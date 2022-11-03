The Watcher: Ryan Murphy strikes Netflix 'true crime' gold once again

The Watcher

Producer Ryan Murphy is as slick and dependable as they come.

Murphy has been responsible for American Horror Stories, Glee, Halston and Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – as well as dozens more high-end TV shows and successful movies. He is almost indisputably the most influential TV producer in the world right now, wielding the sort of clout across streaming services that can get a show or an adaptation green-lit on his say so.

Murphy comes from a writing and directing background himself – and is something of a genius at pairing directors with material. Look through the line-up of film-makers Murphy brought to Monster and then have a quick look at the biography of each of those directors – and you'll see what I mean.

Murphy's latest series isn't going to come close to the cultural impact of Monster, but The Watcher is at least entertaining.

The Watcher claims to be a "true crime" series, but that claim really needs a massive wink-emoji onscreen next to it. Yes, in 2014 a couple and their three – not two – children intended to move to a luxurious house they had bought in the pretty wee town of Westfield, in New York state. In reality, the adults only spent a few nights in the house and the children, all of whom were under 10 years old, never slept there.

On the day they signed the purchase agreement, a type-written letter was left in the mailbox, the contents of which were so creepy and threatening that the idea of moving in was abandoned. Over the next few months, two more letters arrived. The letters were all signed The Watcher, talked extensively of "new blood" in the house and claimed to be from someone who could see in every window and who had been watching the house for decades.

Unsurprisingly, the Broadusses (or the “Brannocks”, as they are called in the series) went to the police and then a series of investigators and consultants before finally on-selling the house. The identity of The Watcher has never been established.

It's great yarn, even in its less-sensational real-life version. With Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale as the married couple, the great Richard Kind and Margo Martindale as a few of the neighbours – and Mia Farrow turning up as, well, someone, The Watcher sure isn't short of acting talent either.

The TV series takes the basic facts and spins a yarn that throws in every haunted house motif ever, as well as sundry auxiliary characters – and events that never happened. But, treat The Watcher like a modern-day Amityville Horror – the address is real, everything else is mostly porkies – and you might enjoy it a lot.

Supplied Naomi Watts plays Nora Brannock in The Watcher.

NETFLIX I Am a Stalker is now available to stream on Netflix.

I Am A Stalker

This eight-part series is the real deal. This is a documentary, not fictionalised, with only a few dramatic recreations to distract you from the fairly unrelenting content.

The eight episodes each cover a case of a stalker. Usually, the perpetrator – often from prison – tells the story from their own perspective, while the victims of the stalker give their side of events and talk of the devastating impact a stalker can have on your life and sanity.

Anyone who has ever been a target of unwanted and obsessive attention will find this series chilling and almost difficult to watch.

But, I Am A Stalker is at least a very well-made show – think of it as a prequel and companion to the equally hard-to-watch I Am A Killer, I guess. Just be assured, this isn't a show you'll want to binge-watch. And you may want a hot shower and a strong drink after every episode.

MISS CONCEPTION FILMS Cousins is an adaptation of the 1992 novel by Patricia Grace.

Cousins

And, just to wrap this column up with something easier and more family friendly on Netflix this week, this Wellington-made feature appeared on the platform recently. I worked on the film, so I wasn't able to review it when it was released last year on our big screens. But, I am happy-as-a-clam to see that Cousins has a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes today, with reviewers from across Europe and North America being unanimous in praising the film's storytelling and power.

Cousins is set across three different decades, as it follows three women from their first meeting in "a home", through the 1980s and into the present day, as their lives take wildly divergent paths that must eventually run in parallel and then converge again.

Cousins is a genuine and heartfelt drama, with some astonishing performances and directorial work at its heart. Rachel House (Boy), Tanea Heke (Waru) and Briar Grace Smith – who also co-directed – are exceptional as the older iterations of the trio. Cousins is hugely recommended.