Disney's Welcome to Chippendales, Netflix's Warrior Nun among great shows to stream this weekend

1899 (NETFLIX)

Dark’s Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar are the creators of this German epic period horror-mystery about a group of European migrants travelling on a steamship from London to start new lives in New York City.

However, when they encounter another migrant ship seemingly adrift on the open sea, their exciting journey quickly begins to turn into a nightmare. The Pursuit of Love and Little Joe’s Emily Beecham headlines.

“It isn’t for the easily-bored or anyone partial to zoning out in front of the television,” wrote The Telegraph’s Ed Power. “But for those who enjoy drama that challenges as much as it dazzles, 1899 is a date worth keeping.”

HIGH SCHOOL (PRIME VIDEO)

Based on Canadian musicians and siblings Tegan and Sara Quin's best-selling 2019 memoir, this eight-part comedy is billed as a story about finding your own identity - a journey made even more complicated when you have a twin whose own struggle and self-discovery so closely mimics your own.

Told through a backdrop of ‘90s grunge and rave culture, the series weaves between parallel and discordant memories of sisters growing up down the hall from one another. Directed by Happiest Season’s Clea DuVall.

“The show can feel like a slow burn, but it also has the same coziness and gentle angst that made My So-Called Life a cult hit. It wears like a baggy wool cardigan,” wrote New Yorker’s Rachel Syme.

INSIDE MAN (NETFLIX)

Former Sherlock and Doctor Who showrunner Steven Moffatt is the man behind this four-part BBC thriller which brings together the crowd-pleasing duo of Stanley Tucci and David Tennant.

The former plays a US death row prisoner seeking atonement, while the latter is a vicar in a quiet little English village who has a terrible secret.

Moffat is a master audience manipulator, adroit at toying with our emotions, cleverly misdirecting our attention and engrossing us in his moral conundrums, as he weaves thought-provoking and thrilling tales in a surprisingly succinct space of time.

Of course, it helps greatly that he has his semi-regular Sherlock collaborator Paul McGuigan pulling the strings, keeping the narrative strands taut from the director’s chair and, in his two male leads, a duo well versed in turning out complicated, nuanced characters who inhabit a very grey area on the traditionally monochrome spectrum of morality.

RIDLEY (THREENOW)

Line of Duty’s Adrian Dunbar headlines this four-part ITV drama about a retired police officer who is lured back into service as a consultant detective when his former protégée Carol Farman (Bronagh Waugh) needs help cracking a complex murder case.

“As a chance for Dunbar to move on from his role as Ted Hastings…without alienating those who have come to know him primarily from that, it works very well,” wrote The Guardian’s Lucy Mangan. “Yes, he is another tortured detective and essentially decent man, but he has more to play – and to play with – here.”

ROGUE HEROES (TVNZ+)

Based on a 2017 book by British historian and The Times columnist Ben McIntyre, this six-part BBC series looks back at the format of the Special Air Service (SAS) during World War II. Hospitalised after a North African training exercise goes awry in 1941, Officer David Sterling (Connor Swindells) comes up with a radical plan to overhaul traditional command units.

Written by Peaky Blinders’ creator Stephen Knight, the show’s cast also includes Jack O’Connell, Alfie Allen, Sofia Boutella and Dominic West.

“Big, brash, witty and packed with energy. It’s Khaki Blinders, if you will,” wrote The Guardian’s Rebecca Nicholson.

WARRIOR NUN (NETFLIX)

Second, eight-part season of this cult fantasy drama based on Ben Dunn’s comic-book character Warrior Nun Areala.

Starring Mrs Harris Goes to Paris’ breakout star Alba Baptista, it’s the story of a young woman who wakes up in a morgue with inexplicable powers and then finds herself getting caught up in a battle between good and evil.

“Baptista remains a compelling and affecting actress who delivers a dynamic performance as Ava. Warrior Nun takes season 2 to the next level as it expertly balances action, romance, sacrifice, and putting faith back in humanity,” wrote Pop Culture Planet’s Kristen Maldonado.

WELCOME TO CHIPPENDALES (DISNEY+)

The Big Sick’s Kumail Nanjiani stars in this eight-part, true-crime drama inspired by K. Scot Macdonald and Patrick MontesDeOca’s 2014 book Deadly Dance: The Chippendales Murders.

It tells the “outrageous” story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee, an Indian immigrant who became the unlikely founder of a male-stripping empire – and refused to let anything stand in his way of achieving success.

The impressive cast also includes Murray Bartlett, Juliette Lewis and Dan Stevens.

“Come for the dirty dancing, stay for the lurid drama,” wrote TV Guide's Matt Roush.

YELLOWSTONE (NEON)

The fifth season of this Kevin Costner-headlining, crowd-pleasing rural drama sees the Duttons facing up to the prospect of a growing threat from outsiders (especially Australian actor Jacki Weaver’s nefarious Caroline Warner) and “one hell of a blackmail situation” between two of the siblings.

A two-hour premiere will be followed by six regular episodes and then a break, before the series returns for a similarly-lengthed second half of the season.

“The show does remain compulsively watchable in spite of its intensely varying stakes – there's as much weight placed on the battle for Montana real estate or corporate land pollution as there is the unexpected death of a horse,” wrote Collider’s Carly Lane. “The central cast itself is as strong as they've ever been.”