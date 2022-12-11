TVNZ+'s A Spy Among Friends, Neon's His Dark Materials among great shows to stream this week

DEAD TO ME (NETFLIX)

This beloved series about a powerful friendship that blossoms between a tightly wound widow and a free spirit with a shocking secret reaches its third and final season.

We rejoin the action in the painful aftermath of a hit-and-run, which brings up bad memories for Jen (Christina Applegate). Meanwhile, Judy (Linda Cardellini) receives shocking news about her ex-fiance Steve (James Marsden).

“Dead to Me returns, as always, to grief, but it’s the cathartic and beautiful kind – the kind that stays with you, reminding you of what you lost and what it meant to your life,” wrote The Washington Post’s Bethonie Butler.

FLEISHMAN IS IN TROUBLE (DISNEY+)

Jesse Eisenberg, Claire Danes and Lizzie Caplan star in this eight-part drama based on the acclaimed 2019 debut novel of the same name by Taffy Brodesser-Akn. Eisenberg plays a recently divorced 40-something whose life is turned upside down when his ex-wife disappears without a trace, leaving him to look after his kids.

“Danes is the real performance reward of the series, chipping away the ice to reveal a tangle of vulnerability, insecurity, turmoil and love,” wrote The Guardian’s Adrian Horton, while Consequence’s Jonah Kruger thought it was “a truly human portrayal of life’s hardest moments, beckoning viewers to remain empathetic even with those who have caused them their greatest pain”.

Supplied The third and final season of His Dark Materials and A Spy Among Friends are just two of the great series available to stream this week.

READ MORE:

* Five fabulous, under-rated Melanie Lynskey performances (and where you can watch them)

* Nope, Bullet Train and Disney+'s Prey among August's must see movies

* Disney's She-Hulk, Neon's House of the Dragon, Netflix's Sandman among August's must see TV



Supplied Essie Davis stars in Jennifer Kent’s The Murmuring, one of the stories featured in Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities.

GUILLERMO DEL TORO’S CABINET OF CURIOSITIES (NETFLIX)

Debuting just in time for Halloween, Mexico’s titan of terror has curated a collection of eight distinct and beautifully crafted hour-long horror stories that will fright and delight in equal measure.

This anthology’s series greatest strength is in the cadre of horror-hardened, yet under-utilised visionaries the Pan’s Labyrinth and Nightmare Alley director has gathered together.

There’s Panos Cosmatos, the Italian-Canadian helmer who gave the world Nicolas Cage at his most Cage-y in 2018’s Mandy, Cube and Splice creator Vincenzo Natali, the man behind lockdown cult hit The Empty Man (David Prior) and del Toro’s go-to cinematographer Guillermo Navarro.

However, it’s a trio of women whose efforts are perhaps the most striking, chilling and memorable.

Mind you this threesome did have form – British-born Ana Lily Amirpour’s A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night and Australian Jennifer Kent’s The Babadook two of the most atmospheric and arresting horrors of the past decade, while Catherine Hardwicke called the shots on two very different tales of troubled teens, 2008’s Twilight and 2003’s Thirteen.

You can see echoes of those previously acclaimed tales in their respective shorter stories, whether it be a visual flourish here, a thematic similarity there, or an evocation of the same sense of foreboding or dread.

HIS DARK MATERIALS (NEON)

Based on The Amber Spyglass, the last novel in Philip Pullman’s award-winning trilogy, this third-and-final eight-part fantasy series sees prophesied child Lyra (Dafne Keen) and the bearer of The Subtle Knife Will (Amir Wilson) journeying to a dark place from which no one before has ever returned.

As Lyra’s father’s Lord Asriel’s (James McAvoy) great war against the Authority edges closer, they will all learn that saving the world can come at a terrible price.

“This is sci-fi/fantasy at its most daring -- thought-provoking, with imperfect, complex characters and morally grey villains,” wrote TV Fanatic’s Mary Littlejohn.

ITV A Spy Among Friends tells the story of infamous World War II spy Kim Philby and how he deceived one of his closest friends and colleagues.

A SPY AMONG FRIENDS (TVNZ+)

Based on the book of the same name by Ben Macintyre, this six-part espionage thriller dramatises the true story of British spies and life-long friends Nicholas Elliott (Damian Lewis) and Kim Philby (Guy Pearce).

The latter turned out to be a notorious Soviet double agent who was exposed at the height of the Cold War.

“The densely webbed structure is much suited to a story where truth eludes capture,” wrote The Daily Telegraph’s Jasper Rees.

THREE PINES (PRIME VIDEO)

A fan of detective dramas? Looking for a new series to get addicted to this summer? Then this may be just the eight-part show you’re looking for.

Starring the brilliant Alfred Molina, best known for playing Doctor Otto Octavius for two Spider-Men and Diego Rivera to Selma Hayek’s Frida Kahlo, this Canada-set crime drama is based on the Chief Inspector Gamache series of novels by Louise Penny.

Character-driven, yet crisply written and beautifully crafted by former EastEnders and Deceit screenwriter Emilia di Girolamo, the opening episode, directed by Last Tango in Halifax and Liar’s Samuel Donovan, sets the tone and mood magnificently, while making great use of the small-town Quebec settings.

NETFLIX Wednesday is now available to stream on Netflix.

WEDNESDAY (NETFLIX)

Has there ever been a more perfect match of director to material than this?

I guess a Guillermo Del Toro-take on Charles Addams’ weird and wild collection of oddball relatives would be fascinating, but Tim Burton’s gothic sensibilities fit perfectly alongside the macabre aesthetic of the cartoonist’s satire of the ideal 20th Century American family, which first appeared in The New Yorker in 1938.

In his first foray into TV since his The Word of Stainboy mini-series of shorts more than 20 years ago, the man who gave us his own unique, twisted visions of Batman, Alice in Wonderland, Sweeney Todd and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is at the helm of a Riverdale/Chilling Adventures of Sabrina-style Addams Family update – and the result is exactly as ooky, spooky and kooky as anyone might have hoped.

Anchored by a fabulous, acerbic turn from Jane the Virgin, X and the most recent Scream’s Jenna Ortega as the eponymous monochrome-loving and Machiavellian eldest Addams child, Wednesday is an eight-part teen black comedy that should delight fans of the franchise – and Burton – of all ages.

WILLOW (DISNEY+)

Based on the partly New Zealand-shot 1988 fantasy movie of the same name, this eight-episode “sequel” continues the adventure set in a magical world of brownies, trolls and other mystical creatures.

Warwick Davis returns as the eponymous pint-sized sorcerer, now part of an unlikely group of heroes off on a dangerous world-saving quest far beyond their home.

In broadening out the vision and scope of the original movie, showrunner Jonathan Kasdan has transformed the show’s style and tone into something akin to Game of Thrones: The Teenage Years. There’s plenty of action, familial tensions and even a hint of saucy romance in the opening episode, which also allows young cast members like Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman and Ellie Bamber lots of opportunities to shine.