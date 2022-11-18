Neon's Yellowstone, Netflix's 1899 among great shows to stream this weekend

ANNE RICE’S INTERVIEW WITH THE VAMPIRE (AMC+)

Television is putting right what Tom Cruise once got wrong for the second time this year.

Following Prime Video’s compelling Reacher do-over back in February, AMC+ has now delivered an engrossing and entertaining take on Anne Rice’s Interview with a Vampire that makes the languid and wan 1994 movie look positively pale and pallid in comparison.

This seven-part series makes you glad Rice managed to wrestle the rights back off Hollywood. Showrunner Rolin Jones cleverly both sticks to the 1976 source novel and updates it, immediately neatly sidestepping direct comparisons with Neil Jordan’s movie by placing its frame tale in our time. There are also scenes here that a ‘90s Hollywood blockbuster would never have even contemplated, as well as plenty of visceral treats for horror fans to feast their eyes on.

1899 (NETFLIX)

Dark’s Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar are the creators of this German epic period horror-mystery about a group of European migrants travelling on a steamship from London to start new lives in New York City.

However, when they encounter another migrant ship seemingly adrift on the open sea, their exciting journey quickly begins to turn into a nightmare. The Pursuit of Love and Little Joe’s Emily Beecham headlines.

“It isn’t for the easily-bored or anyone partial to zoning out in front of the television,” wrote The Telegraph’s Ed Power. “But for those who enjoy drama that challenges as much as it dazzles, 1899 is a date worth keeping.”

HIGH SCHOOL (PRIME VIDEO)

Based on Canadian musicians and siblings Tegan and Sara Quin's best-selling 2019 memoir, this eight-part comedy is billed as a story about finding your own identity - a journey made even more complicated when you have a twin whose own struggle and self-discovery so closely mimics your own.

Told through a backdrop of ‘90s grunge and rave culture, the series weaves between parallel and discordant memories of sisters growing up down the hall from one another. Directed by Happiest Season’s Clea DuVall.

“The show can feel like a slow burn, but it also has the same coziness and gentle angst that made My So-Called Life a cult hit. It wears like a baggy wool cardigan,” wrote New Yorker’s Rachel Syme.

INSIDE MAN (NETFLIX)

Former Sherlock and Doctor Who showrunner Steven Moffatt is the man behind this four-part BBC thriller which brings together the crowd-pleasing duo of Stanley Tucci and David Tennant.

The former plays a US death row prisoner seeking atonement, while the latter is a vicar in a quiet little English village who has a terrible secret.

Moffat is a master audience manipulator, adroit at toying with our emotions, cleverly misdirecting our attention and engrossing us in his moral conundrums, as he weaves thought-provoking and thrilling tales in a surprisingly succinct space of time.

Of course, it helps greatly that he has his semi-regular Sherlock collaborator Paul McGuigan pulling the strings, keeping the narrative strands taut from the director’s chair and, in his two male leads, a duo well versed in turning out complicated, nuanced characters who inhabit a very grey area on the traditionally monochrome spectrum of morality.

Supplied Madison Taylor Baez plays Eleanor in Let the Right One In.

LET THE RIGHT ONE IN (NEON)

Inspired by the original hit 2004 Swedish novel and subsequent 2008 film, this 10-part horror series centres on Mark (Demián Bichir) and his daughter Eleanor (Madison Taylor Baez), whose lives were changed 10 years earlier when she was turned into a vampire.

Locked in at age 12, perhaps forever, Eleanor lives a closed-in life, able to go out only at night, while her father does his best to provide her with the human blood she needs to stay alive.

Showrunner Andrew Hinderaker (Away, Penny Dreadful) has done a terrific job of fleshing out the story and creating enough tension and intrigue to sustain the chilling premise as a series.

There’s a Dexter-esque vibe to Mark’s double life and sense of duty towards his daughter, but also a sense of an overall quest to find a cure for Eleanor that brings in secondary story involving Grace Gummer’s (The Newsroom) Claire Logan, who also has a family member suffering from a similar plight.

RIDLEY (THREENOW)

Line of Duty’s Adrian Dunbar headlines this four-part ITV drama about a retired police officer who is lured back into service as a consultant detective when his former protégée Carol Farman (Bronagh Waugh) needs help cracking a complex murder case.

“As a chance for Dunbar to move on from his role as Ted Hastings…without alienating those who have come to know him primarily from that, it works very well,” wrote The Guardian’s Lucy Mangan. “Yes, he is another tortured detective and essentially decent man, but he has more to play – and to play with – here.”

ROGUE HEROES (TVNZ+)

Based on a 2017 book by British historian and The Times columnist Ben McIntyre, this six-part BBC series looks back at the format of the Special Air Service (SAS) during World War II. Hospitalised after a North African training exercise goes awry in 1941, Officer David Sterling (Connor Swindells) comes up with a radical plan to overhaul traditional command units.

Written by Peaky Blinders’ creator Stephen Knight, the show’s cast also includes Jack O’Connell, Alfie Allen, Sofia Boutella and Dominic West.

“Big, brash, witty and packed with energy. It’s Khaki Blinders, if you will,” wrote The Guardian’s Rebecca Nicholson.

YELLOWSTONE (NEON)

The fifth season of this Kevin Costner-headlining, crowd-pleasing rural drama sees the Duttons facing up to the prospect of a growing threat from outsiders (especially Australian actor Jacki Weaver’s nefarious Caroline Warner) and “one hell of a blackmail situation” between two of the siblings.

A two-hour premiere will be followed by six regular episodes and then a break, before the series returns for a similarly-lengthed second half of the season.

“The show does remain compulsively watchable in spite of its intensely varying stakes – there's as much weight placed on the battle for Montana real estate or corporate land pollution as there is the unexpected death of a horse,” wrote Collider’s Carly Lane. “The central cast itself is as strong as they've ever been.”