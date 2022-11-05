One Lane Bridge: TVNZ's Central Otago-noir returns with more compelling drama

Local drama One Lane Bridge returns for season three with a new murder mystery.

REVIEW: One of Aotearoa’s most intriguing dramas is back.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

After a somewhat stumbling start and a first season ending that left viewers confused and upset at its inconclusiveness, One Lane Bridge returned last year with a far more confident and clearly-directed five-episode run.

Season 3 (which will screen Mondays, 8.30pm, TVNZ 1 from November 7, with episodes also available on TVNZ+) begins by focusing on the fallout from the investigation into the death of Joe Turner. The Crown’s case against prime suspect Lois Tremaine (Alison Bruce) has collapsed – thrown out over a conflict of interest – leaving Queenstown detective Ariki Davis’ (Dominic Ona-Ariki) career prospects tenuous at best.

“You worked your best friend’s homicide - what kind of role model are you for Pasifika cops,” his new boss, Senior Sergeant Pounamu Edwards (Nicola Kāwana) chides, while taking him off active duty.

Supplied Returning stars Phoebe McKellar and Dominic Ona-Ariki are joined by Nicola Kāwana for the latest season of One Lane Bridge.

“I’ve a lot to prove – and I won’t make the same mistakes again,” he assures her. However, despite insisting that he’s done with visions, ghosts and the spooky supernatural events that seem to surround the single car-width span of the title, a now-even-pricklier Lois isn’t convinced that it’s done with him.

It’s a warning that quickly comes true, as Ariki reluctantly finds himself the only uniformed officer available – and first on the scene – when a disturbance there is called in. Thanks to his special set of skills, it’s clear to him the floater didn’t die there, but, confined to traffic diversion the following morning, he decides it best to keep his thoughts to himself, something he manages only until he sees constable turned trainee detective Tilly (Phoebe McKellar) flailing with evidence-gathering and seemingly unaware of what she should be asking the coroner.

TVNZ One Lane Bridge first debuted in the Autumn of 2020.

While that interference gets him offside with both her and Pounamu once again, it does persuade the latter that she should partner him and Tilly up.

Desperate for “a win” to save his job, Ariki convinces Tilly that their first task is to find out whose body it is. From his clothing, they know he works in construction, but given that the “town is tradie central”, Tilly laments that she could be on the phone for days.

However, she believes there might be a shortcut. One man – disgraced former Queenstown police chief Stephen Tremaine (Joel Tolbeck) – claims to know who he was. It’s a path Ariki is loathe to go down. “No back scratching, no deals,” he growls.

“But that’s the currency in this town,” Tilly retorts.

Supplied Central Otago’s One Lane Bridge continues to haunt and taunt Detective Ariki Davis (Dominic Ona-Ariki) as the third season of the Kiwi drama gets underway.

Throw in the arrival of two generations of corner-cutting American developers and a new love interest for Ariki and the scene is set for another twisting, gripping murder mystery with more than a hint of horror.

The first episode certainly does a good job of setting all the pieces in motion, establishing Pounamu’s new broom of authority, multiple potential motives for the central crime and a way for the bridge to continue to haunt Ariki’s life.

Compared to the sometimes knockabout My Life is Murder and The Brokenwood Mysteries, it’s all serious stuff, but thanks to terrific performances from the likes of Ona-Ariki, Bruce and Tolbeck, this slice of Central Otago-noir continues to compel.

Season 3 of One Lane Bridge debuts on TVNZ 1 at 8.30pm on Monday, November 7. Episodes will also be available to stream on TVNZ+.