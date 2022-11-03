New to Neon documentary introduces viewers to The Fastest Woman on Earth

The Fastest Woman on Earth is now available to stream on Neon.

The Fastest Woman on Earth

This documentary follows Jessi Combs, a professional race car driver and metal fabricator, across seven years of her life, as she attempts to break the land speed record.

Fans of Combs see a side of the incredible, passionate race car driver they may have never seen before, as she talks about her battle with sexism in the industry and the knowledge that she can’t have a family of her own, while doing what she loves.

Combs also talks a lot about death – she’s not scared of it, but she’s not ready to die yet. This statement is all the more chilling with the knowledge that Combs did die, in August 2019, attempting to break the then existing mark of 512 miles per hour.

Despite not being a race car fan, this was a great watch, and showed how fearless and passionate Jessi Combs really was.

Professional race car driver Jessi Combs is the subject of the documentary The Fastest Woman on Earth.

The Hangover is now available to stream on Neon.

The Hangover

The Hangover (and the sequels that came after it) is one of the funniest and most ridiculous trilogies in recent history, thanks to its epic cast, absurd storyline and willingness to push the narrative further and further.

In this first instalment, we meet Doug Billings (Justin Bartha), a groom about to embark on his bachelor weekend in Las Vegas, with his groomsmen Phil Wenneck (Bradley Cooper) Stu Price (Ed Helms) and Alan Garner (Zach Galifianakis).

The unlikely foursome have a crazy night of partying, thanks to little something Alan may have slipped them.

However, they awake the next day to find an incredibly messy hotel room, Stu's tooth missing, a baby in the closet, a bengal tiger in the bathroom – and the groom is nowhere to be found.

The trio then set out on a life-threatening, terrifying adventure around Las Vegas to find their best friend, bumping into gangs, Mike Tyson and the infamous “Chow” along the way.

I highly recommend binging all three movies when you’re personally hungover – because nothing you did the night before could be as bad as this.

Ambulance is now available to stream on Neon.

Ambulance

This film has everything you’d want from a dramatic action flick – explosions, robberies and a somewhat heart-warming storyline.

Adoptive brothers Will (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) and Danny Sharp (Jake Gyllenhaal) could not lead more different lives – Will is a former marine and Afghanistan veteran, while Danny is a life-long professional criminal, drowning in illegally acquired cash.

Will is in desperate need of a loan, to pay for his wife’s experimental cancer surgery, so he turns to his brother for help.

Danny is more than happy to help Will out, but he’s thinking bigger and wants his brother to help out with a US$32 million bank heist.

When that scheme does not go to plan, in an attempt outrun police and the FBI, the brothers hijack an ambulance, taking a paramedic and an injured police office hostage whilst doing so.

This was one I had to watch through my fingers, but if near-misses, guns and car chases are your thing, you’re going to love Ambulance.

Hostages is now available to stream on Neon.

Hostages

On November 4, 1979, Iranian student activists stormed the U.S. Embassy in Tehran, taking 60 Americans hostage.

The students were intending to sit in for 48 hours to protest American imperialism, but the protest spiralled into an international crisis that would last 444 days.

In this four-part series, we hear from former hostages, media who reported on the international event and officials, including former US President Jimmy Carter, who was Commander-in-Chief at the time.

We also hear from those who were on the other side of the conflict, like Ebrahim Asgharzadeh and Massoumeh Ebtekar, who was one of the more infamous faces of the almost two-year crisis.

It’s an uncomfortable watch, from both sides – the hostages detail what happened, blow-by-blow, whereas Asgharzadeh and Ebtekar are more matter of fact, as if they aren’t referring to real people.

However, uncomfortable viewing is often important viewing, and Hostages is something every person –especially those the same age as me who were not around in real time – should make an effort to watch.