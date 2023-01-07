Neon's Romantic Getaway, Netflix's Madoff among great shows to stream this weekend

BECOMING ELIZABETH (TVNZ+)

Fans of The White Queen, The White Princess and The Spanish Princess rejoice – there’s a new Tudor tale filled with sex and skulduggery, soft focus and dark hearts.

Created by acclaimed British theatre writer Anya Reiss, the eight-part Becoming Elizabeth traces the rise of the woman who will become England’s “Virgin Queen” amidst the personal turmoil and political threats that swirl around her.

With its displays of naked ambitions and nude couplings, as well as sibling rivalry and scheming relatives, Becoming Elizabeth really does feel like House of the Dragon – only missing the fire-breathing lizards and grisly deaths.

MADOFF: THE MONSTER OF WALL STREET (NETFLIX)

Four-part docu-series that follows the rise and fall of financier Bernie Madoff, who orchestrated one of the biggest Ponzi schemes in American history.

As specialist true-crime helmer Joe Berlinger’s (Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile) story details, starting his career in penny stock trades, Madoff built a lucrative side business as an adviser, attracting clients with impressive returns.

“The series is at its most compelling when it places Madoff’s monstrousness within the context of the systemic self-interest and greed that allowed him to flourish,” wrote Financial Times’ Dan Einav.

Supplied Romantic Getaway and Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street are among the great shows available to stream this weekend.

PARAMOUNT+ 1923 is now available to stream on Prime Video.

1923 (PRIME VIDEO)

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren star in this eight-part, Taylor Sheridan-created drama which is both a prequel to his smash-hit Yellowstone series and a sequel to last year’s 1883.

Essentially the story of Jacob and Cara Dutton, it will explore their experiences during a time when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the beginning of the Great Depression all plague the mountain west.

From the first frames of a teary Ford welling up at the sight of his fly-blown stock, to a full-blooded Mirren primal scream, it’s clear this is going to be an emotion-filled watch which will make full use of its veteran big guns.

On canvases and screens large and small, Sheridan (Hell or High Water, Sicario, Wind River) has shown time and again his ability to elicit “the feels” out of the audience and to draw terrific performances from magnificently assembled ensembles. He does not disappoint here.

THE RECRUIT (NETFLIX)

Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo), a young lawyer at the CIA, stumbles headlong into the dangerous world of international espionage when a former asset threatens to expose agency secrets in this eight-part adventure series from the creator of Nathan Fillion-headlining cop drama The Rookie.

The Bourne Identity’s Doug Liman directs the first two episodes.

“Stylish, smart and energetic, The Recruit is involving, but fairly plain-spoken: Unlike series that generate technical and political gibberish until one’s mind clouds over, what happens over the eight episodes remains easy to follow,” wrote The Wall Street Journal’s John Anderson.

Supplied The Recruit is now available to stream on Netflix.

ROMANTIC GETAWAY (NEON)

Katherine Ryan and Romesh Ranganathan team up for this six-part UK comedy about a couple who go to desperate lengths to try and keep their “baby dream alive”.

Having run out of money to fund their IVF treatment, they decide to steal a large sum from their boss Alfie (Johnny Vegas). However, he has criminal contacts of his own who are far more dangerous.

“As the tension rises, so too does the daftness. It is best when it is silliest, and Vegas, Ranganathan and Ryan make a surprisingly killer trio,” wrote The Guardian’s Rebecca Nicholson.

SLOW HORSES (APPLE TV+)

Second season for this fabulous series that follows a dysfunctional team of MI5 agents -- and their obnoxious boss, the notorious Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman) – as they navigate the espionage world's smoke and mirrors to defend England from sinister forces.

Filmed back-to-back with the critically-acclaimed first outing, this six-part instalment is based on author Mick Herron's sophomore story Dead Lions, which sees the reactivation of London-based Russian sleeper agents.

Supplied Treason is now available to stream on Netflix.

TREASON (NETFLIX)

An MI6 agent's bright future takes a sharp turn after a reunion with a Russian spy forces him to question his entire life in this six-part action-thriller.

Charlie Cox, Olga Kurylenko, Oona Chaplin and Ciaran Hinds head an impressive ensemble for the show, which has been created by Bridge of Spies co-writer Matt Charman.

“While Cox’s turn as a deeply flawed MI6 agent is gripping, it’s Chaplin, Kurylenko and [Tracy] Ifeachor’s constantly-swaying allegiances that’ll keep you locked in,” wrote Collider’s Emily Bernard.

WITHOUT SIN (TVNZ+)

Line of Duty and Trigger Point’s Vicky McClure takes centre stage in this four-part ITV psychological thriller. It explores the relationship between her grieving mother and the man who is in prison for her daughter’s murder (The Salisbury Poisonings’ Johnny Harris).

Meeting with him in search of closure, she is instead left shocked, after he reveals a new piece of evidence that throws into question everything she thought she knew about the night her offspring died.

“Complex characters, high-octane drama and a tantalising mystery make this a must-watch,” wrote The Evening Standard’s Emma Loffhagen.