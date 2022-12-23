Netflix's The Recruit, Prime Video's 1923 among great shows to stream this Christmas weekend

AM I BEING UNREASONABLE? (TVNZ+)

Six-part BBC comedy-thriller which focuses in on Nic (Daisy May Cooper), a lonely mum who is grieving a loss she cannot tell anyone about. She feels trapped in her life, her depressing marriage – and the cat is missing. Her young son Ollie (Lenny Ross) is the only thing that keeps her going, because he is her main source of happiness.

When new mum Jen (Selin Hilzi) moves to town, she and Nic quickly develop a deep friendship that brings a lot of joy and laughter, but threatens to bring up old history and secrets that Nic feels are better left in the past.

“It flips from romance to thriller to horror, sometimes within the same scene,” wrote The Daily Telegraph’s Michael Hogan. “It’s traditional for critics to carp that it doesn’t quite succeed at any of them, but that would miss the point of this endlessly surprising series.”

BECOMING ELIZABETH (TVNZ+)

Fans of The White Queen, The White Princess and The Spanish Princess rejoice – there’s a new Tudor tale filled with sex and skulduggery, soft focus and dark hearts.

Created by acclaimed British theatre writer Anya Reiss, the eight-part Becoming Elizabeth traces the rise of the woman who will become England’s “Virgin Queen” amidst the personal turmoil and political threats that swirl around her.

With its displays of naked ambitions and nude couplings, as well as sibling rivalry and scheming relatives, Becoming Elizabeth really does feel like House of the Dragon – only missing the fire-breathing lizards and grisly deaths.

Supplied The Recruit and 1923 are among the great shows available to stream this long festive weekend.

PARAMOUNT+ 1923 is now available to stream on Prime Video.

1923 (PRIME VIDEO)

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren star in this eight-part, Taylor Sheridan-created drama which is both a prequel to his smash-hit Yellowstone series and a sequel to last year’s 1883.

Essentially the story of Jacob and Cara Dutton, it will explore their experiences during a time when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the beginning of the Great Depression all plague the mountain west.

From the first frames of a teary Ford welling up at the sight of his fly-blown stock, to a full-blooded Mirren primal scream, it’s clear this is going to be an emotion-filled watch which will make full use of its veteran big guns.

On canvases and screens large and small, Sheridan (Hell or High Water, Sicario, Wind River) has shown time and again his ability to elicit “the feels” out of the audience and to draw terrific performances from magnificently assembled ensembles. He does not disappoint here.

THE RECRUIT (NETFLIX)

Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo), a young lawyer at the CIA, stumbles headlong into the dangerous world of international espionage when a former asset threatens to expose agency secrets in this eight-part adventure series from the creator of Nathan Fillion-headlining cop drama The Rookie.

The Bourne Identity’s Doug Liman directs the first two episodes.

“Stylish, smart and energetic, The Recruit is involving, but fairly plain-spoken: Unlike series that generate technical and political gibberish until one’s mind clouds over, what happens over the eight episodes remains easy to follow,” wrote The Wall Street Journal’s John Anderson.

Supplied The Sex Lives of College Girls is back for a second season.

THE SEX LIVES OF COLLEGE GIRLS (NEON)

As second 10-part season of Justin Noble and Mindy Kaling’s hilarious comedy about a quartet of disparate students at Vermont’s Essex College opens, the young women are grappling with their new status as “campus narcs”.

Bela (Amrit Kaur) starts an all-female comedy mag, Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott) embarks on the football off-season and Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet) explores ways to make up for her lost scholarship – with unexpected help from Leighton (Renee Rapp).

“What we enjoyed about the first... continues in its second season. Namely, the four leads are amazingly appealing, their characters are well-drawn and the chemistry among them makes the audience believe that the four of them could be friends in real life,” wrote Decider’s Joel Keller.

RICHES (PRIME VIDEO)

Six-part ITV drama about the fight for control over a cosmetic empire after its patriarch has a heart attack.

A self-made man, Stephen Richards’ (Hugh Quarshie) family’s secrets are now being pushed to the forefront, as the children from his two marriages seem set on an inevitable collision course.

The cast also includes Deborah Ayorinde, Sarah Niles, Brendan Coyle and Hermoine Norris.

“The comparisons to genre forebears like Dynasty and Succession are inevitable. However, this show stands on its own merits, infusing diverse culture into a well-worn genre,” wrote Collider’s Edidiong Mboho.

Supplied Season 2 of Slow Horses is now available to stream on Apple TV+.

SLOW HORSES (APPLE TV+)

Second season for this fabulous series that follows a dysfunctional team of MI5 agents -- and their obnoxious boss, the notorious Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman) – as they navigate the espionage world's smoke and mirrors to defend England from sinister forces.

Filmed back-to-back with the critically-acclaimed first outing, this six-part instalment is based on author Mick Herron's sophomore story Dead Lions, which sees the reactivation of London-based Russian sleeper agents.

WELCOME TO CHIPPENDALES (DISNEY+)

The Big Sick’s Kumail Nanjiani stars in this eight-part, true-crime drama inspired by K. Scot Macdonald and Patrick MontesDeOca’s 2014 book Deadly Dance: The Chippendales Murders.

It tells the “outrageous” story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee, an Indian immigrant who became the unlikely founder of a male-stripping empire – and refused to let anything stand in his way of achieving success.

The impressive cast also includes Murray Bartlett, Juliette Lewis and Dan Stevens.

“Come for the dirty dancing, stay for the lurid drama,” wrote TV Guide's Matt Roush.