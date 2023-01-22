TVNZ+'s Happy Valley, Netflix's That '90s Show among great shows to stream this week

ALASKA DAILY (DISNEY+)

The Oscar-winning director and co-writer of Spotlight has returned to the newsroom – and he’s bought a two-time Academy Award-winning actor with him.

Like that true-life tale focused on The Boston Globe’s uncovering of a massive scandal involving the Catholic Church’s cover-up of child molestation, Tom McCarthy’s Alaska Daily is a testament to the power of investigative journalism and the importance of a newspaper in keeping a community informed and its leaders’ accountable.

Hilary Swank plays hard-nosed New York journalist Eileen Fitzgerald, who somewhat reluctantly has to seek a fresh start at an Anchorage newspaper after a scandal brings down her illustrious career in the Big Apple,

A kind of a cross between Sharp Objects and Northern Exposure, Alaska Daily benefits greatly from McCarthy’s ability to create colourful characters and give them something meaningful to say.

BRANSON (PRIME VIDEO)

After a year of less-than-inspiring behaviour from billionaires, particularly those whose ambitions go beyond just this planet, a four-part docu-series on one of their number could have been an ill-conceived disaster.

However, Branson (now streaming on Neon) is actually a fascinating and surprisingly frank four-hour look at the “adventurist, iconoclast, eccentric, high-living playboy and environmentalist” Sir Richard Branson.

Recorded in the middle of 2021, days before the Virgin Galactic owner was due to become the first passenger to reach space in his own spacecraft, it shows the now septuagenarian in a reflective, almost melancholic mood, acutely aware of his own mortality, while also unrepentant about his past.

That '90s Show and season three of Happy Valley are among the great shows available to stream this week.

BBC Season 3 of Happy Valley will debut on TVNZ 1 on January 9.

HAPPY VALLEY (TVNZ+)

The hotly anticipated third and final six-part season of this multi-Bafta award-winning drama sees Sergeant Catherine Cawood (Sarah Lancashire) discover a gangland murder victim in a drained reservoir.

That sparks a chain of events that leads her straight back to Tommy Lee Royce (James Norton) – the father of her grandson, and her daughter’s rapist.

“Lancashire’s marvellous performance aside, its excitements are so much richer and deeper than those of its nearest rivals -- it is a family/small town saga as much as it is a police procedural -- and I adore its sense of place,” wrote The New Statesman’s Rachel Cooke.

THE LYING LIFE OF ADULTS (NETFLIX)

Six-part, coming-of-age drama based on the 2019 novel of the same name by Elena Ferrante (The Lost Daughter, My Brilliant Friend).

Set in 1990s Naples, it’s the story of bored and restless teenager Giovanna (Giordana Marengo). Struggling at school, she has little interest in anything other than books, and worries she is becoming ugly, having overheard her father expressing concerns that she is starting to resemble her mysterious Aunt Vittoria (Valeria Golino). However, when the two meet, the latter sparks a new sense of adventure in Giovanna.

“When I read The Lying Life of Adults, I thought of it as a very internal and inward-looking story, but this version breathes new life into it, turns it outwards, and adds a touch of rocket fuel,” wrote The Guardian’s Rebecca Nicholson.

NETFLIX The Lying Life of Adults is now available to stream on Netflix.

THE RIG (PRIME VIDEO)

Iain Glen, Martin Compston, Mark Addy, Emily Hampshire and Mark Bonnar star in this six-part character-driven mystery thriller that follows the crew of the Kinloch Bravo oil rig, as they fight for survival in the North Sea after a strange fog cuts off all communication with the shore.

To make it out of this increasing9ly perilous situation will take bravery, heroism, sacrifice and a confrontation with the consequences of the paths that brought them together.

“The faith that it won’t all descend into a Lost-style debacle will keep you going until the end,” wrote The Guardian’s Lucy Mangan.

SERVANT (APPLE TV+)

Season four of this critically-acclaimed psychological drama series brings the story of the Turner family to an epic and emotional conclusion.

As the Turner brownstone continues to crumble, questions are finally answered: Who is Leanne Grayson and who is the child in their home?

The impressive cast includes Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free and Rupert Grint.

“M. Night Shyamalan’s darkly funny, deeply twisted TV horror saga confirms its status as one of his greatest achievements,” wrote Empire magazine’s Boyd Hilton.

Supplied That '90s Show is now available to stream on Netflix.

THAT ‘90S SHOW (NETFLIX)

More than 16 years after the beloved US sitcom That ‘70s Show ended its eight-season run, we’re back in Point Place, Wisconsin where Leia Forman (Callie Haverda) is visiting her grandparents Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and hanging out with a whole new group of cool kids for the Summer of ‘95.

Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher and Wilmer Valderrama are among the original cast members making an appearance during the 10-episodes.

“It aims for nothing much more ambitious than recreating the low-key charm of its predecessor. But it hits that target with enough confidence and consistency to become a treat in its own right,” wrote The Hollywood Reporter’s Angie Han.

TOM CLANCY’S JACK RYAN (PRIME VIDEO)

As the third season of this latest adaptation of the prolific author’s most-popular literary series opens, our hero (John Krasinski) believes someone might be resurrecting the Sokol Project, before a failed operation in Greece forces him to go on the run.

In order to evade authorities, both foreign and domestic, he’ll need to reach out to an old friend.

“Jack Ryan has successfully evolved its formula of spycraft and gunfights to accommodate John Krasinski’s brand of charm,” wrote Decider’s Johnny Loftus, while Paste magazine’s Trent Moore thought that it “might be as well-worn as those old Clancy paperbacks, but it’s still compelling – if you like the genre.”