Netflix's Wednesday, Disney+'s Fleishman is in Trouble among great shows to stream this week

DEAD TO ME (NETFLIX)

This beloved series about a powerful friendship that blossoms between a tightly wound widow and a free spirit with a shocking secret reaches its third and final season.

We rejoin the action in the painful aftermath of a hit-and-run, which brings up bad memories for Jen (Christina Applegate). Meanwhile, Judy (Linda Cardellini) receives shocking news about her ex-fiance Steve (James Marsden).

“Dead to Me returns, as always, to grief, but it’s the cathartic and beautiful kind – the kind that stays with you, reminding you of what you lost and what it meant to your life,” wrote The Washington Post’s Bethonie Butler.

FLEISHMAN IS IN TROUBLE (DISNEY+)

Jesse Eisenberg, Claire Danes and Lizzie Caplan star in this eight-part drama based on the acclaimed 2019 debut novel of the same name by Taffy Brodesser-Akn. Eisenberg plays a recently divorced 40-something whose life is turned upside down when his ex-wife disappears without a trace, leaving him to look after his kids.

“Danes is the real performance reward of the series, chipping away the ice to reveal a tangle of vulnerability, insecurity, turmoil and love,” wrote The Guardian’s Adrian Horton, while Consequence’s Jonah Kruger thought it was “a truly human portrayal of life’s hardest moments, beckoning viewers to remain empathetic even with those who have caused them their greatest pain”.

Supplied Fleishman is in Trouble and Wednesday are among the great new shows available to stream this week.

Supplied Essie Davis stars in Jennifer Kent’s The Murmuring, one of the stories featured in Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities.

GUILLERMO DEL TORO’S CABINET OF CURIOSITIES (NETFLIX)

Debuting just in time for Halloween, Mexico’s titan of terror has curated a collection of eight distinct and beautifully crafted hour-long horror stories that will fright and delight in equal measure.

This anthology’s series greatest strength is in the cadre of horror-hardened, yet under-utilised visionaries the Pan’s Labyrinth and Nightmare Alley director has gathered together.

There’s Panos Cosmatos, the Italian-Canadian helmer who gave the world Nicolas Cage at his most Cage-y in 2018’s Mandy, Cube and Splice creator Vincenzo Natali, the man behind lockdown cult hit The Empty Man (David Prior) and del Toro’s go-to cinematographer Guillermo Navarro.

However, it’s a trio of women whose efforts are perhaps the most striking, chilling and memorable.

Mind you this threesome did have form – British-born Ana Lily Amirpour’s A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night and Australian Jennifer Kent’s The Babadook two of the most atmospheric and arresting horrors of the past decade, while Catherine Hardwicke called the shots on two very different tales of troubled teens, 2008’s Twilight and 2003’s Thirteen.

You can see echoes of those previously acclaimed tales in their respective shorter stories, whether it be a visual flourish here, a thematic similarity there, or an evocation of the same sense of foreboding or dread.

MANIFEST (NETFLIX)

Almost 18 months after it was cut adrift by NBC, this supernatural drama’s resurrection (started when it became a surprise viewing hit on Netflix after its demise) is complete with a 20-episode fourth and final season (which will be split into two parts).

Still following the passengers of Montego Air Flight 828, whose three-hour flight landed five years after it took off (to the outside world, but not to them), this picks up the action two years after the brutal murder of Grace Stone, as her still devastated husband Ben (Josh Dallas) continues his search for their kidnapped daughter.

“There’s a level of ridiculousness that we all signed up for here, and it’s finally on full display,” wrote Paste magazine’s Kathryn Porter, while TheWrap’s Lauren Piester thought it “will not disappoint fans of the show, though it is likely to break their hearts and/or get those hearts racing”.

TVNZ Spector is now available to stream on TVNZ+.

SPECTOR (TVNZ+)

Four-part documentary series which aims to examine the “tumultuous life and complex legacy” of the legendary music producer Phil Spector, from his hit-making years to the turbulent events of his personal life, most notably that fateful day on February 3, 2003 when a 9-1-1 call was made reporting a murder at his residence.

Features interviews with the lead detectives, prosecution and defence legal teams involved the resulting case mounted against him for the death of actor Lana Clarkson.

“Not every true-crime documentary series requires a four-episode arc to tell the story, but in the case of Showtime’s exceedingly well-crafted, meticulously researched and consistently compelling Spector, the overall running time is justified,” wrote Chicago Sun-Times’ Richard Roeper.

TULSA KING (TVNZ+)

Somewhat unimaginatively described in many places as The Sopranos-meets-Yellowstone, the latter’s showrunner’s latest project is actually a fabulous showcase for one Sylvester Enzio Stallone.

Making his television drama debut at the age of 76, the former Rocky and Rambo star displays a heady mix of vulnerability, machismo and magnificent comedic timing as ageing mafia man Dwight “The General” Manfredi in the Taylor Sheridan-penned Tulsa King.

Opening with a scene and tone-setting dose of those distinctive gravelled tones, the 10-part series kicks off with Manfredi’s release from a 25-year stretch in prison and immediate exile to Oklahoma. Realising his mob family might not have his best interests in mind, he decides to build up a crew of misfits and unlikely characters to help establish a whole new criminal empire.

PARAMOUNT Tulsa King is now available to stream on TVNZ+

WEDNESDAY (NETFLIX)

Has there ever been a more perfect match of director to material than this?

I guess a Guillermo Del Toro-take on Charles Addams’ weird and wild collection of oddball relatives would be fascinating, but Tim Burton’s gothic sensibilities fit perfectly alongside the macabre aesthetic of the cartoonist’s satire of the ideal 20th Century American family, which first appeared in The New Yorker in 1938.

In his first foray into TV since his The Word of Stainboy mini-series of shorts more than 20 years ago, the man who gave us his own unique, twisted visions of Batman, Alice in Wonderland, Sweeney Todd and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is at the helm of a Riverdale/Chilling Adventures of Sabrina-style Addams Family update – and the result is exactly as ooky, spooky and kooky as anyone might have hoped.

Anchored by a fabulous, acerbic turn from Jane the Virgin, X and the most recent Scream’s Jenna Ortega as the eponymous monochrome-loving and Machiavellian eldest Addams child, Wednesday is an eight-part teen black comedy that should delight fans of the franchise – and Burton – of all ages.

THE WHITE LOTUS (NEON)

Sporting a virtually all-new cast (save the always watchable Jennifer Coolidge) of self-obsessed, sparring, jarring characters in crisis, as well as making use of all the history and gorgeous backdrops Sicily has to offer, it’s ridiculously easy to become seduced by the second season of The White Lotus and all its accoutrements, desperate to know how the week will play out (over seven episodes) and whose ankle it is who we’ve caught a glimpse of floating in the Ionian Sea.

There’s just something about watching this collection of awful affluent people (and the baggage they’ve brought – or not) that’s truly addictive. Maybe it’s the prospect that at least one of them will be offed and trying to work out how any accident – intentional or otherwise – might play out and who could have “caused” or “contributed” towards it is what keeps you engrossed.

Gathering together an arguably stronger, solider ensemble (perhaps a result of everyone in Hollywood wanting to appear on the show after watching the first season), creator Mike White’s writing feels crisper, the satire sharper, the commentary even more contemporary in feel.