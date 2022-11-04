Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me: The four biggest revelations from her Apple documentary

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me is now available to stream on Apple TV+.

Actor and pop-star Selena Gomez opens up about her childhood, career and physical and mental health in an intimate new documentary.

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me (which begins streaming on Apple TV+ on the evening of November 4) follows the former Wizards of Waverly Place star and Hands to Myself singer over the course of four years, from the beginnings of her ill-fated Revival Tour in 2016 to the creation of the Rare Impact Fund (aimed at raising US$100m to provide mental health resources for young people).

Directed by Alek Keshishian, best known for the unforgettable 1991 look into the wild world of Madonna – Truth or Dare – it charts the now 30-year-old’s highs and lows, as she reflects on her eventful life so far.

Told via home movie footage, concert and rehearsal performances that show what a magnetic stage presence Gomez is, a variety of shooting styles, candid conversations and interviews with friends and family, the result is one of the most engrossing behind-the-scenes looks at a famous person’s life in the last few years.

Stuff to Watch has had the opportunity to check out this emotional, enlightening and thought-provoking documentary – and we’ve picked out five of the most impactful and insightful revelations. As she says in a voiceover reading from her diary at the beginning of the doco: “Let me make a promise. I’ll only tell you my darkest secrets.”

APPLE TV Selena Gomez goes back to her hometown to reconnect in My Mind & Me.

“I have no idea what I’m doing…”

It’s the footage shot during the planning and rehearsals for the Revival Tour that are perhaps the most troubling and heart-rending.

It reveals a young performer plagued by body image and self-doubt. “If I was a guy, I could just wear jeans, switch up my t-shirt and put on a beanie and nobody would care,” she grumps before admitting that, “I want to have the body to wear it [a figure-hugging bodysuit] proudly and I want the booty that I don’t have. My body is very young. I want to make sure I look like a woman and not a 12-year-old boy.”

At that same time in April 2016, she also confesses to feeling the pressure that she doesn’t want her new recording company (Interscope) to think “they’ve signed some Disney kid” and that she has voice in her head that constantly says “‘you missed this, that sucked’…then I trip over the clothes, it sucks the life out of me and I don’t want to perform”.

Later, when reflecting back on that time, Gomez says: “I never felt good enough. Even when up on stage, I always focus on the one person who doesn’t like me and I’ll believe them.”

You can see the seeds of overwhelming doubt and panic that would eventually lead to the tour being cancelled after 55 performances.

Supplied Gomez admits her mother Mandy’s mantra that “the more you learn about something, the less afraid you’ll be” has stood her in good stead in terms of dealing with her physical and mental health challenges.

Her mother found out about her mental breakdown via TMZ

In a rare appearance in the documentary, Mandy Teefey tearfully remembers how they first she knew that her daughter was in the hospital was when she got a call from the notorious “celebrity” website.

“She didn’t want anything to do with me [at the time] and I was scared she was going to die. The hardest thing to do was to go to bed and hope that she would wake up the next day. I always feared it was going to happen – it hurt her so much.”

Mother and daughter are now much closer and were both relieved when, in 2019, Gomez’s ongoing anxiety and depression were able to be linked to a bipolar diagnosis.

For her part, Gomez says her mother (who had Selena at the age of 16) had always taught her not to be scared of life. “I grew up terrified of thunderstorms. Mom gave me books on thunder, lighting and tornadoes and said the more you learn about it, the less afraid you’ll be,” an approach she has subsequently taken with regards to understanding her mental health condition.

Lose You to Love Me

Gomez admits she wrote this hit 2019 song in just 45 minutes. Describing herself as happy, healthier and in control of her thoughts and emotions more than ever, she texted co-writers Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter with the simple words: “I think I’m ready to just say I’m sad.”

“It’s about more than a lost love, it’s about me learning to choose myself and not choose life, but also hoping people can find grace and peace in that too.

“I was haunted by past relationship [with Justin Bieber] that no one wanted to let go of…ultimately it’s the best thing that ever happened to me.”

Although she subsequently expresses doubts about her ability to perform it live, Gomez questions herself on that by asking: “What good is a song, if I’m too afraid to sing it?”

And when an English radio host appears to misinterpret the lyrics, she quickly sets him straight. “The point of the song is that I don’t need to sit around and talk about boys.”

Supplied Gomez says when her music and acting career slows down, she plans to devote her life to philanthropy.

“It just seems like a waste of time…”

My Mind & Me highlights some of the bizarre questioning Gomez has to put up with from journalists while promoting her work.

While gritting her teeth to answer inane queries about her favourite odd food combos (popcorn and pickle juice, apparently), one encounter with a French journalist in late 2019 breaks her. “She was asking questions – they were good ones – but she wasn’t even paying attention to what I was saying. I feel cheap, I don’t want to ever do that again. I feel like a product.”

Perhaps that’s why, she tells us towards the end of the documentary, that “when it all slows down, I’m going to devote my life to philanthropy”.

“I am still working on what I see in the mirror…my ultimate dream is to be able to give people something - whether it’s through a song, or me speaking about the troubles and trials and tribulations I’ve gone though. That I could be a voice for others who maybe don’t know what’s going on, or what they are feeling.

“I don’t want to be super famous. I don’t want to be all that stuff. I do know though that if I’m here I have to use that platform for good.”

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me (M) begins streaming on Apple TV+ on the evening of Friday, November 4.