleigh Jack

APPLE TV Bad Sisters is now available to stream on Apple TV+.

Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

As the saying goes, families that kill together, stay together, right?

Bad Sisters is many things – thrillingly funny, scarily well-plotted, and brilliantly satirical – but, above all, AppleTV+’s drama delivers the best pitch-black series about dysfunctional families in yonks.

Created and written by Sharon Horgan, the mastermind behind Catastrophe and This Way Up, the 10-episode series centres on a group of Irish sisters banding together to knock off their abusive brother-in-law.

Come for the murder mystery, stay for the family comedy and marvel at how Horgan excels at doing both. – Jonny Mahon-Heap

TREMOLO PRODUCTIONS Twenty Feet From Stardom is now available to stream on DocPlay.

Twenty Feet from Stardom (DocPlay)

Morgan Neville’s 2013 film was that year’s winner of the Oscar for Best Documentary.

It’s a loving chronicle of the untold stories of backup singers for the world’s most iconic performers. These unsung heroes who helped create hit songs at last take centre stage, as the film pays a beautiful tribute to their craft, as well as exploring the price they paid for stepping back from the limelight – 20 feet from the stars who they helped make famous. – Jonny Mahon-Heap

AMAZON STUDIOS Thom Yorke wrote the soundtrack to the 2018 horror remake Suspiria.

Suspiria (Prime Video)

This 2018 remake may not be as campy as its predecessor (those who have seen the 1977 original will remember the delightfully awful dubbing and insane lighting effects), but the raw morbidity of Luca Guadagnino’s Suspiria is still worth feasting your eyes upon.

Guadagnino, whose previous work includes the beautifully bright Call Me By Your Name, taps into his dark side to tell the story of witches and body horror, all wrapped up in a beautiful dance school.

This definitely isn’t a watch suitable for the whole family, but so worthwhile for anyone craving a chill up their spine. – Lyric Waiwiri-Smith