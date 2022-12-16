TVNZ+'s Am I Being Unreasonable, Prime Video's Riches among great shows to stream this weekend

AM I BEING UNREASONABLE? (TVNZ+)

Six-part BBC comedy-thriller which focuses in on Nic (Daisy May Cooper), a lonely mum who is grieving a loss she cannot tell anyone about. She feels trapped in her life, her depressing marriage – and the cat is missing. Her young son Ollie (Lenny Ross) is the only thing that keeps her going, because he is her main source of happiness.

When new mum Jen (Selin Hilzi) moves to town, she and Nic quickly develop a deep friendship that brings a lot of joy and laughter, but threatens to bring up old history and secrets that Nic feels are better left in the past.

“It flips from romance to thriller to horror, sometimes within the same scene,” wrote The Daily Telegraph’s Michael Hogan. “It’s traditional for critics to carp that it doesn’t quite succeed at any of them, but that would miss the point of this endlessly surprising series.”

BECOMING ELIZABETH (TVNZ+)

Fans of The White Queen, The White Princess and The Spanish Princess rejoice – there’s a new Tudor tale filled with sex and skulduggery, soft focus and dark hearts.

Created by acclaimed British theatre writer Anya Reiss, the eight-part Becoming Elizabeth traces the rise of the woman who will become England’s “Virgin Queen” amidst the personal turmoil and political threats that swirl around her.

With its displays of naked ambitions and nude couplings, as well as sibling rivalry and scheming relatives, Becoming Elizabeth really does feel like House of the Dragon – only missing the fire-breathing lizards and grisly deaths.

Supplied Am I Being Unreasonable? and Riches are among the great new shows available to stream this weekend.

READ MORE:

* Five fabulous, under-rated Melanie Lynskey performances (and where you can watch them)

* Nope, Bullet Train and Disney+'s Prey among August's must see movies

* Return of The Crown, Yellowstone, Handmaid's among 2022's remaining must see TV



INSIDE MAN (NETFLIX)

Former Sherlock and Doctor Who showrunner Steven Moffatt is the man behind this four-part BBC thriller which brings together the crowd-pleasing duo of Stanley Tucci and David Tennant.

The former plays a US death row prisoner seeking atonement, while the latter is a vicar in a quiet little English village who has a terrible secret.

Moffat is a master audience manipulator, adroit at toying with our emotions, cleverly misdirecting our attention and engrossing us in his moral conundrums, as he weaves thought-provoking and thrilling tales in a surprisingly succinct space of time.

Of course, it helps greatly that he has his semi-regular Sherlock collaborator Paul McGuigan pulling the strings, keeping the narrative strands taut from the director’s chair and, in his two male leads, a duo well versed in turning out complicated, nuanced characters who inhabit a very grey area on the traditionally monochrome spectrum of morality.

THE SEX LIVES OF COLLEGE GIRLS (NEON)

As second 10-part season of Justin Noble and Mindy Kaling’s hilarious comedy about a quartet of disparate students at Vermont’s Essex College opens, the young women are grappling with their new status as “campus narcs”.

Bela (Amrit Kaur) starts an all-female comedy mag, Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott) embarks on the football off-season and Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet) explores ways to make up for her lost scholarship – with unexpected help from Leighton (Renee Rapp).

“What we enjoyed about the first... continues in its second season. Namely, the four leads are amazingly appealing, their characters are well-drawn and the chemistry among them makes the audience believe that the four of them could be friends in real life,” wrote Decider’s Joel Keller.

Supplied The Sex Lives of College Girls is back for a second season.

RICHES (PRIME VIDEO)

Six-part ITV drama about the fight for control over a cosmetic empire after its patriarch has a heart attack.

A self-made man, Stephen Richards’ (Hugh Quarshie) family’s secrets are now being pushed to the forefront, as the children from his two marriages seem set on an inevitable collision course.

The cast also includes Deborah Ayorinde, Sarah Niles, Brendan Coyle and Hermoine Norris.

“The comparisons to genre forebears like Dynasty and Succession are inevitable. However, this show stands on its own merits, infusing diverse culture into a well-worn genre,” wrote Collider’s Edidiong Mboho.

SLOW HORSES (APPLE TV+)

Second season for this fabulous series that follows a dysfunctional team of MI5 agents -- and their obnoxious boss, the notorious Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman) – as they navigate the espionage world's smoke and mirrors to defend England from sinister forces.

Filmed back-to-back with the critically-acclaimed first outing, this six-part instalment is based on author Mick Herron's sophomore story Dead Lions, which sees the reactivation of London-based Russian sleeper agents.

DISNEY+ Welcome to Chippendales is now available to stream on Disney+.

WELCOME TO CHIPPENDALES (DISNEY+)

The Big Sick’s Kumail Nanjiani stars in this eight-part, true-crime drama inspired by K. Scot Macdonald and Patrick MontesDeOca’s 2014 book Deadly Dance: The Chippendales Murders.

It tells the “outrageous” story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee, an Indian immigrant who became the unlikely founder of a male-stripping empire – and refused to let anything stand in his way of achieving success.

The impressive cast also includes Murray Bartlett, Juliette Lewis and Dan Stevens.

“Come for the dirty dancing, stay for the lurid drama,” wrote TV Guide's Matt Roush.

YELLOWSTONE (NEON)

The fifth season of this Kevin Costner-headlining, crowd-pleasing rural drama sees the Duttons facing up to the prospect of a growing threat from outsiders (especially Australian actor Jacki Weaver’s nefarious Caroline Warner) and “one hell of a blackmail situation” between two of the siblings.

A two-hour premiere will be followed by six regular episodes and then a break, before the series returns for a similarly-lengthed second half of the season.

“The show does remain compulsively watchable in spite of its intensely varying stakes – there's as much weight placed on the battle for Montana real estate or corporate land pollution as there is the unexpected death of a horse,” wrote Collider’s Carly Lane. “The central cast itself is as strong as they've ever been.”