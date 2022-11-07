Blockbuster: Netflix's new workplace comedy essentially Superstore-lite

REVIEW: There’s a certain irony to a show about one of the world’s last video stores being hosted by Netflix.

After all, the company’s original mail order service and subsequent transformation into a global streaming platform was definitely a factor in hastening the demise of bricks-and-mortar home entertainment-orientated businesses.

But despite that, a few digs at its paymasters and its recommendation algorithm, Blockbuster (now streaming) is essentially a workplace comedy that just happens to be set in a location that rents out DVDs and Blu-Rays to an ever-dwindling customer base (which means movie and general pop-culture references abound).

Supplied Randall Park plays Tim, the manager of what he believes to be the last Blockbuster store on earth.

The 10-episode series is the brainchild of Vanessa Ramos, a writer on both Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Superstore – so she knows the territory well. It’s certainly not as anarchic, hilarious or “adult-orientated” as those two, but the potential is there and, in Randall Park (WandaVision), they’ve got a terrific leading man to build the comedy around.

He plays Tim, the long-term Blockbuster employee and manager of the Grand Mill Shopping Centre store in Iron Creek, Michigan, who finds himself suddenly scrambling to keep the doors open when the failing company decides to dismantle its corporate infrastructure.

Tim will now be solely responsible for paying rent and all other aspects of his business.

Supplied With the writing quality and gag-ratio somewhat variable, it’s the amiable performances and characters like Tyler Alvarez’s Carlos that will have to win audiences over and keep Blockbuster alive beyond a single season.

For a man who used to claim it wasn’t worth getting up early because the breakfast burrito place doesn’t open until 11am (when he was actually talking about a 24-hour gas station), it will require a significant change in attitude.

“There are ties to wear and James Patterson books to read,” he quips, although with immediate challenges like significantly boosting membership and axing one of his employees to keep costs down, Tim will need more than pithy observations, especially given the state of the surrounding strip mall.

“This town isn’t exactly the land of milk and honey – especially since the dairy and the apiary shut down,” as his oldest employee Connie (Olga Merediz) unhelpfully points out.

Along with the disaster-prone Hannah (Madeleine Arthur) , who most recently confused The Very Hungry Caterpillar with The Human Centipede, and confrontational, cynical teen Kayla (Kamaia Fairburn), Connie is perhaps more liability than asset, but to Randall, they’re family and, still traumatised by his parents divorce long ago, he’s not about to break them up.

Supplied Melissa Fumero is Blockbuster’s minimum-wage MBA Eliza.

Besides, he has at least two aces, aspiring film-maker Carlos (Tyler Alvarez), the one person he knows who managed to persuade a customer to rent Garden State after 2004, and Eliza (Melissa Fumero), his minimum-wage MBA and high school crush, forced back from Harvard in order to raise her teenage daughter and keep a roof over their heads while she divorces her philandering husband. As you might have guessed, this provides the show’s Ross and Rachel tension.

Look, there’s nothing particularly revolutionary about Blockbuster. It’s Superstore-lite that also serves up a big ol’ slice of ‘90s and noughties nostalgia, not only in terms of movie title name-dropping and dialogue quotes, but also teenage antics from a simpler time (as well as Eliza, Tim also gets to regularly reminisce with his best buddy, landlord and nearby party store owner – J.B. Smoove’s scene-stealing Percy).

With the writing quality and gag-ratio somewhat variable, it’s the amiable performances and characters that will have to win audiences over and keep Blockbuster alive beyond a single season.

Blockbuster is now available to stream on Netflix.