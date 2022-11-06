Neon's The White Lotus, Netflix's From Scratch among great shows to stream this week

THE DEVIL’S HOUR (PRIME VIDEO)

Jessica Raine, Peter Capaldi and Nikesh Patel team up for this six-part British thriller about a woman who is woken by terrifying visions at the same minute (3.33am) every night.

Struggling with an eight-year-old son who is withdrawn and emotionless and a mother who speaks to empty chairs, Lucy (Raine) then finds herself inexplicable connected to a string of brutal murders in the area.

“Raine and Capaldi and a weird unblinking little boy are superb in this timely horror – which has all the creepy components to be essential viewing,” wrote The Guardian’s Joel Golby.

FROM SCRATCH (NETFLIX)

Zoe Saldana headlines this eight-part drama inspired by Tembi Locke’s 2019 book From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily and Finding Home. It’s the story of an American woman who falls in love with a Sicilian man while studying abroad in Italy.

Having always been torn between her dreams and her father’s expectations, Amy Wheeler (Saldana) arrives in Europe for an art programme, but is distracted by a charming chef – Eugenio Mastrandrea’s Lino Ortolano – who gives her a new perspective on life.

“Saldana and Danielle Deadwyler [who plays Amy’s sister Zora] elevate the material beyond being Hallmark Channel fluff... From Scratch is a dreamy, steamy, tearjerker that is the epitome of escapism,” wrote Decider’s Meghan O’Keefe.

Supplied Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù returns as Elliot Finch for the second season of Gangs of London.

GANGS OF LONDON (NEON)

Two years after Gareth Evans action-crime drama took the world by storm, the sometimes violent and lurid show is back for a second, eight-part season.

It’s now a year since the collapse of the Wallace and Dumani empire, new gangs are flooding into the city and power and fortune are up for grabs. There will be traitors, uneasy alliances, revenge and sacrifices as the battle for the capital’s soul unfurls.

“Those who can suppress their squeamishness...will be rewarded with elegantly choreographed action scenes and intricate internecine wrangling, sharply animated by a classy cast,” wrote Sunday Times’ Victoria Segal.

GUILLERMO DEL TORO’S CABINET OF CURIOSITIES (NETFLIX)

Debuting just in time for Halloween, Mexico’s titan of terror has curated a collection of eight distinct and beautifully crafted hour-long horror stories that will fright and delight in equal measure.

This anthology’s series greatest strength is in the cadre of horror-hardened, yet under-utilised visionaries the Pan’s Labyrinth and Nightmare Alley director has gathered together.

There’s Panos Cosmatos, the Italian-Canadian helmer who gave the world Nicolas Cage at his most Cage-y in 2018’s Mandy, Cube and Splice creator Vincenzo Natali, the man behind lockdown cult hit The Empty Man (David Prior) and del Toro’s go-to cinematographer Guillermo Navarro.

However, it’s a trio of women whose efforts are perhaps the most striking, chilling and memorable.

Mind you this threesome did have form – British-born Ana Lily Amirpour’s A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night and Australian Jennifer Kent’s The Babadook two of the most atmospheric and arresting horrors of the past decade, while Catherine Hardwicke called the shots on two very different tales of troubled teens, 2008’s Twilight and 2003’s Thirteen.

You can see echoes of those previously acclaimed tales in their respective shorter stories, whether it be a visual flourish here, a thematic similarity there, or an evocation of the same sense of foreboding or dread.

Supplied Essie Davis stars in Jennifer Kent’s The Murmuring, one of the stories featured in Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities.

SOMEWHERE BOY (TVNZ+)

Deadwater Fell and Get Duked!’s Lewis Gribben headlines this eight-part British crime drama about a young man who was just a baby when his mother was killed in a car crash. Overcome with grief, his father has locked him away in a house ever since, telling him the outside world is full of monsters that will spirit him away.

However, when the now teenage Danny realises that monsters don't exist, he begins to question his entire existence.

“An astute mix of gothic, thriller and family drama,” wrote The Guardian’s Rebecca Nicholson. “It is the kind of drama that rewards knowing as little as possible about it, as it unfurls the story slowly and with great care...You’ll want to watch the whole series in one go.”

TELL ME LIES (DISNEY+)

Based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Carola Lovering, this 10-part drama follows the tumultuous, but intoxicating relationship between Lucy Albright (Nine Perfect Strangers’ Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Ambulance’s Jackson White) as it unfolds over the course of eight years.

Not only does their “addictive entanglement” permanently alter their lives, but also the lives of everyone around them.

“[A] keen understanding of the psychology driving its central relationship... distinguishes Tell Me Lies from any number of dramas about steamy but doomed romances,” wrote The Hollywood Reporter’s Angie Han.

Supplied Aubrey Plaza plays Harper on the second season of The White Lotus.

THE WHITE LOTUS (NEON)

Sporting a virtually all-new cast (save the always watchable Jennifer Coolidge) of self-obsessed, sparring, jarring characters in crisis, as well as making use of all the history and gorgeous backdrops Sicily has to offer, it’s ridiculously easy to become seduced by the second season of The White Lotus and all its accoutrements, desperate to know how the week will play out (over seven episodes) and whose ankle it is who we’ve caught a glimpse of floating in the Ionian Sea.

There’s just something about watching this collection of awful affluent people (and the baggage they’ve brought – or not) that’s truly addictive. Maybe it’s the prospect that at least one of them will be offed and trying to work out how any accident – intentional or otherwise – might play out and who could have “caused” or “contributed” towards it is what keeps you engrossed.

Gathering together an arguably stronger, solider ensemble (perhaps a result of everyone in Hollywood wanting to appear on the show after watching the first season), creator Mike White’s writing feels crisper, the satire sharper, the commentary even more contemporary in feel.

THE WINCHESTERS (NEON)

A spin-off and prequel to the long-running and much-loved fantasy drama Supernatural, this 1970s-set series tells the story of how Dean Winchester’s parents John Winchester (Drake Rodger) and Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly) met, fell in love and fought monsters together, while searching for their missing fathers.

“It’s steeped in the lore of Supernatural, while still painting with a broad enough brush for new fans,” wrote Paste magazine’s Trent Moore. “The new team has some true blue Scooby-Doo vibes and, at one point, literally set off in a 1970s shag-carpet van as they chase answers on the mystery that launches the series.”