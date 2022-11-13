Netflix's Manifest, TVNZ+'s Spector among great shows to stream this week

THE DEVIL’S HOUR (PRIME VIDEO)

Jessica Raine, Peter Capaldi and Nikesh Patel team up for this six-part British thriller about a woman who is woken by terrifying visions at the same minute (3.33am) every night.

Struggling with an eight-year-old son who is withdrawn and emotionless and a mother who speaks to empty chairs, Lucy (Raine) then finds herself inexplicable connected to a string of brutal murders in the area.

“Raine and Capaldi and a weird unblinking little boy are superb in this timely horror – which has all the creepy components to be essential viewing,” wrote The Guardian’s Joel Golby.

FROM SCRATCH (NETFLIX)

Zoe Saldana headlines this eight-part drama inspired by Tembi Locke’s 2019 book From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily and Finding Home. It’s the story of an American woman who falls in love with a Sicilian man while studying abroad in Italy.

Having always been torn between her dreams and her father’s expectations, Amy Wheeler (Saldana) arrives in Europe for an art programme, but is distracted by a charming chef – Eugenio Mastrandrea’s Lino Ortolano – who gives her a new perspective on life.

“Saldana and Danielle Deadwyler [who plays Amy’s sister Zora] elevate the material beyond being Hallmark Channel fluff... From Scratch is a dreamy, steamy, tearjerker that is the epitome of escapism,” wrote Decider’s Meghan O’Keefe.

GUILLERMO DEL TORO’S CABINET OF CURIOSITIES (NETFLIX)

Debuting just in time for Halloween, Mexico’s titan of terror has curated a collection of eight distinct and beautifully crafted hour-long horror stories that will fright and delight in equal measure.

This anthology’s series greatest strength is in the cadre of horror-hardened, yet under-utilised visionaries the Pan’s Labyrinth and Nightmare Alley director has gathered together.

There’s Panos Cosmatos, the Italian-Canadian helmer who gave the world Nicolas Cage at his most Cage-y in 2018’s Mandy, Cube and Splice creator Vincenzo Natali, the man behind lockdown cult hit The Empty Man (David Prior) and del Toro’s go-to cinematographer Guillermo Navarro.

However, it’s a trio of women whose efforts are perhaps the most striking, chilling and memorable.

Mind you this threesome did have form – British-born Ana Lily Amirpour’s A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night and Australian Jennifer Kent’s The Babadook two of the most atmospheric and arresting horrors of the past decade, while Catherine Hardwicke called the shots on two very different tales of troubled teens, 2008’s Twilight and 2003’s Thirteen.

You can see echoes of those previously acclaimed tales in their respective shorter stories, whether it be a visual flourish here, a thematic similarity there, or an evocation of the same sense of foreboding or dread.

MANIFEST (NETFLIX)

Almost 18 months after it was cut adrift by NBC, this supernatural drama’s resurrection (started when it became a surprise viewing hit on Netflix after its demise) is complete with a 20-episode fourth and final season (which will be split into two parts).

Still following the passengers of Montego Air Flight 828, whose three-hour flight landed five years after it took off (to the outside world, but not to them), this picks up the action two years after the brutal murder of Grace Stone, as her still devastated husband Ben (Josh Dallas) continues his search for their kidnapped daughter.

“There’s a level of ridiculousness that we all signed up for here, and it’s finally on full display,” wrote Paste magazine’s Kathryn Porter, while TheWrap’s Lauren Piester thought it “will not disappoint fans of the show, though it is likely to break their hearts and/or get those hearts racing”.

SOMEWHERE BOY (TVNZ+)

Deadwater Fell and Get Duked!’s Lewis Gribben headlines this eight-part British crime drama about a young man who was just a baby when his mother was killed in a car crash. Overcome with grief, his father has locked him away in a house ever since, telling him the outside world is full of monsters that will spirit him away.

However, when the now teenage Danny realises that monsters don't exist, he begins to question his entire existence.

“An astute mix of gothic, thriller and family drama,” wrote The Guardian’s Rebecca Nicholson. “It is the kind of drama that rewards knowing as little as possible about it, as it unfurls the story slowly and with great care...You’ll want to watch the whole series in one go.”

SPECTOR (TVNZ+)

Four-part documentary series which aims to examine the “tumultuous life and complex legacy” of the legendary music producer Phil Spector, from his hit-making years to the turbulent events of his personal life, most notably that fateful day on February 3, 2003 when a 9-1-1 call was made reporting a murder at his residence.

Features interviews with the lead detectives, prosecution and defence legal teams involved the resulting case mounted against him for the death of actor Lana Clarkson.

“Not every true-crime documentary series requires a four-episode arc to tell the story, but in the case of Showtime’s exceedingly well-crafted, meticulously researched and consistently compelling Spector, the overall running time is justified,” wrote Chicago Sun-Times’ Richard Roeper.

THE WHITE LOTUS (NEON)

Sporting a virtually all-new cast (save the always watchable Jennifer Coolidge) of self-obsessed, sparring, jarring characters in crisis, as well as making use of all the history and gorgeous backdrops Sicily has to offer, it’s ridiculously easy to become seduced by the second season of The White Lotus and all its accoutrements, desperate to know how the week will play out (over seven episodes) and whose ankle it is who we’ve caught a glimpse of floating in the Ionian Sea.

There’s just something about watching this collection of awful affluent people (and the baggage they’ve brought – or not) that’s truly addictive. Maybe it’s the prospect that at least one of them will be offed and trying to work out how any accident – intentional or otherwise – might play out and who could have “caused” or “contributed” towards it is what keeps you engrossed.

Gathering together an arguably stronger, solider ensemble (perhaps a result of everyone in Hollywood wanting to appear on the show after watching the first season), creator Mike White’s writing feels crisper, the satire sharper, the commentary even more contemporary in feel.

THE WINCHESTERS (NEON)

A spin-off and prequel to the long-running and much-loved fantasy drama Supernatural, this 1970s-set series tells the story of how Dean Winchester’s parents John Winchester (Drake Rodger) and Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly) met, fell in love and fought monsters together, while searching for their missing fathers.

“It’s steeped in the lore of Supernatural, while still painting with a broad enough brush for new fans,” wrote Paste magazine’s Trent Moore. “The new team has some true blue Scooby-Doo vibes and, at one point, literally set off in a 1970s shag-carpet van as they chase answers on the mystery that launches the series.”