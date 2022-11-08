This Is My House: Welcome to the most entertaining, hilarious property show on TV

This is My House begins screening on Eden at 9.30pm on November 11.

James Croot is the editor of Stuff to Watch.

REVIEW: Tired of the same old home renovation shows? Longing for a British housing programme that doesn’t feature Kevin McCloud, George Clarke, bench seats or Kirstie and Phil? Keen on property porn, but want to see something that eschews shark-like real estate agents bitching at each other – and is actually fun at watch?

Then have I uncovered something for you.

Starting on Eden at 9.30pm on Friday, November 11 (with episodes also available to stream on ThreeNow), This is My House is a hilarious BBC game show that’s kind of a cross between Would I Lie to You?, Gogglebox and Grand Designs.

READ MORE:

* Blockbuster: Netflix's new workplace comedy essentially Superstore-lite

* One Lane Bridge: TVNZ's Central Otago-noir returns with more compelling drama

* Inside Man: Stanley Tucci and David Tennant combine for Netflix's addictive new crime drama

* Neon's Yellowstone, Netflix's The Crown, Disney+'s Willow among November's must-see TV



Each week, four people attempt to persuade a panel of celebrity judges that they are the owner of a particular property – in order to win £1000.

The usually disparate quartet are quizzed by host Stacey Dooley, interact and undermine each other, take us on a tour of their various spaces and local surrounds, introduce us to the abode’s other inhabitants and generally do whatever they can to convince that only they could have bought that chaise longue and live with that carpet colour.

Supplied Who is the real Fern Maxted? That’s the question facing the celebrity panel on the first episode of This Is My House.

The result is hilarious and hugely entertaining viewing, especially as the first six-episode instalments’ assessors are comedians Bill Bailey, Emily Atack, Jamali Maddix and Judi Love.

For the opening episode, they’re joined by the flamboyant, acerbic former Changing Rooms and House Rules host Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen to try and work out which of four Fern Maxteds owns a recently converted barn in Ashford, Kent.

Supplied Judi Love, Bill Bailey, Emily Atack, Jamali Maddix and Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen are the celebrity panel for the opening episode.

There’s an American who claims she purchased the property in a “Cameron Diaz-in-The-Holiday-moment”, a three-inch acrylic nail sporting, impeccably coiffured Brit who claims she has to roll on the floor of her bedroom to avoid the gaze of her neighbours, the homespun jersey wearer who bought the house’s feature sofa on Facebook Marketplace and Fern-ando, a besuited bloke sure that none of the others would look at home “in my armchair”.

Of course, as much as the interior sparkles and the features inspire, we’re really here for the deduction and withering assessments of each Fern’s performance.

Supplied Stacey Dooley is the host of This Is My House.

Taskmaster veterans Maddix and Love don’t disappoint. “She doesn’t have the broken look of someone who has three kids – she sleeps well,” the former says of the youngest, more studenty Fern, while Love dismisses the American Fern as just “a whole bag of shade”.

With interloper Llewelyn-Bowen claiming he has “the skills to find lies” (“He is humble,” Maddix deadpans), differing opinions quickly develop amongst the panel, although US Fern is seemingly ruled out early because of claiming to buy her meat from the local vegetable store and oversharing about how the nearby village’s personal trainer helped turn her butt from “a poop to a peach emoji”.

Our nailed-one resorts to licking the couch to prove it is hers, while Maddix dismisses Fernando’s story about hosting theme nights, “because he’s not fun”.

Could a visit from the resident King Charles Spaniel Digger, or Dooley’s request for the foursome to make “husband” Mark’s favourite drink prove conclusive? You’ll just have to tune in and find out.

This Is My House will debut at 9.30pm on Friday, November 11 on Eden. Episodes will also be available to stream on ThreeNow.